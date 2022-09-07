Read full article on original website
Related
WHEC TV-10
State Police stop stolen car on thruway after pursuit from Canadian border
Update: On Sunday, New York State Police responded to assist U.S. Customs and Border Protection with a car fleeing eastbound on I-90 from the Niagara Falls Border. The silver Mercedes Benz entered NY via the Peace Bridge, after failing to stop at U.S. Customs, and was reported stolen out of Canada.
cnycentral.com
State police say driver in Van Buren crash on 690 was driving under the influence
VAN BUREN, N.Y. — UPDATED AT 7:30 PM-- State police say a woman was driving under the influence of drugs when she caused a three-car crash on State Route 690 Monday afternoon around 12:20 p.m. Police say Heather Willis of Syracuse was driving a pickup truck traveling north when...
cnycentral.com
Reports: Gov Hochul to let COVID emergency powers expire
Governor Hochul is allowing her COVID emergency powers to expire without renewing. On Monday, reports from media outlets, including the Times Union reported that she would not extend her COVID emergency powers. Hochul quietly renewed her "pandemic powers" on August 13th through an executive order which extended the state disaster...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Woman charged with setting house on fire
AIRMONT – A 51-year-old Airmont woman has been arrested and charged with arson and criminal mischief following an investigation into a fire that heavily damaged a single-family home at 6 Dunn Road in Airmont. (Video of the fire can be viewed here.) The name of the accused woman was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DEC busts underage ‘drinking party’ at Hornell state forest
HORNELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently busted an underage “drinking party” at a state forest near Hornell. The DEC report said that a concerned citizen called dispatch after seeing the “drinking party” at Canacadea State Forest advertised on social media on August. Around 5:19 p.m., dispatch then called […]
cnycentral.com
CNY Rally for Women's Rights, pro-choice event in Baldwinsville
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — CNY Rally for Women's Rights held its first of three scheduled peaceful pro-choice rallies in the Village of Baldwinsville on Saturday. Protesters met at 9:30 on Saturday, September 10 at the Triquetra Books and More store at 12 Oswego Street in Baldwinsville. Activists from across Central...
cnycentral.com
NYS AG James reaches $50 million agreement with two companies for evading state taxes
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Letitia James reached a $50 million agreement with two companies that her office says allegedly sold cigarettes without paying the required state excise taxes. The agreement reached on Monday resolves allegations that Grand River Enterprises Six Nations, Ltd. based in Canada,...
Drug impaired tractor-trailer driver kills Central NY motorcyclist, authorities say
Lenox, N.Y. — A Central New York man was arrested Saturday after driving a tractor-trailer while impaired by drugs, killing a motorcyclist, officials said. Aaron Atkinson, 60, of Canastota, was driving a 1987 Harley-Davidson motorcycle at 2:04 a.m. southbound on Lewis Point Road near State Route 13 in the Town of Lenox, said Samantha Field, a spokesperson for Madison County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cnycentral.com
Gov. Hochul speaks at Staten Island 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — This evening, Governor Kathy Hochul will deliver remarks at the 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Staten Island. The event will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m.
Ferries evacuated for bomb threat in Connecticut
Two ferries in Connecticut were evacuated Tuesday, due to an unspecified threat.
Three Pa. Dunkin' Donuts locations fined $24,000 for child work violations
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Three Pennsylvania Dunkin' Donuts locations have been fined more than $24,000 for allowing teenagers to work longer and later hours, according to the Labor Department. A federal investigation found that franchisee Akshar Ashish LLC, who owns the Dunkin' Donuts locations Hershey, Hummelstown and Palmyra, violated child...
Changes coming to these 14 local Walmarts
Walmart has announced they will invest $85 Million in Northeast Ohio this year through plans to update and remodel 14 store locations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cnycentral.com
AAA: Crude prices continue to fall, pushing pump prices lower
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average for a gallon of gas in Syracuse Monday morning is $3.97, a decline of 12 cents compared to a week ago. Monday's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.72, down 7 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.89, down 12 cents since last Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.28.
Be Ready For Speed Limit Changes Across New York State
School is back in session in cities across New York State. From Buffalo to Albany, there are buses rolling and kids walking or riding bikes to their schools. It drives me nuts when I see people driving fast through a school zone. I have little kids going back-to-school this year as well and I never understood why people needed to go so fast near a school. Honestly, an extra 10 seconds is not going to throw off your day that much.
echo-pilot.com
Wegmans to discontinue single-use plastic bags; what options will shoppers have?
Effective Sept. 18, Wegmans customers will be able to buy paper bags for 5 cents or have their grocery order loaded into reusable bags. But the era of single-use plastic grocery bags is coming to an end at the company's 18 Pennsylvania locations. The Rochester, New York-based grocer said this...
cnycentral.com
Traffic Alert: Ramp closures to begin at I-481 interchange with Thruway in DeWitt
DeWitt, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of scheduled ramp closures at the Interstate 481 interchange with the New York State Thruway at Exit 6 beginning Monday, September 12, in the Town of DeWitt, the State Department of Transportation announced. The closures are...
cnycentral.com
Gardening Update: Crevice gardening with Carol Watson's Greenhouse
Lafayette, NY — Carol Watson features crevice gardening in this week's gardening update at Carol Watson's Greenhouse. Watch the video to learn more. Carol Watson's Greenhouse is open daily from 9am-5pm. It is located at 2980 Sentinel Heights Road in Lafayette. For more information call (315) 677-0286.
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in New York state this month
A famous restaurant chain is opening another new location in New York state this month. The grand opening event will include live music, giveaways, prizes, and more. If you're a fan of crispy fried chicken, you may be excited to learn that the popular restaurant chain Popeyes is set to open a brand new location in Oswego, New York, later this month.
cnycentral.com
Fall cool conditions expected for parts of this week before summer tries to return
While autumn technically starts on the 22nd of this month, September typically has a mix of weather. Central New York has already seen that this month during the first 12 days. There have been 7 days with highs in the 80s and 5 days with highs in the 70s, 2...
cnycentral.com
Iconic comedian, actor Adam Sandler bringing comedy show to Turning Stone in October
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — One of the world’s most iconic comedians, Adam Sandler, is bringing his unique brand of comedy and song to Central New York with a tour stop at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in October. Over the past 30 years, Adam Sandler has obtained phenomenal success...
Comments / 0