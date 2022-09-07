Read full article on original website
Related
Arrest for Drug Trafficking and Other Charges, Medway, Maine
Lincoln Woman Faces Drug Trafficking and other Charges. A 29-year-old Lincoln, Maine woman was arrested in Medway on September 4, 2022 for multiple charges including drug trafficking and violation of bail. Traffic Stop due to Illegal License Plates. Karen Jordan was pulled over as she merged on I-95 in Medway...
foxbangor.com
Man arrested for firing gun during argument in court
BANGOR- A Bangor man arrested after he allegedly fired a gun inside his apartment during an argument made his first court appearance this afternoon…. Maloney,35, is charged with reckless conduct, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct. Bangor police officers responded to 68 Jefferson Street for a...
foxbangor.com
Man charged with criminal threatening after firing gun
BANGOR — On September 10, 2022 2:15 AM, Bangor Police officers responded to 68 Jefferson Street for a report of two males arguing. The caller stated that two males were loudly arguing and then there was what sounded like a gunshot. Upon arrival, officers found that two male roommates...
foxbangor.com
St. Albans man sentenced for drug trafficking
BANGOR — A Saint Albans man was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor Thursday for possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base, fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. According to U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee, 40-year-old Jason Lee Lary was sentenced to two years in prison and five years...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ellsworth American
Baileyville woman charged with trafficking fentanyl
ELLSWORTH — A Baileyville woman was arrested on drug charges Tuesday, Sept. 6, which is the fifth such arrest in less than a week, after a joint investigation between Maine Drug Enforcement Agents, the Baileyville Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. MDEA Northern District Commander Peter...
wabi.tv
Authorities say large amount of fentanyl seized from Baileyville woman
BAILEYVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Baileyville woman is facing charges after authorities say a large amount of fentanyl was seized from her home. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, Baileyville Police Department, and Washington County Sheriff’s Office were all investigating the suspected trafficking of fentanyl from a home on Oxford Street in Baileyville.
Two Dead After An Early Morning Head-On Collison In Bangor
An early morning crash has claimed the lives of two individuals in Penobscot County. The incident took place on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway. Det. Lieutenant Brent Beaulieu of the Bangor Police Department said the crash was reported just before 1 AM Saturday morning. "Upon arrival, officers discovered...
Two people have died in Bangor crash
BANGOR, Maine — Two people are dead after a crash that happened overnight in Bangor on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway. In a press release, Lt. Brent Beaulieu with the Bangor Police Department said police and fire crews responded to the crash just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
RELATED PEOPLE
wabi.tv
4 arrested in Somerset County drug bust
SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - Four people are facing charges after authorities say a significant amount of fentanyl was found in Somerset County. Peggy Lou Strout, 66, of Gouldsboro; 31-year-old Mark Jordan, 31, of Milbridge; Dalvin Jose Peguero, 22, and Yonaury Arias-De Jesus, 25, of Massachusetts are all charged with aggravated trafficking of fentanyl.
wabi.tv
Man sentenced to life for killing Aroostook County couple back in court
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Aroostook County man serving life in prison for murder was back in court Wednesday in Bangor. He’s claiming he had ineffective counsel at his trial. 41-year-old Matthew Davis of Houlton was found guilty in 2017 of shooting and killing 49-year-old Heidi Pratt and 51-year-old...
observer-me.com
Four arrested after nearly 4 pounds of fentanyl seized in multi-county drug bust
Four people were arrested in Ellsworth last Thursday after nearly 4 pounds of fentanyl was recovered in a drug bust spanning Hancock and Somerset counties. Mark Jordan, 31, of Milbridge and Peggy Lou Strout, 66, of Gouldsborough, along with 22-year old Dalvin Jose Peguero and 25-year-old Yonaury Arias-De Jesus, both of the Dominican Republic and Lawrence, Massachusetts have been accused of distributing schedule W drugs throughout the state, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.
mdislander.com
Island police log for week of Sept. 8
A vehicle was parked in a 2-hour sport at the upper town dock for over four days, according to the police log. After the vehicle was issued its third ticket Sept. 1, a wrecker was called in for its removal. While parking enforcement was waiting for the wrecker, the vehicle’s owner came to the dock, told parking enforcement that he was a resident and could park for as long as he wanted and got into the vehicle and left. The matter has been turned over to law enforcement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mainebiz.biz
$77.1M in road improvements on tap for Aroostook and Washington counties
A bypass route for Presque Isle and improvement of 68 miles of Route 1 in Washington County will be the focal point of road projects totaling $77.1 million. Money for the two projects was awarded to the Maine Department of Transportation by the competitive Infrastructure for Rebuilding America Program, which leverages federal grants to help communities invest in high-priority projects to fix crumbling infrastructure.
wabi.tv
12-year-old student charged after leaving threatening message on school wall
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A student has been charged with terrorizing after authorities say they left a threatening message on a wall at the Bangor Regional Program. According to the Bangor School Department and Bangor Police Department, that threatening message found Tuesday indicated an act of violence would happen Wednesday.
Biggest Ever Shriners Parade Saturday in Brewer & Bangor
Anah Shriners of Bangor will be hosting the Northeast Shrine Association this weekend. Shriners from all over New England and Canada will be here for the events. And a big event for the public will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17. All the Shriners will participate in a massive parade...
mainebiz.biz
Inmate program in Machias seeks to grow food and job skills
A community garden project in Machias aims to advance healthy food in jails and prisons in the region and build work skills among inmates. Regional partners are in the process of mowing and tilling ground this month for Downeast Restorative Harvest, a community garden project in Machias. The Washington County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMTW
Remembering the Mainers killed in 9/11 attacks
Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Nearly 3,000 people were killed when terrorists hijacked planes and crashed them into the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. A fourth plane crashed into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers were able to overpower the hijackers on the flight.
wabi.tv
City of Ellsworth confirm bugs seen in Knowlton park are not ticks
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - They are not ticks, but Aphids instead. That’s the message the city of Ellsworth is getting out to the public after a social media post claimed ticks were all over Knowlton Park. City Hall first became aware of the post Thursday morning and sent out...
County By County, Maine is Getting More & More Obese
You’re still beautiful. Or should I say, we’re still beautiful, but the latest statistics released say that county by county Mainers are fatter on average than we were a decade ago. There are 16 counties in Maine. One hasn’t gained weight on average in the past 10 years....
A state agency selects a landfill manager to conduct a study of leachate treatment options, raising questions
A legislative resolve signed by the Governor in May requires a study of leachate treatment options at two-state owned landfills — Juniper Ridge Landfill in Old Town/Alton and Dolby Landfill in East Millinocket — be completed this year. Photo by Marina Schauffler. As the latest round of PFAS...
Comments / 0