Brown Assumes Irvington Council Seat; Beasley Takes Council Presidency
The Irvington Town Council tonight appointed Darlene Brown to replace Renee Burgess as Council Member at Large and voted Jamillah Beasley as President of the Council. Darlene Brown has been a resident of the Township of Irvington for 39 years and has been very active within our community. She is a mother of four and a grandmother of four beautiful and wonderful children. She is currently serving as the Southward District Leader; she has served as President of the Campfield Block Association for seven (7) years. Also, she was a Commissioner for the Irvington Housing Authority since 2014 and became the Chairwoman for the Irvington Housing Authority in 2017 until present. As a resident of Irvington she is constantly thinking of ways to make a difference in the lives of the stakeholders in the Township of Irvington. She is a proud member at Jehovah Jireh Praise a Worship Church Center in Newark NJ, Bishop Rudy V and Lady Carlton, and has been a member for twenty (20) years.
0-11 Essex Republican Seeks a Governmental ‘Meritocracy’
LIVINGSTON – Adam Kraemer has no trouble remembering his won-loss record as a candidate. “I’m 0 and 11,” he says without regret as we chatted recently at the local mall. Kraemer is a Republican in Essex County, so his losing streak is really not all that surprising.
Hudson County seeking poll workers: $21.43/hour for early voting, $300 on Election Day
The Hudson County Clerk’s Office and the Hudson County Board of Elections are seeking poll workers who will earn $21.43 an hour for early voting and $300 on Election Day. In order to be eligible, you must be a U.S. citizen, a New Jersey resident, and be registered to vote (unless you are under 18). High school and college students are encouraged to apply.
N.J. mayor lied to investigators about illegal billing to get back at public works director, lawsuit says
Belleville’s public works director has filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging Mayor Michael Melham lied to the state Attorney General’s office, sparking an unnecessary investigation. Public Works Director Frank DeLorenzo, 61, claims the mayor has been retaliating against him since the fall of 2018, when DeLorenzo denied the mayor’s...
Paterson PD Sarge Gets 33 Months
A Paterson Police Department sergeant was sentenced today to 33 months in prison for conspiring to violate civil rights and filing a false police report, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Michael Cheff, 51, of Oakland, New Jersey, was convicted May 26, 2022, following a five-day trial before U.S. District...
Jersey City Council okay’s changes for potential Paulus Hook project
In a packed meeting on Sept. 8, the Jersey City Council adopted a number of items amidst more calls for embattled Councilwoman Amy DeGise to resign after her hit-and-run. Amongst the items adopted included changes to a redevelopment plan for a potential Paulus Hook project, adopting the Exchange Place Alliance’s budget that includes millions for their plaza renovation, and banning certain types of vehicles from the roads and pedestrian plazas.
An Unbroken District Called Brotherhood
Pitted against each other by the political machine, Ronald L. Rice and Ralph Caputo found an enduring friendship born of a Newark age suffered and mutually shouldered. Belleville’s Caputo occupied the organization’s LD28 slate in 2007, headed by D. Bilal Beasley, Caputo’s friend and fellow commissioner. The...
Massive Hike Looming for Healthcare Premiums Unifies Unions Heading for Trenton
A broad coalition of unions representing hundreds of thousands of public sector workers will converge on Trenton at noon on Tuesday to push back on an unprecedented 20 percent to 24 percent increase in their healthcare premiums that could kick in as early as January. Historically, the annual increase for...
Teacher contract talks stall in one of N.J.’s largest school districts amid Twitter spat with mayor
Union members in one of the state’s largest school districts returned to work this week under an expired contract as their negotiations stalled and the city’s mayor warned that any teachers who go on strike “will never receive a promotion.”. Elizabeth Mayor Mayor Christian Bollwage tweeted late...
Who will control the House? Look to New York.
ALBANY, N.Y. — The road for control of the House might just run along the Hudson River. Instead of serving up new Democratic lawmakers for Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a mix of open seats and new ones drawn up in New York’s messy redistricting process have turned a deep blue state into a battleground as Democrats are desperate to defend their thin margins in Washington.
Hovnanian plans 151-unit project in Bergen County
A major home builder is trying to bring a 151-unit multifamily project to Bergen County. Hovnanian has proposed a townhouse and apartment complex in Oakland, New Jersey, north of Indian Hills High School, NorthJersey.com reported. Two apartment buildings in the complex will include 45 affordable units, which could be one reason that local opposition to the project has arisen.
5 sentenced for roles in Paterson police corruption scandal
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Five former Paterson, New Jersey police officers have been sentenced in federal court as part of a long-running corruption investigation. The five had all pleaded guilty and received sentences ranging from probation to 24 months in prison during proceedings in Newark on Thursday and Friday. The probe focused on officers who […]
White supremacists crashed N.J. town’s Labor Day parade, mayor says
Several members of a New Jersey white supremacy organization showed up unannounced for the South Plainfield Labor Day Parade Monday wearing American flag masks and carrying a large banner that called for border closings. The town’s mayor Tweeted that the group, the New Jersey European Heritage Association, did not register...
In rare move, Catholic officials give dying N.J. church new life
Mass was held at at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Montclair last weekend. The priest offered Communion and the congregation recited the Lord’s Prayer, as they have for generations at the towering brick church. But a regular Mass was not always guaranteed at Our Lady of Mount...
Former Aberdeen, NJ Police Officer sentenced for tampering with evidence twice at ATPD
A former police officer in Aberdeen Township has received a jail sentence after he was found to have tampered with evidence on two separate occasions. The details from the case and sentence were announced by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said that 35-year-old Philip...
Homophobic, racist remarks from Brooklyn judge removed from the bench revealed
An affidavit filed by New York State Courts Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks shed light on homophobic and racist remarks made by a Brooklyn Surrogate Court judge that resulted in her removal from the bench last year.
Another N.J. dispensary gets state nod to sell legal weed
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring major players in the industry. Tickets are limited. The medical dispensary in Fort Lee owned by Ascend Wellness has been given state approval to begin adult weed sales.
Who killed these 3 men? Monmouth County, NJ authorities want public’s help
Authorities in Monmouth County are seeking the public's help to identify who's responsible for recent homicides that took the lives of three local men. All of the victims died of gunshot wounds, but authorities do not believe the shootings are related. "One of them had just spent time with his...
Police investigating after Black-owned NJ yarn shop receives racist letter
Police are investigating a racist hate letter that was sent to a Black-owned yarn store in Union Township. Beyond Yarn posted a picture of the letter to its Instagram page on Saturday.
When will Jersey City post crime stats online, and why did they disappear from website? Officials won’t say.
The Jersey City Police Department website was rudimentary, but it had all the information people needed to know: the leaders of the department and the locations of the precincts, as well as the history of the department and the names of officers who died in the line of duty. And...
