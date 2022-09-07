ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Happens – Save boy battling cancer, local hip-hop artists and more

By Maggie Flecknoe
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Good morning! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is helping get you over the hump with a show filled with live guests and musical performances.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and one little boy needs our help in order to survive. Joining Maggie live is Jessica Hatch, host and founder of Hatching for Health. Along with, Jessica Creamer from Big Love Cancer Care. They share more on MJ’s story and how you can help.

Plus, Jimmy Bolt and K3 personify the modern day Rockstar with a not so modest blend of hip-hop. The two have now joined forces on their new single “Work”. They are live to perform it.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

