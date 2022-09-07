ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

ELON University

Innovation Council grant to support 2022 Elon Education Conference

Thanks to a $2,250 grant from the Elon Innovation Council, current and future educators will be able to dive deeper into how to establish partnerships with multilingual students, families and communities as well as how to integrate inclusive technologies into their classrooms. The grant will support the 2022 Elon Education...
ELON, NC
ELON University

Connection and community at the heart of LGBTQIA New Student Welcome

On Aug. 26, the Gender and LGBTQIA Center hosted its annual LGBTQIA New Student Welcome event in LaRose Student Commons. The room was decorated with jars filled with various Pride flags, stickers, and affirmation cards. A lo-fi playlist filled the space with music to welcome the newest students of the LGBTQIA communities to Elon.
ELON, NC
ELON University

HOPE Clinic Seeks to address health care disparities in Alamance County

Concerned about the 11-year difference in life expectancy between eastern and western Alamance County, the Health Outreach Program of Elon (HOPE Clinic) has partnered with the CityGate Dream Center to expand physical therapy (PT) services offered in the county. Through this partnership, PT care available to diverse communities has increased.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
ELON University

Kendra Haskins joins Elon University as senior director of alumni engagement

Kendra Haskins has been named Elon’s new senior director of alumni engagement, beginning her work at the university on Sept. 5, 2022. In the role, Haskins will lead the Office of Alumni Engagement team as they partner with external constituents and entities across campus to achieve the goals set out for alumni in Elon’s current strategic plan, Boldly Elon. Haskins will also work closely with Assistant Vice President for Alumni Engagement Brian Feeley ’03 to finalize a new alumni strategic plan that will serve as a roadmap for creating the alumni experience envisioned in Boldly Elon.
ELON, NC
ELON University

Coral Clark ’25 takes reins as Phi Psi Cli’s editor-in-chief

Coral Clark ’25 did not envision herself becoming editor-in-chief of Phi Psi Cli, Elon University’s student-run yearbook, when she arrived on campus. But after joining the organization during her first year under the oaks, she grew to love the community she found and the yearlong project they collectively worked on. With that in mind, she decided to take a leap of faith.
ELON, NC
ELON University

Elon University highlighted in 2022 Sustainable Campus Index

Elon University has been highlighted for its sustainability efforts in the 2022 Sustainable Campus Index. A publication from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE), the Sustainable Campus Index highlights innovative and high-impact initiatives from colleges and universities that submitted a Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System (STARS) report in the most recent calendar year.
ELON, NC
ELON University

Fitness and sports medicine expert Dr. Robert Sallis to speak at Elon on Monday

Dr. Robert Sallis, a renowned fitness and sports medicine expert who serves as the team doctor for the Los Angeles Football Club, will speak Monday, Sept. 12, as part of the university’s annual Speakers Series and its Voices of Discovery Science Speaker Series. The event will begin at 7 p.m. in McCrary Theatre in the Center for the Arts.
ELON, NC

