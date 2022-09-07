ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Comments / 0

Related
740thefan.com

One man injured in UTV rollover crash near Lisbon

LISBON, N.D. (KFGO) – One man was seriously injured in a UTV rollover crash southbound on Cass County Highway 38, approximately 1 mile north of State Highway 46. Bruce Storhoff, 51, of Nome, N.D., drove the UTV from the west ditch onto Highway 38, then into the east ditch. Storhoff attempted to correct the vehicle but rolled several times, ejecting Storhoff from the vehicle. The UTV came to rest in a field on the east side of Highway 38.
LISBON, ND
740thefan.com

RedHawks beat Goldeyes 7-3 to win playoff series.

(KFGO/KNFL) The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks are still alive in the American Association playoffs. The RedHawks defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 7-3 at Newman Outdoor Field to win the opening round series two games to one. Peter Maris singled in a run to break 3-3 tie in the bottom of the 7th. Two...
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy