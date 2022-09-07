ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, NJ

Brown Assumes Irvington Council Seat; Beasley Takes Council Presidency

The Irvington Town Council tonight appointed Darlene Brown to replace Renee Burgess as Council Member at Large and voted Jamillah Beasley as President of the Council. Darlene Brown has been a resident of the Township of Irvington for 39 years and has been very active within our community. She is a mother of four and a grandmother of four beautiful and wonderful children. She is currently serving as the Southward District Leader; she has served as President of the Campfield Block Association for seven (7) years. Also, she was a Commissioner for the Irvington Housing Authority since 2014 and became the Chairwoman for the Irvington Housing Authority in 2017 until present. As a resident of Irvington she is constantly thinking of ways to make a difference in the lives of the stakeholders in the Township of Irvington. She is a proud member at Jehovah Jireh Praise a Worship Church Center in Newark NJ, Bishop Rudy V and Lady Carlton, and has been a member for twenty (20) years.
IRVINGTON, NJ
0-11 Essex Republican Seeks a Governmental ‘Meritocracy’

LIVINGSTON – Adam Kraemer has no trouble remembering his won-loss record as a candidate. “I’m 0 and 11,” he says without regret as we chatted recently at the local mall. Kraemer is a Republican in Essex County, so his losing streak is really not all that surprising.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Hudson County seeking poll workers: $21.43/hour for early voting, $300 on Election Day

The Hudson County Clerk’s Office and the Hudson County Board of Elections are seeking poll workers who will earn $21.43 an hour for early voting and $300 on Election Day. In order to be eligible, you must be a U.S. citizen, a New Jersey resident, and be registered to vote (unless you are under 18). High school and college students are encouraged to apply.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Paterson PD Sarge Gets 33 Months

A Paterson Police Department sergeant was sentenced today to 33 months in prison for conspiring to violate civil rights and filing a false police report, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Michael Cheff, 51, of Oakland, New Jersey, was convicted May 26, 2022, following a five-day trial before U.S. District...
PATERSON, NJ
Jersey City Council okay’s changes for potential Paulus Hook project

In a packed meeting on Sept. 8, the Jersey City Council adopted a number of items amidst more calls for embattled Councilwoman Amy DeGise to resign after her hit-and-run. Amongst the items adopted included changes to a redevelopment plan for a potential Paulus Hook project, adopting the Exchange Place Alliance’s budget that includes millions for their plaza renovation, and banning certain types of vehicles from the roads and pedestrian plazas.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
An Unbroken District Called Brotherhood

Pitted against each other by the political machine, Ronald L. Rice and Ralph Caputo found an enduring friendship born of a Newark age suffered and mutually shouldered. Belleville’s Caputo occupied the organization’s LD28 slate in 2007, headed by D. Bilal Beasley, Caputo’s friend and fellow commissioner. The...
NEWARK, NJ
Who will control the House? Look to New York.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The road for control of the House might just run along the Hudson River. Instead of serving up new Democratic lawmakers for Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a mix of open seats and new ones drawn up in New York’s messy redistricting process have turned a deep blue state into a battleground as Democrats are desperate to defend their thin margins in Washington.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hovnanian plans 151-unit project in Bergen County

A major home builder is trying to bring a 151-unit multifamily project to Bergen County. Hovnanian has proposed a townhouse and apartment complex in Oakland, New Jersey, north of Indian Hills High School, NorthJersey.com reported. Two apartment buildings in the complex will include 45 affordable units, which could be one reason that local opposition to the project has arisen.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
5 sentenced for roles in Paterson police corruption scandal

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Five former Paterson, New Jersey police officers have been sentenced in federal court as part of a long-running corruption investigation. The five had all pleaded guilty and received sentences ranging from probation to 24 months in prison during proceedings in Newark on Thursday and Friday. The probe focused on officers who […]
PATERSON, NJ
Another N.J. dispensary gets state nod to sell legal weed

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring major players in the industry. Tickets are limited. The medical dispensary in Fort Lee owned by Ascend Wellness has been given state approval to begin adult weed sales.
FORT LEE, NJ

