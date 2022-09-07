Read full article on original website
wspa.com
Golf tournament for athletes with special needs
The Anderson County Disabilities and Special Needs Board hosted a golf tournament in Anderson on September 8. Plane, body of pilot remains submerged in Lake Hartwell …. Bezos rocket crashes after liftoff, only experiments …. Lake Hartwell Plane Crash. Pet of the Week: Clover. Total Ministries in Spartanburg. Total Ministries...
FOX Carolina
Former Clemson Tiger joins police department
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tayquon Johnson, a former Clemson Tiger, who is known for making his mark both on and off the field, has joined the Laurens Police Department. “He has an empathy level like no other,” Chief Keith Grounsell told FOX Carolina. “His passion is to help people. He made that very clear from day one.”
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man wins $200,000 in lottery
GREENWOOD, S.C. — An Upstate man turned a $10 lottery win into $200,000. While filling up his car at the VHS Inc. convenience store on 905 Montague Ave. in Greenwood, he played the lottery and won $10. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) He spent his winnings...
Police investigate death at 7-Eleven in Clemson
Police are investigating the death of a person Monday afternoon at a 7-Eleven store in Clemson.
clemsontigers.com
B.T. Potter | Prepared To Lead
Note: The following appears in the Furman football gameday program. Prior to the 2022 season, Clemson fans were elated once news broke that star kicker B.T. Potter would be returning for one last season. During the previous four years at Clemson, Potter racked up lofty numbers, building up an exceptional football resumé.
wpde.com
South Carolina woman brings home pizza and $50,000
(WPDE) — A South Carolina woman went out to pick up a pizza and came home $50,000 richer. The woman said after she picked up her pizza she stopped by the Rainbow Gas Station in Swansea for a couple of $2 lottery tickets. “I don’t play a lot,” she...
wspa.com
Move It Monday – Greenville Roller Derby
It is Move It Monday and we have some tough chicks who really know how to get it done. We are talking about the Greenville Roller Derby ladies and they are here to tell us about Greenville Roller Derby and how you can catch a match.
‘First-of-its-kind’ crime analysis center opens in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Crime analysts spend time looking over data and evidence to learn why and how crimes are happening. “You likely have seen news stories where a crime was solved, the investigation was supported or a missing person was found,” explained Dr. Michele Covington, the Executive Director of USC Upstate’s Greenville programs. “It […]
wspa.com
SC universities, colleges ranked among national schools by US News
(WSPA) – Notable South Carolina universities and colleges, including schools in the Upstate, were among those listed by US News in the publication’s latest national rankings. US News recently posted its ‘Best National University Rankings’ article, complete with rankings based on a variety of categories. The methodology was...
wspa.com
Pet of the Week: Clover
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another ‘Pet of the Week’! This week’s featured pet is Clover. Clover is three years old and is up to date on all her vaccines, is microchipped and spayed. Clover is full of energy, is very...
FOX Carolina
Upstate coffee shop named one of the most beautiful
A huge alligator was caught in Lake Marion in South Carolina during the first weekend of open season. (Photo credit: Cordray's Processing & Taxidermy)
FOX Carolina
Officers investigating after person dies at Clemson gas station
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department said officers are investigating after a person died at a gas station on Monday afternoon. Officers said they responded to a 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway at around 2:29 p.m. after it was reported that there was an unconscious person in the store.
91-year-old South Carolina woman has fostered more than 100 children
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Caring for 100 children sounds like something out of a nursery rhyme, but for Hilton Head Islander Karin Van Name, it’s the reality of more than three decades as a foster parent. “I said I’d stop after 100 or when I reached 100, whichever came first,” Van Name, 91, […]
FedEx to host hiring event in Spartanburg on Monday
FedEx Ground will host a hiring event Monday in Spartanburg.
FOX Carolina
Crews work to pull car submerged in Lake Hartwell on Saturday night
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said crews worked to pull a vehicle out of Lake Hartwell on Saturday night. Deputies said they responded to Old Green Pond Landing at around 11:30 p.m. after someone spotted the vehicle. According to deputies, the car appeared...
Thousands attend South Carolina’s largest garage sale
MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people attended South Carolina’s largest garage sale Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Bargain-hunters from across the United States filled the convention center between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., officials said. “People are very nice and generous, and it’s like a lot of stuff,” said Andrew Perez, […]
WYFF4.com
UP on the Roof to bring views to Anderson’s restaurant scene
ANDERSON, S.C. — City of Anderson officials announced Monday UP on the Roof restaurant, will open its third location in Anderson. The restaurant will be atop the city’s new public parking garage located at South McDuffie and East Market Streets behind the Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel, city officials said.
WLTX.com
South Carolina woman picks up pizza, lottery tickets bring extra dough
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Swansea woman got a little extra dough after purchasing a couple of $2 lottery tickets at Rainbow Gas Garden #15 while picking up pizza for the family. The woman told South Carolina Education Lottery representatives she waited until the family had eaten their pizza dinner before scratching off the Jumbo Bucks tickets. One of the tickets turned out to be a $50,000 winner.
SCDOR: Tax tips for South Carolina seniors and retirees
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- According to the U.S. Census, nearly 19% of South Carolina residents are over the age of 65, and state officials want them to know of a few financial perks that accompany retirement. The South Carolina Department of Revenue is offering tax tips that can help older South Carolinians keep more money in […]
