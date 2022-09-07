ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Steve Grimmett, '80s Metal Vocalist, Dead at 62

Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper, has died. Grimmett passed away on Monday, Aug. 15 at the age of 62, his family confirmed in separate social media posts, with his wife, Millie, paying tribute on social media by writing, "this is the hardest thing I've ever had to write but it's with a heavy & shattered heart to say that my beloved Steve died suddenly & unexpectedly on Monday 15th August. Wait for me my love. Until we are together again." At this time, Grimmett's cause of death is not known.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Green
Person
Barry Gibb
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’

Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
NFL
guitar.com

Ozzy Osbourne says Eric Clapton tried and failed to get him to change lyrics about ‘losing faith’ in Jesus

Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne has opened up about the way Eric Clapton took issue with a particular lyric about Jesus on their forthcoming collab song, One Of Those Days. In the latest issue of Classic Rock magazine, the metal icon discussed his upcoming solo album, Patient Number 9, during which he spoke about how the line “One of those days / That I don’t believe in Jesus” was met with Clapton’s disapproval at first.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#P O D#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#End Of The Line#Music Video#Eu#Lockjaw Records#Angels Serpents Dance
The Independent

Professional whistler Molly Lewis is the old-school Hollywood hero we need

One of the greatest remaining bastions of Hollywood’s golden age, Musso & Frank has been beloved of everyone from Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe to Tom Waits and Rickie Lee Jones. The latest star to call herself a regular at the storied restaurant is North America’s premiere whistler, Molly Lewis. It’s a fitting match, as Lewis’s unique, wryly camp confection of tiki-bar blues is quite unlike anything else that’s been released since the heady days of the 1950s exotica boom. Lewis’s high-pitched birdsong is endlessly fascinating, sounding not unlike ear-piercing coloratura soprano Yma Sumac, who was the whistle-toned Ariana Grande...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kerrang

Album review: Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9

Ozzy is a man who is often down, but crucially one who is never out. Three years ago, when he released his Ordinary Man album, he was still recovering from a year and a half of physical ailments – staph infection, major neck surgery following a fall that dislodged previous neck surgery – and announced around its release that he was living with a form of Parkinson's disease. The album itself occasionally looked deep into the darkness, oft talking about The End, while the title-track was a duet with Elton John that sang about bringing the curtain down and 'just an empty stage', with a feeling not unlike Sinatra's My Way.
MUSIC
Deadline

‘Pop Idol’ Singer Darius Campbell Danesh’s Cause Of Death Confirmed

Scottish singer and West End star Darius Campbell Danesh died from respiratory arrest caused by inhalation of chloroethone, a US medical examiner has confirmed.  The former Pop Idol contestant’s death has been ruled an accident by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, after Campbell Danesh was found in his Rochester apartment last month.  His family revealed the singer had been suffering from chronic neck pain following a car accident in 2010, a trauma he had previously talked about in interviews. In 2010, Campbell Danesh was a passenger in a Porsche when it hit a wall at 70mph after skidding on oil during...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
PC Gamer

Today's Wordle 449 answer and hint: Sunday, September 11

The answer to today's Wordle is just below, alongside a whole host of hints, tips, and guides designed to improve your game and help to make the September 11 (449) puzzle—and every one after it—as quick and easy as you want them to be. A too-early Sunday morning...
loudersound.com

King Gizzard And The Wizard Lizard release video for new song Ice V

Australian psych sextet King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released a video for the brand new song Ice-V, which you can watch below. It comes as the band announce they will release three new albums in October; Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava, Laminated Denim and Changes. Ice,...
MUSIC
guitar.com

The Beatles to release deluxe reissue of Revolver, featuring previously-unheard material

The Beatles are set to release a deluxe reissue of their 1966 album Revolver this Autumn which will include some unreleased material and plenty of other extras. The pivotal record was originally produced by George Martin and released by Parlophone, its success saw it certified double platinum by the BPI and reach number one on the Record Retailer LPs Chart at the time of its release.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix Names His Top 5 Albums of All Time

All musicians once started out solely as music fans, including Jacoby Shaddix. In a new interview with AXS TV, the Papa Roach frontman named his Top 5 favorite albums of all time. The segment is part of AXS TV's Stranded video series, where artists pick the five albums they'd choose...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Andy Partridge announces new Christmas EP

Former XTC frontman Andy Partridge has announced that he will release a brand new four track EP, My Failed Christmas Career - Volume 1, through Ape House Records on October 21. The new EP follows on from Partridge's immensely successful two volumes of My Failed Songwriting Career, which collected material...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy