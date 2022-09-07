Read full article on original website
Related
5-Star Texas football commit Malik Muhammad a ‘priority’ for Texas A&M
Five-star South Oak Cliff cornerback Malik Muhammad is one of the highest-rated commits in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class heading into the fall. Muhammad committed to Texas’ 2023 class during that wave of momentum that head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff found on the recruiting trail during the summer months last offseason.
texags.com
Win streak reaches five as Texas A&M tops Louisiana at Reed, 3-1
On Friday night, Texas A&M volleyball extended its win streak to five, downing Louisiana 3-1. The group hit at a .281 clip, recording 42 kills and only 15 errors as they topped the Ragin’ Cajuns. The Aggies built upon their recent hot momentum, jumping out to an 8-2 start...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M football: Giant Killers coming to Kyle Field for more than just a payday
It was Sept. 1, 2007, in Ann Arbor, Mich., when Appalachian State officially put its football program on the map. The season opener drew a packed house — over 109,000 fans — in The Big House. In perhaps the biggest upset in college football history, the Mountaineers blocked a last-second field-goal attempt by No. 5 Michigan and prevailed, 34-32.
Red Raiders vs. Houston Cougars: How to Watch, Listen, Stream, Betting Odds
The Texas Tech Red Raiders will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Houston Cougars. Here is how to watch and listen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
texags.com
TexAgs Radio: Wednesday (9/7) full show
Wednesday’s show kicked off with the GO Hour as TexAgs’ columnist Olin Buchanan shares his games to watch of the second-weekend slate. At the bottom of the hour, OB gives his power rankings after week one. The second hour began with John Harris giving his breakdown and scouting...
Resident near Houston claims $1 million Powerball Texas Lottery ticket prize
It's a great day to claim a seven-figure win from the Texas Lottery don't you think?
KWTX
Texas high school students make racists chants to Black players at game
KATY, Texas (KWTX) - Accusations of racist taunting at a Texas high school volleyball game Sept. 2 in the Houston area. A parent pulled out her phone during the rivalry game and recorded students in the stands making money noises toward Black players. She is not satisfied with the response...
This Is The Best Beer Spot In Texas
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best beer spots in each state.
RELATED PEOPLE
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
University of Houston's president was victim of crime while testifying in Austin, picture shows
University of Houston President Renu Khator shared a picture on Twitter of the conditions she found her car in after testifying in Austin.
Minute Maid Park called out for outfield conditions following Bad Bunny concert series
HOUSTON — Minute Maid Park is being called out for banged-up conditions after the reggaetón artist Bad Bunny’s two-night concert series. Fans took to social media to share videos and pictures during Monday’s game against the Rangers. Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny took the stage at...
KHOU
New poll shows key Texas races staying tight as November election gets closer
HOUSTON — Election day is just a few months away and a new poll from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University is giving a snapshot of where things stand in the state's biggest races. Texas Governor Race. All of Texas is keeping a close eye on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is The Richest School District In Texas
This school district is the richest in the state.
MySanAntonio
Texas home to top 3 most 'unfaithful' US cities
Online dating advice site, mydatingadvisor.com, has updated its most "unfaithful" cities in the U.S. rankings for 2022, and the Lone Star State is home to the top three least faithful cities in the country. Dallas claimed the No. 1 spot for the not so illustrious title of least faithful city...
fox44news.com
Midway ISD Superintendent Announces Retirement
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Midway Independent School District Board of Trustees have received a notice from MISD Superintendent Dr. George Kazanas, that he will be retiring from Midway ISD in January. MISD released in a statement that Dr. Kazanas has been instrumental in guiding the growth of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Oil well fire Tuesday evening sends large plume of smoke into sky
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An oil well fire Tuesday evening on the west side of Brazos County sent a large plume of thick, black smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles away from the site of the blaze. It happened on Charlotte Lane near Leonard Road. The...
Comments / 0