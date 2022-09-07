Read full article on original website
Related
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Defenses
2022 · 0-1-0 The Steelers finished as the top scoring defense in Week 1, scoring 24 fantasy points against the high-powered Bengals offense. They recorded seven sacks, four interceptions and a fumble recovery, as well as scoring a touchdown. The loss of T.J. Watt is huge, but this defense has other playmakers on it such as Minkah Fitzpatrick. This week against a Patriots offense that struggled mightily in the preseason and in Week 1 and has a banged-up QB of its own. Fire them up this week.
NFL
Jerry Jones' message to Cowboys fans who already think season is over: I've seen 'David slay the giant'
Dallas Cowboys fans are already in the dumps after a Week 1 loss, which included a thumb injury to Dak Prescott that will force the quarterback to the sideline for at least the next several weeks. Adding to Dallas's depression was that the Cowboys didn't look good before Prescott got...
NFL
NFL to Host Third Annual Madden NFL x HBCU Tournament
The NFL announced registration is now open for the third annual EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL x HBCU Tournament designed to reach students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) who have a passion for gaming and football. This year’s tournament is intended to maintain the tradition of providing students at HBCUs a chance to compete, while learning the intricacies of the business of sports through practical learning and job shadowing experiences at the NFL during Super Bowl LVII week in Glendale, AZ.
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 2 sleepers
Week 1. The week we're reminded that we don't really know much. Plowing through the preseason, we're relying on our projections based heavily on what happened the year before. We know it's a faulty ideal. Most teams don't remain the same year to year. But it's the best system we have. However, it also leads to a lot of freakouts and overreactions. Once we stop hyperventilating over things we didn't expect, we can start to sift through the data and make calm, level-headed decisions about who to start and who has sleeper potential heading into Week 2.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL
RB Index, Week 2: Saquon Barkley is BACK! Plus, my top 15 running backs after Week 1
It was a chaotic Week 1, no doubt, but it felt real good to watch real football. And while it wasn't the best week for running backs -- with injuries and costly fumbles here and there -- it was great to see a select few individuals turn back the clock. For instance, we saw a finally healthy Saquon Barkley run the Giants to a comeback win over the favored Titans.
NFL
Baker Mayfield: Panthers' fourth-quarter rally vs. Browns a sign of team's 'potential'
Baker Mayfield's debut with the Panthers carried an air of additional importance -- and the first half of it was putrid. Fortunately for Carolina and its new quarterback, it's only one game. As Mayfield said after the Panthers' Week 1 loss to his former team, "Everybody made this out to be the Super Bowl, but despite what everybody is going to make this, there are 16 more games."
NFL
2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Chargers-Chiefs clash on Prime Video
WHERE: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) Thursday night could get the ball in motion on two huge 2022 season races -- the AFC West battle and the MVP award. That’s because the division-rival Chargers and Chiefs are set to clash at Arrowhead Stadium to kick off Week 2, and that means we’re once again being treated to quarterback royalty.
NFL
NFL and German Football League Sign Collaboration Agreement
The NFL and the German Football League (DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga) organizing body of Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2, have signed an agreement to collaborate in key business areas with a particular focus on the U.S. and German markets. The NFL and the Bundesliga have cooperated in the past, sharing...
RELATED PEOPLE
George Kittle returns to practice, on track to make San Francisco 49ers’ season debut in Week 2
San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle returned to practice on Friday, giving ‘9ers fans hope they can bounce
NFL
Broncos safety Justin Simmons (thigh) heading to injured reserve
Denver's close Monday night loss to Seattle came at a cost. How significant it is remains to be seen. Safety Justin Simmons is headed to injured reserve due to a thigh injury suffered in the second half of the Broncos' 17-16 loss to the Seahawks, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Wednesday.
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 2 matchups
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! On today's episode we're breaking own the biggest news from around the league and previewing the Week 2 matchups!. Finally, the hosts play Fantasy Thirst Traps!. The NFL...
NFL
Chargers CB J.C. Jackson (ankle) to play Thursday night vs. Chiefs
Cornerback J.C. Jackson's much-anticipated Los Angeles Chargers debut will take place in prime time. Jackson will be active for Thursday night's AFC West showdown between the Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field Arrowhead Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. Coming...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL
Dolphins safety Jevon Holland eyes 2022 breakout: 'I do want offenses to fear me'
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins second-year player Jevon Holland -- affectionately known as "Snowman" by teammates due to his jersey number (8) -- aligned as the single-high safety on a first-quarter play that would quickly change the momentum of the team's season opener against the Patriots. Holland and his...
NFL
NFL Week 2 bold predictions: Tua Tagovailoa enjoys perfect outing; revenge for Jalen Reagor!
Throughout the 2022 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 2 schedule). Tua Tagovailoa logged his eighth career game with a 100-plus passer rating last week in a win over the Patriots. His highest passer rating ever, 122.3, came in a Week 9 win at Arizona back in his rookie campaign of 2020. Well, he tops that mark this week -- comfortably. With this year's upgraded supporting cast, Tua records a perfect passer rating Sunday against a Ravens defense that gave up nearly 400 yards of offense to the Jets in Week 1.
Schuyler Callihan's Best CFB Bets: Week 3
A few games you may want to consider this weekend.
NFL
Seahawks safety Jamal Adams expected to have season-ending surgery on torn quad tendon
Jamal Adams' third season with the Seahawks is finished after one game. The safety is expected to have season-ending surgery to repair his torn quad tendon, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. Adams suffered the injury in Seattle's 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Monday and will be placed on injured reserve, per Rapoport.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 16
WR Andy Isabella (back) is out Sunday against the Raiders, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury. WR Rondale Moore (hamstring) is out, per Kingsbury. S Jalen Thompson (toe) is a game-time decision, per Kingsbury. 0-1-0 INJURIES. RB Damien Williams (rib) is out Sunday against the Rams. INJURIES. RB J.K. Dobbins (knee)...
NFL
With Keenan Allen sidelined, journeyman DeAndre Carter deftly fulfilling promise made to late brother
COSTA MESA, Calif. -- When Keenan Allen left the Los Angeles Chargers' season opener with a hamstring injury in the second quarter, quarterback Justin Herbert lost the most productive passing-game partner of his career, with the pair having collaborated on 206 completions since 2020. In Allen's absence, a player stepped...
NFL
Chargers' Brandon Staley says Justin Herbert 'OK,' will know more Friday after QB suffered apparent ribs injury
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said quarterback Justin Herbert is "OK" after the QB suffered an apparent injury to his abdomen in the late stages of the Chargers' 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Staley added that he would know more on Friday regarding the status of...
NFL
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy: Everyone 'feels good' about Dak Prescott's surgery
If the Cowboys needed a reminder of how fast things move in the NFL, they certainly received one Sunday. They've also gotten some good news regarding their quarterback, Dak Prescott. Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday that Prescott is headed for 7-10 days of immediate recovery following surgery on his broken thumb, and the quarterback will not be placed on injured reserve.
Comments / 0