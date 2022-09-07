Read full article on original website
13abc.com
180th Fighter Wing to test response capability
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Alert fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing will be conducting a test of the Aerospace Control Alert system on Monday, Sept. 12, between 8 a.m. to noon. People living in and around Toledo and Sandusky, Ohio and Hillsdale, Michigan may hear or see fighter jets...
13abc.com
Toledo holding informational/listening session through end of October
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo will host public information sessions regarding ongoing projects and assistance programs at neighborhood public libraries throughout the city. Residents will have the opportunity to speak with City of Toledo employees about ongoing and new projects and also learn about financial relief opportunities in Housing and Community Development, Department of Public Utilities and Forward Toledo .
Strong smell over east Toledo Friday night isolated to Toledo Refining Company
OREGON, Ohio — Multiple people in the Toledo area reported a strong smell of gasoline or natural gas on Friday night, especially near the Toledo Refining Company oil refinery near the border of Oregon and east Toledo. Reports of the odor began around 11 p.m. The Oregon Fire Department,...
13abc.com
DORA expands in downtown Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area in downtown Bowling Green has been approved for expansion. According to the City of Bowling Green, the original area has been expanded on South Main Street to include the parking lot on the south end of E. Clough Street. The East Wooster footprint has also been expanded to the east to include the Stone’s Throw Tavern.
The Whitehouse Inn to be featured on foodie roadshow
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the Whitehouse Inn that aired on March 1, 2021. America's Best Restaurants will make a stop in northwest Ohio on Sept. 23 to feature a local eatery on their famous roadshow vlog. The national media and...
13abc.com
Teen struggles to retrieve stolen bike after a year in TPD’s impound
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A serial dirt bike thief stole a Defiance teen’s bike last summer. He thought the bike was long gone until it resurfaced on the internet. Last summer, Dominick Humes met up with a man in Toledo to sell his bike. The man, Devonte Pride, handed Humes an envelope and drove off on the bike. In the envelope was only $12. Pride was eventually caught and put behind bars for being a serial dirt bike thief.
WTOL-TV
North Toledo woman shot in face early Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a call for a person shot early Sunday, shortly after 1 a.m. Crews arrived at the intersection of Cottage and W. Park in north Toledo and found a 26-year-old woman lying in the street with a single gunshot wound to her "face/head," police said in a report.
Ohio man wins big in Michigan with scratch-off ticket
It's not every day someone can travel to a new state and win $1 million off a scratch-off ticket. It's a different story for one Ohio man, who visited Michigan for work and ended up buying his lucky ticket at Gerth’s Beef & Deli in Temperance, Michigan, 40 miles southeast of Ann Arbor. ...
13abc.com
‘How does this happen?’ Toledo records 3 homicides in single day
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is coming off a violent and deadly weekend. For the second time this year, the city recorded three murders in a single day over the weekend. Toledo has now seen more than 40 homicides this year. Aaron Williams-Gaston was shot and killed...
13abc.com
Government officials host entrepreneurship and small business roundtable
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Majority Whip James Clyburn and Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur will host an entrepreneurship and small business roundtable tomorrow. On Sept. 11 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Toledo area African American business leaders will join the officials at the roundtable to discuss economic empowerment and African American Entrepreneurship in Northwest Ohio.
13abc.com
Farm fun to get you into the fall mood
OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. (WTVG) - We’re into the middle of September and it is time to get out to the pumpkin patches and orchards to enjoy some fall fun. One place to do that is at Gust Brothers in Ottawa Lake, Michigan. Nate Gust is one of the brothers...
Ohio egg farm forced to euthanize 3 million chickens
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
Man car jacked at gunpoint outside central Toledo elementary school Friday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were called to the parking lot of Robinson Elementary School in central Toledo shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday. According to a police report, a 19-year-old man was hanging out with several friends when three male suspects approached them. The suspects pointed guns at the group and stole the victim's keys to his black Chrysler 200 before fleeing the scene.
13abc.com
Local restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Whitehouse Inn will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants this month. The inn is located in Whitehouse and is known for its presidential decor theme and food options. It will make its debut on the food channel after 25 years in business.
13abc.com
TPD: Toledo woman shot in the face at Cottage & W. Park
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was hospitalized after a shooting in Toledo on Sunday. According to Toledo Police, it happened near the intersection of Cottage and W. Park around 1:00 a.m. Sunday. TPD said officers found a 26-year-old woman lying in the street with a single gunshot wound to...
13abc.com
Woman killed in motorcycle crash on Willys Parkway
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman who was the passenger on a motorcycle died Sunday in a crash on Willys Parkway at Elanor Avenue, Toledo police said. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. when police said the motorcycle driver lost control and crashed his bike. Another vehicle hit the motorcycle...
13abc.com
City leaders and Democratic gubernatorial nominee address gun violence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - City leaders are partnering with Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley to host a community conversation regarding gun violence in Ohio on Tuesday. The ‘What’s the Issue’ address will be held at 6 p.m. in the Scott High School’s Theater located on 2400 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo.
'People will lose jobs,' UAW Local 12 official concerned about future towards electric vehicles in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo is an automotive powerhouse but as the industry transitions to more electric-powered vehicles, members at UAW Local 12 fear this could lose thousands of jobs. "People will lose jobs, you have plants that build the exhaust systems right now and people who build our radiators...
13abc.com
Three Toledo homicides in one day
The family wants neighbors to keep an eye out for each other. Toledo sees 3 homicides in one day in violent weekend. Aaron Williams-Gaston, Charles Marshall, and Eric Ham were all shot and killed in separate incidents on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, according to officials.
13abc.com
1 hurt in drive-by shooting at baby shower, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hurt in a drive-by shooting at a baby shower in Toledo Sunday night, according to Toledo police. The 20-year-old man who was shot is in stable condition, a detective said. Police responded around 7:30 p.m. to Infinite Care on Tremainsville Road, which is...
