Ravalli County man sentenced on drug trafficking charges

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 5 days ago
MISSOULA - A Victor man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine after law enforcement found the drug — along with a sawed-off shotgun and other firearms at his home — has been sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich has announced.

Terrill Dwayne Martin, 53, had pleaded guilty in May to possession with intent to distribute meth.

The government alleged in court documents that in November 2021, the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement officers searched Martin’s residence pursuant to a state warrant. Law enforcement recovered meth, a sawed-off shotgun, several firearms and drug paraphernalia. Martin admitted that he had meth in the safe in his residence.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force and the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office. U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided over the case.

