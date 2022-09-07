Read full article on original website
Brainerd High School football captain injured in game in Moorhead hospitalized in Fargo
BRAINERD, Minn.- A Brainerd high school senior is in a Fargo hospital after suffering a serious head injury during the Moorhead football game. In a post, the Brainerd Warrior football team, senior captain Conner Erickson was injured Friday night. He was taken by ambulance to Sanford Hospital where he underwent surgery for the head injury.
Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center now offering 24/7 STEMI care
Grand opening will be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting Sept. 12. Essentia Health is proud to begin offering 24/7 STEMI care at St. Joseph’s Medical Center. The Marilyn Covey Heart and Vascular Center enhances the way heart attack patients are cared for in Brainerd. An acute ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI)...
