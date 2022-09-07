Read full article on original website
Wolf Van Halen Shares Emotional Tribute To Taylor Hawkins Ahead of Tribute Concert
The first of two tribute concerts for the late Taylor Hawkins will be held at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Before the show, Wolf Van Halen shared a photo of two guitars lying in his room. Check out the post below. “Ready for the day [heart emoji] #TaylorHawkins,” Wolf Van Halen...
Jimi Hendrix Shocked The Monkees’ Songwriter While Performing ‘Foxy Lady’ and ‘Purple Haze’
The Monkees' songwriter said Jimi Hendrix performed "Foxy Lady" and "Purple Haze" while dressed in a "subversive" manner. Both songs became hits.
Wolf Van Halen Shares Powerful Picture Alongside Message to Taylor Hawkins
Following his epic performance during the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert on Saturday (September 3rd), Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolf took to his Twitter account to share a special post for the late Foo Fighters drummer. In his post, Wolf Van Halen paid tribute to Hawkins as well as his...
Popculture
Steve Grimmett, '80s Metal Vocalist, Dead at 62
Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper, has died. Grimmett passed away on Monday, Aug. 15 at the age of 62, his family confirmed in separate social media posts, with his wife, Millie, paying tribute on social media by writing, "this is the hardest thing I've ever had to write but it's with a heavy & shattered heart to say that my beloved Steve died suddenly & unexpectedly on Monday 15th August. Wait for me my love. Until we are together again." At this time, Grimmett's cause of death is not known.
Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’
Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
NFL・
Ozzy Osbourne on the 'uplifting experience' of singing alongside Clapton, Jeff Beck, and Taylor Hawkins
Ozzy Osbourne took part in a lengthy conversation with Audacy’s Ryan Castle as The Prince of Darkness released his thirteenth studio album ‘Patient Number 9.’
guitar.com
Ozzy Osbourne says Eric Clapton tried and failed to get him to change lyrics about ‘losing faith’ in Jesus
Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne has opened up about the way Eric Clapton took issue with a particular lyric about Jesus on their forthcoming collab song, One Of Those Days. In the latest issue of Classic Rock magazine, the metal icon discussed his upcoming solo album, Patient Number 9, during which he spoke about how the line “One of those days / That I don’t believe in Jesus” was met with Clapton’s disapproval at first.
10 of the Best Rock ‘n’ Roll Bassists: From Paul McCartney to Flea
It’s hard to ignore an incredible wailing guitar solo or poignant lyrics accompanied by a heartbreaking vocal, but one aspect of music that is deeply integral to the makings of a great song and yet is often underappreciated is the bass. Whether it’s Paul McCartney’s hypnotic riff on “Come...
Professional whistler Molly Lewis is the old-school Hollywood hero we need
One of the greatest remaining bastions of Hollywood’s golden age, Musso & Frank has been beloved of everyone from Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe to Tom Waits and Rickie Lee Jones. The latest star to call herself a regular at the storied restaurant is North America’s premiere whistler, Molly Lewis. It’s a fitting match, as Lewis’s unique, wryly camp confection of tiki-bar blues is quite unlike anything else that’s been released since the heady days of the 1950s exotica boom. Lewis’s high-pitched birdsong is endlessly fascinating, sounding not unlike ear-piercing coloratura soprano Yma Sumac, who was the whistle-toned Ariana Grande...
Kerrang
Album review: Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9
Ozzy is a man who is often down, but crucially one who is never out. Three years ago, when he released his Ordinary Man album, he was still recovering from a year and a half of physical ailments – staph infection, major neck surgery following a fall that dislodged previous neck surgery – and announced around its release that he was living with a form of Parkinson's disease. The album itself occasionally looked deep into the darkness, oft talking about The End, while the title-track was a duet with Elton John that sang about bringing the curtain down and 'just an empty stage', with a feeling not unlike Sinatra's My Way.
‘Pop Idol’ Singer Darius Campbell Danesh’s Cause Of Death Confirmed
Scottish singer and West End star Darius Campbell Danesh died from respiratory arrest caused by inhalation of chloroethone, a US medical examiner has confirmed. The former Pop Idol contestant’s death has been ruled an accident by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, after Campbell Danesh was found in his Rochester apartment last month. His family revealed the singer had been suffering from chronic neck pain following a car accident in 2010, a trauma he had previously talked about in interviews. In 2010, Campbell Danesh was a passenger in a Porsche when it hit a wall at 70mph after skidding on oil during...
Arctic Monkeys’ 20 greatest songs – ranked!
As the Sheffield band gear up to release The Car, their seventh album, we trace the road paved with rock, R&B and romance that got them here
Peter Hammill guests on Saro Cosentino's new track The Joke
Italian composer and producer Saro Cosentino will release third album The Road To Now
NME
Biig Piig shares new single ‘Kerosene’ and announces London and Dublin gigs
Biig Piig has shared her latest single ‘Kerosene’ and announced details of a series of live shows in London and Dublin – you can listen to her new track below. The song follows on from the Irish artist’s June single ‘Fun’, which was subsequently remixed by Yuné Pinku.
loudersound.com
King Gizzard And The Wizard Lizard release video for new song Ice V
Australian psych sextet King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released a video for the brand new song Ice-V, which you can watch below. It comes as the band announce they will release three new albums in October; Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava, Laminated Denim and Changes. Ice,...
guitar.com
The Beatles to release deluxe reissue of Revolver, featuring previously-unheard material
The Beatles are set to release a deluxe reissue of their 1966 album Revolver this Autumn which will include some unreleased material and plenty of other extras. The pivotal record was originally produced by George Martin and released by Parlophone, its success saw it certified double platinum by the BPI and reach number one on the Record Retailer LPs Chart at the time of its release.
NME
Phoenix announce new album ‘Alpha Zulu’ and share Ezra Koenig duet ‘Tonight’
Phoenix have announced details of their new album ‘Alpha Zulu’ and shared a new track, ‘Tonight’, which features Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig. The French band made recently made their return with the album’s title track, which marked their first piece of new music since 2021 single ‘Identical’.
Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix Names His Top 5 Albums of All Time
All musicians once started out solely as music fans, including Jacoby Shaddix. In a new interview with AXS TV, the Papa Roach frontman named his Top 5 favorite albums of all time. The segment is part of AXS TV's Stranded video series, where artists pick the five albums they'd choose...
loudersound.com
Andy Partridge announces new Christmas EP
Former XTC frontman Andy Partridge has announced that he will release a brand new four track EP, My Failed Christmas Career - Volume 1, through Ape House Records on October 21. The new EP follows on from Partridge's immensely successful two volumes of My Failed Songwriting Career, which collected material...
