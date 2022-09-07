ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

$400,000 worth of meth found during traffic stop, deputies say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago

LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — Two people are facing charges after deputies who pulled over a truck for a traffic violation found nearly 80 pounds of drugs.

In a news release, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies stopped a Toyota Tundra for a traffic violation on Interstate 80 at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday. Deputies said that when they searched the car, they found 79 pounds of methamphetamines hidden throughout the car, worth an estimated $400,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dDAgB_0hlk1ERh00

The two people inside the car, Juan Gonzalez and Gladis Rivera, were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3spPxZ_0hlk1ERh00

Gonzalez and Rivera are both from California. Deputies told KOLN that it was not clear where the two were heading with the drugs.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Hunter trapped in mud rescued from Indiana swamp

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A hunter who was trying to retrieve a downed goose had to get help when he got stuck in chest-deep mud. The 69-year-old hunter had been in the chest-deep mud for approximately an hour, with his hunting partner trying to free him, before calling 911, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Lancaster County, NE
Crime & Safety
County
Lancaster County, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

FBI: 17-year-old Ohio girl who went missing in Georgia found

ATLANTA — FBI officials said that a 17-year-old girl, who traveled from Ohio to Atlanta, was found safe after she went missing for several days, according to WSB-TV. Emma Linek was last seen leaving Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday morning and was able to reunite with her father on Sunday afternoon, the FBI said.
ATLANTA, GA
WHIO Dayton

Missouri boarding school can remain open, with oversight

A Christian boarding school in southwestern Missouri can remain open despite the state attorney general alleging a “dark pattern of behavior," a judge ruled Monday. Judge David Munton's ruling allows continued round-the-clock monitoring of Agape Boarding School in Stockton by Missouri child welfare workers. The school serves about 60 boys.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#Drugs#Koln#Cox Media Group
WHIO Dayton

GM's Cruise robotaxi service to expand into Phoenix, Austin

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — General Motors' self-driving car company on Monday announced plans to expand a robotaxi service that recently launched in California into new markets in Arizona and Texas before the end of this year. Cruise, a San Francisco startup that General Motors bought six years...
PHOENIX, AZ
WHIO Dayton

Official: Idaho computer chip plant makes US more resilient

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — Chipmaker Micron's planned $15 billion investment in a new factory in the company's hometown of Boise will help protect the United States from the vulnerabilities of a globalized semiconductor market, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Monday. “It is time to get America...
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WHIO Dayton

Prominent Native Hawaiians named to Mauna Kea authority

HONOLULU — (AP) — Gov. David Ige on Monday appointed several people, including some prominent Native Hawaiian activists, to a new board charged with managing Mauna Kea summit lands underneath some of the world's most advanced astronomical observatories. Two of the eight appointees — Lanakila Mangauil and Noe...
HONOLULU, HI
WHIO Dayton

S.Carolina House to meet after divergent Senate abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — South Carolina Republican lawmakers will keep trying to enact new abortion restrictions later this month. Speaker Murrell Smith announced Monday that the House will meet on Sept. 27, more than two weeks after the Senate sent back a markedly different proposal from the one passed earlier by the lower chamber. Contentious debates among Republicans over exceptions have emerged in a special session on abortion that convened after the U.S. Supreme Court's June decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
95K+
Followers
125K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy