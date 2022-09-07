Madison Beer is Fenty Beauty’s latest brand ambassador

Rihanna ’s brand, Fenty Beauty recently announced Madison Beer as its newest brand ambassador. The young American singer is joining other celebs like “Outer Banks” Madison Bailey, Kane Lim from “Bling Empire,” and Nikita Kering, Award-winning Kenyan musician, all who represent the cosmetic line.

GettyImages

The 23-year-old took to Instagram to share the news that she had joined the Fenty family and posted a stunning photo during the shoot of her latest music video. In the photo she is wearing a sequin black gown and in the caption she thanks the brand for making her a face partner and mentions that Fenty’s foundation Eaze Drop was on set.

When Madison was asked what does becoming a part of the Fenty Family means to her, she responed: “It’s truly a dream. I’ve been such a long time fan of literally everything Rihanna does, so to be asked to be a part of this amazing community she’s created was a real pinch me moment.” The star also shared what she loves most about Fenty Beauty.

“I idolize Rihanna, and knowing that she created Fenty Beauty to make beauty more accessible to people of all different skin types and tones is a perfect example of why. These products were created with so much thought and attention to detail, their quality is unmatched.”

Madison was shooting her new music video for her latest single, “Dangerous,” which she co-directed and was recently released at the end of August. The star told NME, “it’s definitely the most personal song I’ve done. It was really difficult, as I had to be really honest with myself, but I felt ready to bring this new perspective.”

In regards to Fenty Beauty, according to WWD (Women’s Wear Daily ) some of the makeup products that were used to style Madison during the video shoot for the video included: the Eaze Drop’Lit All-Over Glow Enhancer , Match Stix Correcting Skinstick, Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter , and the Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara, among others.

Courtesy

Madison also explained that Rihanna’s beauty brand has become such an important part of her daily routine. “Fenty has become such a huge part of my beauty routine because the products themselves really are incredible, you can tell their quality the second you swatch them. I use Fenty throughout my routine from foundation and contour, to bronzer and lip color.”