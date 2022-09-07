Read full article on original website
THE INVESTIGATORS: Fired trooper accused of shooting a teen takes plea deal
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A former Louisiana State Police trooper has taken a plea deal more than four years after she was accused of shooting a teenager. Kasha Domingue was fired in March 2021 after a grand jury indicted her in October 2020 on charges of aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use of a weapon. This stems from a traffic stop in July 2018 where Domingue shot teenager Clifton Scotty Dilley, then 19, behind a store on Perkins Road. Dilley was a passenger in a car that was stopped for an illegal U-turn. The shooting left him paralyzed.
U.S. Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans announced the recovery of 14 missing or endangered children as part of Operation Summer Knights. Eight people were also arrested. The investigation was conducted in the New Orleans area between April 30, 2022, and August...
WOW: Crew catches massive 13-foot, 625-pound alligator in lake
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A massive alligator was caught in South Carolina during the first weekend of open season. Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy said they received the most alligators they’ve ever gotten on opening weekend, which included a 13-foot, 625-pound gator caught in Lake Marion. Nick Gibert...
Nicondra: Less humid air moving in
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunday is turning out fairly pleasant with just a smattering of spotty showers developing across the region. We can expect a nice day on Monday as well. We can’t rule out a shower or thunderstorm as the first fall front of the season provides some uplift. Drier air will settle in late Monday into Tuesday. Tuesday morning will likely be a bit cooler with low 60s north of Lake Pontchartrain and even a few upper 60s away from the water. Expect dry conditions for a couple of days rain wise before the front washes out and some moisture rebounds towards the end of the week.
