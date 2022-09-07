Read full article on original website
Related
semoball.com
Sarkisian keeps Texas QB injury situation a mystery
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Texas coach Steve Sarkisian on Monday would not give any hint who will be the No. 21 Longhorns' starting quarterback this week for a matchup with UTSA, and insisted that injured Quinn Ewers and top backup Hudson Card are "day-to-day." But there are signs it could...
semoball.com
Lessons learned? Saban, now-No. 2 Alabama sure hope so
A penalty-packed performance against Texas only cost Alabama the No. 1 ranking, not a loss. A penalty-packed performance against Texas only cost Alabama the No. 1 ranking, not a loss. But a team that opened as the favorite to win the national championship hardly looked the part in the 20-19...
Comments / 0