BRAINERD, Minn.- A Brainerd high school senior is in a Fargo hospital after suffering a serious head injury during the Moorhead football game. In a post, the Brainerd Warrior football team, senior captain Conner Erickson was injured Friday night. He was taken by ambulance to Sanford Hospital where he underwent surgery for the head injury.

BRAINERD, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO