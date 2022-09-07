Read full article on original website
Related
Councils Strike Guillory’s Proposed Quarter Million In Pay Raises From Budget
More than a quarter of a million in proposed pay raises for some Lafayette Consolidated Government employees was removed from Mayor-President Josh Guillory's budget in Thursday night's council meetings. The amended 2022-23 budget was passed 5-0 by the parish council and 4-1 by the city council. The lone city council...
Lafayette City Council Votes To Hire Auditor, Guillory Responds
The Lafayette City Council is moving forward with a plan to hire an independent auditor after voting on the measure at a Tuesday afternoon council meeting. The auditor will investigate multiple bids and projects that have come under scrutiny at council meetings and in press reports. Guillory released a statement...
Why Does City Council Want To Audit The Mayor’s Projects?
On Tuesday, the Lafayette City Council's feud with Mayor-President Josh Guillory will reach its climax as they prepare a likely vote to hire an outside auditor to look into his various drainage projects. The council will likely vote on two ordinances. One will be to authorize an audit and investigation...
Lafayette City Council To Vote For Audit Of Guillory’s Drainage Projects
The ongoing battle between Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory and the Lafayette City Council is heating up as the council is now set to vote on an audit and an investigation into various drainage projects undertaken by the Guillory administration. The council has raised questions about Guillory's actions frequently in recent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette Police Working Another Shooting in the Hub City
There has been another shooting in Lafayette according to officials with the Lafayette Police Department. Lafayette PD Spokeswoman Sergeant Robin Green says the shooting happened at around 11:15 Friday night in the 200 block of Cooper Drive. She says the victim drove himself to a hospital. The victim is listed...
FedEx Says Louisiana Contract Workers ‘No Longer Providing Services’ After Fight Video Goes Viral
FedEx says that some of the men involved in an apparent fight that is widely circulating on social media are "no longer providing services for the company." The video was posted to Twitter by @lilkevinraw as he rolled up on a scuffle that already seemed to be in progress. At least four men were involved and based on the visual that was posted, it was a three-on-one brawl.
Suspect Ordered Customers to the Ground, Fires Rounds in Armed Robbery of Youngsville Dollar General
A scary situation unfolded at a local Youngsville Dollar General store on Friday night. On September 9, just before 9:30 p.m. police say a black male suspect entered the Dollar General store located off the Youngsville Highway, firing one round from a black revolver and ordering every customer inside the store to "get on the ground."
Generator & Other Items Ripped Off from an Acadia Parish Home
Someone was up to no good in Acadia Parish in the middle of August, and now a homeowner just wants their stolen items back. Officials with Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers say a generator and other items were stolen from a home in the 3000 block of Estherwood Highway. The burglary...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Josh Guillory Under Fire For Possible Ethics Breach In New Report
The latest in a series of negative stories about Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory takes aim at possible ethics violations concerning a new law practice started after he took office. According to The Advertiser, Guillory was under pressure to close his existing law firm before taking office. Instead, the paper says,...
Sad Sight As Several Chained Dogs Found Malnourished in Lacassine
It was a sad sight at a home in Lacassine as the Jeff David Parish Sheriff's deputies were called out to a home in the 19000 block of Woolridge Road. In a release on their Facebook page, it was reported that deputies were called out to the property to find that there were several dogs chained up in the yard. According to the report these dogs were observed by deputies and found to be malnourished.
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory Sits Down With KPEL Following Release From Rehab (EXCLUSIVE)
Josh Guillory was back on the job Monday following a 21-day rehab stint for alcoholism and untreated PTSD. In the first "Lafayette Live" interview since his release from rehab, the Lafayette Mayor-President joined Acadiana's Morning News and took questions from Bernadette Lee, Brandon Comeaux, and the KPEL listeners. Guillory took questions on staying in his role as mayor-president while seeking help, on his "side hustles," and on whether he will run for re-election.
Waitr Rebrands, Relaunches Under New Name
You might want to check the app store on your phone for updates. Lafayette-based food delivery service Waitr has undergone a major rebranding and will now offer a lot more than just food. The new brand, ASAP, will still focus on delivering food from local restaurants, but the company has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Josh Guillory on Injured Officer’s Medical Bills ‘Out of Pocket? Hell No. Hell Hath No Fury’
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory spoke out about the mounting medical bills for injured Lafayette police officer Brian Rozas saying "As far as out of pocket? Hell no. Hell hath no fury..." While working off-duty detail, Rozas was in a situation where a suspect attempted to flee officers during a traffic...
Delcambre High Student Arrested After Bringing Gun On Campus
Declambre police took a juvenile into custody Monday after the student brought a gun onto school grounds at Delcambre High School. The student was arrested after parents flagged down an officer and reported the possibility of a gun being on campus, according to Delcambre Police Chief James Broussard. The officer conducted an investigation on campus and the student was arrested.
Police: Physical Altercation Led to Shooting in Barber Shop Near Acadiana Mall Food Court, One Person Injured
UPDATE (4:00 p.m.):. According to Senior Cpl. Matthew Benoit, a male victim was shot during a physical altercation at a barbershop near the food court in the Acadiana Mall. After responding to a 911 call about a reported shooting around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, police were able to determine that the shooting took place in a business near the Acadiana Mall food court. Individuals were involved in a fight in the barbershop when one person reportedly produced a firearm and shot another individual.
Junior League of Lafayette Holds Drive for Women and Children
Junior League of Lafayette is an organization of women in the Lafayette area that have been and continue to strive to make Lafayette one of the best places to live. One of the many ways that the Junior League of Lafayette does this is by helping make sure that women and children in the Lafayette area have some of the most basic needs.
Car Drives Through Family Dollar Store in Baton Rouge
A car drove through a Family Dollar in Baton Rouge on Thursday morning (August 18). A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department says that authorities responded to the 2300 block of Plank Road in response to a report of a business alarm around 4:00 am. While police aren't saying...
REPORT – Lafayette Police Department Investigating Shots Fired Call Near Cajun Field
Reports say that shots were fired at Cajun Field on Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses say that there is a police presence near the soccer and track complex at Cajun field as reports of shots fired have come in. The Lafayette Police department is reportedly investigating the call. See the report from...
Behind-The-Scenes: Abbeville’s St. Mary Magdalen Church
If you are from South Louisiana, odds are that you practically spent time every Sunday in Church. That was the case as I was growing up in Abbeville, splitting my required pew time between St. Theresa's on Charity Street and "the big church", St. Mary Magdalen, near the old bridge.
Detectives Searching for Answers Following Fatal Hit and Run Crash in Breaux Bridge
A 42-year-old woman is dead from what Breaux Bridge Police say appears to be a hit and run crash. Breaux Bridge Assistant Police Chief Terry Latiolais says detectives have located the suspect vehicle, which was believed to be a new model Lincoln Navigator. He says several vehicle parts were found near the scene and the body and that the vehicle was suspected to have damage to the right side and to be now without the right side mirror.
Talk Radio 960am
Lafayette, LA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://talkradio960.com
Comments / 0