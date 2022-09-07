ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Chesterfield breaks ground on new Midlothian library

By Bree Sison
 5 days ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County broke ground this week on an $18 million library in Midlothian, Virginia. The groundbreaking ceremony highlighted the way libraries have evolved from a place where you find books with a card catalog and Dewey Decimal System to vibrant community spaces with rich history and potential.

In August, Chesterfield County tore down the library that stood next to JB Watkins Elementary for more than 40 years to make room for the new facility.

Designed by HBA, the new library will be two-thirds larger than the old building with outdoor reading spaces, a digital media center, and interactive learning spaces for kids.

Slated to open late next year, county leaders said the new library is a terrific investment in the future of this area.

“The expansion of it is going to be much more accessible for everybody because we’re also covering a huge district," Chesterfield Supervisor Tara Caroll said.

The new library project is already funded, but 26 other capital improvements hang in the balance for the county.

In November, Chesterfield voters will decide if the county can borrow some $540 million over the next decade for things like schools, public safety buildings, and parks.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

