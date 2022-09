DALLAS (KDAF) — September is well underway at this point but that doesn’t mean you can’t start celebrating Sourdough September a little late!. NationalToday says, “Baking sourdough is a metaphor for life, really. The best things need time, love, and patience. The aim for this month is simple: to encourage people to buy genuine sourdough bread. Or better still, make sourdough bread at home.”

