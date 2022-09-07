ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rjbroadcasting.com

Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center now offering 24/7 STEMI care

Grand opening will be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting Sept. 12. Essentia Health is proud to begin offering 24/7 STEMI care at St. Joseph’s Medical Center. The Marilyn Covey Heart and Vascular Center enhances the way heart attack patients are cared for in Brainerd. An acute ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI)...
