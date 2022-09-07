Read full article on original website
Sulphur council addresses revision of Home Rule Charter
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A city’s home rule charter is essentially the city’s constitution, outlining how the city should operate. 7News previously sat down with Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay who said the city’s current charter is outdated, and its revision has been mentioned by the council.
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 11, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 11, 2022. Glenn Charles Johnson, 32, Sulphur: Broken tail lamps; out of state detainer. Tyrone Joseph Handy Sr., 44, Lake Charles: Illegal use of dangerous weapons. Bradley Gerarld Berard, 42, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; aggravated flight from an...
Carnegie Memorial Library hosts seed giveaway
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Carnegie Memorial Library is hosting a seed giveaway program to those wishing to try their hand at gardening or to beautify their surroundings. The seeds range from: scarlet nantes, catnip, cilantro, lavender, and many more to choose from. Patrons are invited to stop by...
Calcasieu deputy in pre-trial diversion program after domestic allegation
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Calcasieu deputy is in a pre-trial diversion program after an alleged domestic incident earlier this year. The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office accepted charges and placed Gerald Allen into pre-trial diversion after the woman requested that Allen not be prosecuted, according to Bethany Bryant, communications director with the D.A.’s Office.
Employee Fired For Stealing At Calcasieu Parish D.A.’s Office
Bethany Bryant Communications Director for Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Stephen Dwight reported an internal audit of their office, conducted earlier this year, uncovered financial discrepancies. To get to the bottom of things, the D.A.'s Office launched an investigation. The results revealed that employees' actions were at the root of the problem.
Beauxdines’ In Lake Charles Temporarily Closes Its Doors
The popular Lake Charles restaurant Beauxdines' has announced that they are temporarily closing its doors. The Lake Charles eatery is best known for great boiled crawfish, boiled and fried shrimp, and great live music on its patio. Beauxdines is not only a great place to eat but they also were...
Local first responders honored in Appreciation Day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On the eve of the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks, local first responder agencies were honored in an Appreciation Day ceremony. “I feel like a lot of people don’t really know the hours and the effort that first responders put in not only the first responders but their families,” Ward Six Fire Protection District One captain, Teri Parker said.
Sulphur Police release update in identity theft case
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur Police released an update in the identity theft investigation involving an employee at the 297 South Cities Service Highway McDonald’s. Dayshia Nicole Hardy is accused of stealing credit/debit card information from approximately 62 individuals who bought food at the McDonald’s, according to the Sulphur Police Department.
Power restored for BECi customers in Beauregard Parish
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Power has been restored for Beauregard Electric Cooperative (BECi) customers in the west area of DeRidder, as well as Merryville and Evans. Over 2,000 BECi customers were without power beginning Friday when Cleco Cajun transmission lines fell onto a BECi distribution line, BECi said. Power...
Food trucks on the rise in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More food trucks are popping up around the Lake Area, and there may be some plans for a new food truck court. It’s an idea that’s just in the research and development stage, but for new food truck owners it comes as a sign of community support.
An overhaul to Sulphur’s city charter is in the works after Monday's regular meeting
Haunted House Like No Other, 'Gothic Jail After Dark' Returns in DeRidder
One of the most unique and authentic haunted houses in the state of Louisiana is returning this October as Gothic Jail After Dark in DeRidder is back.
Calcasieu DA employee arrested for theft; fired
The former employee worked in the traffic department as a secretary, and is accused of stealing money orders.
Information Regarding 2020 Louisiana Fire-Related Homicide Convictions Released by State Fire Marshal’s Office
Information Regarding 2020 Louisiana Fire-Related Homicide Convictions Released by State Fire Marshal’s Office. DeQuincy, Louisiana – The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LASFM) revealed on September 9, 2022, that a fire-related homicide case from November 2020 in DeQuincy, Louisiana ended with all three offenders pleading guilty in the 36th Judicial District Court and receiving the maximum sentence.
Sulphur woman found guilty of Second Degree Murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur woman has been found guilty of murdering her boyfriend during an argument. Kerri Monic, 33, of Sulphur initially told police that she was not home when her boyfriend, William S. Clark, 43, of Sulphur was shot and killed in January, 2021. She later admitted to the killing.
South Louisiana to get a sneak peek at fall thanks to cold front moving through this week
Heads up south Louisiana, it’s about to feel like fall. Thanks to a cold front approaching from the northwest, the area will see low temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell and Lake Charles said Monday. Though temperatures during the day...
Calcasieu deputy arrested for misdemeanor domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy has been fired after being arrested for misdemeanor domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment, authorities said. Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office began investigating Ed Choi, 39, after receiving a complaint on Aug. 2 of previous domestic abuse incidents,...
Calcasieu deputy fired and arrested after alleged domestic abuse charges
Ed Choi, 39, of Lake Charles, was arrested by the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office and charged with domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment.
DA’s Office employee fired after being accused of stealing money orders
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A now-former employee with the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office is accused of stealing money orders while working as a traffic secretary for the department, officials said. Wendy Myers, who was fired today, was arrested for felony theft between $1,000 and $5,000, according to...
TDL Week 2 | Rayne Wolves @ Iowa Yellow Jackets
Iowa, LA (KPLC) -The Iowa Yellow Jackets hosted the Rayne Wolves Friday evening. Iowa would get it going early with Cole Corbello keeps the ball himself and trucks a defender at the goal line to make it 7-0. Later on, Iowa driving again. Ronald Young takes the handoff and makes...
