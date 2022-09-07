A vehicle was parked in a 2-hour sport at the upper town dock for over four days, according to the police log. After the vehicle was issued its third ticket Sept. 1, a wrecker was called in for its removal. While parking enforcement was waiting for the wrecker, the vehicle’s owner came to the dock, told parking enforcement that he was a resident and could park for as long as he wanted and got into the vehicle and left. The matter has been turned over to law enforcement.

