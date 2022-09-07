ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewitt, NY

cnycentral.com

Reports: Gov Hochul to let COVID emergency powers expire

Governor Hochul is allowing her COVID emergency powers to expire without renewing. On Monday, reports from media outlets, including the Times Union reported that she would not extend her COVID emergency powers. Hochul quietly renewed her "pandemic powers" on August 13th through an executive order which extended the state disaster...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mid-Hudson News Network

Woman charged with setting house on fire

AIRMONT – A 51-year-old Airmont woman has been arrested and charged with arson and criminal mischief following an investigation into a fire that heavily damaged a single-family home at 6 Dunn Road in Airmont. (Video of the fire can be viewed here.) The name of the accused woman was...
WETM 18 News

DEC busts underage ‘drinking party’ at Hornell state forest

HORNELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently busted an underage “drinking party” at a state forest near Hornell. The DEC report said that a concerned citizen called dispatch after seeing the “drinking party” at Canacadea State Forest advertised on social media on August. Around 5:19 p.m., dispatch then called […]
HORNELL, NY
cnycentral.com

CNY Rally for Women's Rights, pro-choice event in Baldwinsville

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — CNY Rally for Women's Rights held its first of three scheduled peaceful pro-choice rallies in the Village of Baldwinsville on Saturday. Protesters met at 9:30 on Saturday, September 10 at the Triquetra Books and More store at 12 Oswego Street in Baldwinsville. Activists from across Central...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Drug impaired tractor-trailer driver kills Central NY motorcyclist, authorities say

Lenox, N.Y. — A Central New York man was arrested Saturday after driving a tractor-trailer while impaired by drugs, killing a motorcyclist, officials said. Aaron Atkinson, 60, of Canastota, was driving a 1987 Harley-Davidson motorcycle at 2:04 a.m. southbound on Lewis Point Road near State Route 13 in the Town of Lenox, said Samantha Field, a spokesperson for Madison County.
CANASTOTA, NY
Public Safety
cnycentral.com

AAA: Crude prices continue to fall, pushing pump prices lower

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average for a gallon of gas in Syracuse Monday morning is $3.97, a decline of 12 cents compared to a week ago. Monday's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.72, down 7 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.89, down 12 cents since last Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.28.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Be Ready For Speed Limit Changes Across New York State

School is back in session in cities across New York State. From Buffalo to Albany, there are buses rolling and kids walking or riding bikes to their schools. It drives me nuts when I see people driving fast through a school zone. I have little kids going back-to-school this year as well and I never understood why people needed to go so fast near a school. Honestly, an extra 10 seconds is not going to throw off your day that much.
BUFFALO, NY
cnycentral.com

Gardening Update: Crevice gardening with Carol Watson's Greenhouse

Lafayette, NY — Carol Watson features crevice gardening in this week's gardening update at Carol Watson's Greenhouse. Watch the video to learn more. Carol Watson's Greenhouse is open daily from 9am-5pm. It is located at 2980 Sentinel Heights Road in Lafayette. For more information call (315) 677-0286.
LAFAYETTE, NY

