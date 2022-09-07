ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

What to know about Florida manatees on International Manatee Day

By Kaitlyn Snook
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UjkM1_0hlk2g0800

Today, September 7, is International Manatee Day.

The Florida manatee is a threatened subspecies of the West Indian manatee that lives in Florida’s coastal waters, rivers and springs. Our state’s warm waters are important for their survival during the winter.

Florida manatees have been sited in the Gulf of Mexico into Texas, and have been known to travel along the eastern coastline as far north as Massachusetts during warmer months.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, 683 manatees have died in Florida this year. 67 of those deaths were caused by humans.

FWC's website says Floridians can help protect manatees by traveling at slow speeds and keeping watch on the water while boating, and keeping our beaches and coastlines clean.

If you see an injured, orphaned or dead manatee, report it immediately to the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manatees#Beaches#International Manatee Day#West Indian#Fwc#Floridians
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy