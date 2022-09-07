Fort Gibson police officers spend time off helping elderly man

FORT GIBSON, Okla. — Members of the Fort Gibson Fraternal Order of Police took care of their community even after their patrol was over.

Sgt. Brent Maddocks says an elderly man flagged down one of the Lodge members while she was on duty patrolling the neighborhood. The man told the officer he simply needing a helping hand.

Five lodge members came out to help mow his front and back yard, trim the edges and blow off his patio, porch and driveway. That help for some was after a 12 hour shift or during their Labor Day holiday time off.

The officers stuck around after the work was done to get to know their new friend “Bob”.

Sgt. Maddocks says they talked to neighbors about helping in the future but also told Bob to flag them down or call them anytime he needed help again.

