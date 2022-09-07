ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

FedEx Says Louisiana Contract Workers ‘No Longer Providing Services’ After Fight Video Goes Viral

FedEx says that some of the men involved in an apparent fight that is widely circulating on social media are "no longer providing services for the company." The video was posted to Twitter by @lilkevinraw as he rolled up on a scuffle that already seemed to be in progress. At least four men were involved and based on the visual that was posted, it was a three-on-one brawl.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Sad Sight As Several Chained Dogs Found Malnourished in Lacassine

It was a sad sight at a home in Lacassine as the Jeff David Parish Sheriff's deputies were called out to a home in the 19000 block of Woolridge Road. In a release on their Facebook page, it was reported that deputies were called out to the property to find that there were several dogs chained up in the yard. According to the report these dogs were observed by deputies and found to be malnourished.
LACASSINE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory Sits Down With KPEL Following Release From Rehab (EXCLUSIVE)

Josh Guillory was back on the job Monday following a 21-day rehab stint for alcoholism and untreated PTSD. In the first "Lafayette Live" interview since his release from rehab, the Lafayette Mayor-President joined Acadiana's Morning News and took questions from Bernadette Lee, Brandon Comeaux, and the KPEL listeners. Guillory took questions on staying in his role as mayor-president while seeking help, on his "side hustles," and on whether he will run for re-election.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Waitr Rebrands, Relaunches Under New Name

You might want to check the app store on your phone for updates. Lafayette-based food delivery service Waitr has undergone a major rebranding and will now offer a lot more than just food. The new brand, ASAP, will still focus on delivering food from local restaurants, but the company has...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Delcambre High Student Arrested After Bringing Gun On Campus

Declambre police took a juvenile into custody Monday after the student brought a gun onto school grounds at Delcambre High School. The student was arrested after parents flagged down an officer and reported the possibility of a gun being on campus, according to Delcambre Police Chief James Broussard. The officer conducted an investigation on campus and the student was arrested.
DELCAMBRE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Police: Physical Altercation Led to Shooting in Barber Shop Near Acadiana Mall Food Court, One Person Injured

UPDATE (4:00 p.m.):. According to Senior Cpl. Matthew Benoit, a male victim was shot during a physical altercation at a barbershop near the food court in the Acadiana Mall. After responding to a 911 call about a reported shooting around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, police were able to determine that the shooting took place in a business near the Acadiana Mall food court. Individuals were involved in a fight in the barbershop when one person reportedly produced a firearm and shot another individual.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Junior League of Lafayette Holds Drive for Women and Children

Junior League of Lafayette is an organization of women in the Lafayette area that have been and continue to strive to make Lafayette one of the best places to live. One of the many ways that the Junior League of Lafayette does this is by helping make sure that women and children in the Lafayette area have some of the most basic needs.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Detectives Searching for Answers Following Fatal Hit and Run Crash in Breaux Bridge

A 42-year-old woman is dead from what Breaux Bridge Police say appears to be a hit and run crash. Breaux Bridge Assistant Police Chief Terry Latiolais says detectives have located the suspect vehicle, which was believed to be a new model Lincoln Navigator. He says several vehicle parts were found near the scene and the body and that the vehicle was suspected to have damage to the right side and to be now without the right side mirror.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
Lafayette, LA
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

