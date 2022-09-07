Read full article on original website
Related
Oak Street Health Opens Ninth Center in Arizona
– Oak Street Health, a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare and the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name, is now welcoming patients at the new Rolling Hills Square center at 7040 East Golf Links Road in Tucson. – This is Oak Street...
Connecticut Abandons $20M Health Information Exchange They Built In-House
– In 2017, the University of Connecticut created a new unit called UConn Analytics and Information Management Solutions—UConn AIMS for short—to do the work of planning its health information network. – Today, UConn AIMS is out of business, 20 people are out of jobs and the system developed...
HIT Consultant
Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT
HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.https://hitconsultant.net/
Comments / 0