Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Sulphur council addresses revision of Home Rule Charter

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A city’s home rule charter is essentially the city’s constitution, outlining how the city should operate. 7News previously sat down with Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay who said the city’s current charter is outdated, and its revision has been mentioned by the council.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 11, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 11, 2022. Glenn Charles Johnson, 32, Sulphur: Broken tail lamps; out of state detainer. Tyrone Joseph Handy Sr., 44, Lake Charles: Illegal use of dangerous weapons. Bradley Gerarld Berard, 42, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; aggravated flight from an...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Carnegie Memorial Library hosts seed giveaway

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Carnegie Memorial Library is hosting a seed giveaway program to those wishing to try their hand at gardening or to beautify their surroundings. The seeds range from: scarlet nantes, catnip, cilantro, lavender, and many more to choose from. Patrons are invited to stop by...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu deputy in pre-trial diversion program after domestic allegation

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Calcasieu deputy is in a pre-trial diversion program after an alleged domestic incident earlier this year. The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office accepted charges and placed Gerald Allen into pre-trial diversion after the woman requested that Allen not be prosecuted, according to Bethany Bryant, communications director with the D.A.’s Office.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Employee Fired For Stealing At Calcasieu Parish D.A.’s Office

Bethany Bryant Communications Director for Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Stephen Dwight reported an internal audit of their office, conducted earlier this year, uncovered financial discrepancies. To get to the bottom of things, the D.A.'s Office launched an investigation. The results revealed that employees' actions were at the root of the problem.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Local first responders honored in Appreciation Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On the eve of the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks, local first responder agencies were honored in an Appreciation Day ceremony. “I feel like a lot of people don’t really know the hours and the effort that first responders put in not only the first responders but their families,” Ward Six Fire Protection District One captain, Teri Parker said.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur Police release update in identity theft case

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur Police released an update in the identity theft investigation involving an employee at the 297 South Cities Service Highway McDonald’s. Dayshia Nicole Hardy is accused of stealing credit/debit card information from approximately 62 individuals who bought food at the McDonald’s, according to the Sulphur Police Department.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Power restored for BECi customers in Beauregard Parish

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Power has been restored for Beauregard Electric Cooperative (BECi) customers in the west area of DeRidder, as well as Merryville and Evans. Over 2,000 BECi customers were without power beginning Friday when Cleco Cajun transmission lines fell onto a BECi distribution line, BECi said. Power...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Food trucks on the rise in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More food trucks are popping up around the Lake Area, and there may be some plans for a new food truck court. It’s an idea that’s just in the research and development stage, but for new food truck owners it comes as a sign of community support.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Information Regarding 2020 Louisiana Fire-Related Homicide Convictions Released by State Fire Marshal’s Office

Information Regarding 2020 Louisiana Fire-Related Homicide Convictions Released by State Fire Marshal’s Office. DeQuincy, Louisiana – The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LASFM) revealed on September 9, 2022, that a fire-related homicide case from November 2020 in DeQuincy, Louisiana ended with all three offenders pleading guilty in the 36th Judicial District Court and receiving the maximum sentence.
DEQUINCY, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur woman found guilty of Second Degree Murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur woman has been found guilty of murdering her boyfriend during an argument. Kerri Monic, 33, of Sulphur initially told police that she was not home when her boyfriend, William S. Clark, 43, of Sulphur was shot and killed in January, 2021. She later admitted to the killing.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

TDL Week 2 | Rayne Wolves @ Iowa Yellow Jackets

Iowa, LA (KPLC) -The Iowa Yellow Jackets hosted the Rayne Wolves Friday evening. Iowa would get it going early with Cole Corbello keeps the ball himself and trucks a defender at the goal line to make it 7-0. Later on, Iowa driving again. Ronald Young takes the handoff and makes...
IOWA, LA

