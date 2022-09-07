ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veterans training to row across Atlantic Ocean

By WKBW Staff
 5 days ago
CLARENCE, N.Y. ( WKBW ) — A military veteran has his sights set on an ambitious journey.

Chad Miller and his team are training to row across the Atlantic Ocean.

The men first got to know each other while serving in different roles in Iraq.

"We're real big advocates when it comes to veterans' mental health. It's kind of been a passion of mine ever since I separated and seen my own transition and my own struggles," Miller said.

They are hoping to set an example for other veterans who are struggling.

The all-Air Force and Security Forces team will be in a 20-foot row boat. They plan to row 3,000 miles across the Atlantic— completely unassisted.

Their trip will begin off the coast of the Carolinas and they plan to end in the Canary Islands.

Along with raising funds and awareness, Miller and his team hope to inspire veterans to "live their lives instead of taking them."

"With our team, we've decided to change the dynamic of Fight Oar Die 's mission to inspiring veterans to go out and row their own oceans, whether it be getting off the couch, going to do something, finding their purpose," Miller said.

Miller and his team are competing in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge Race, which begins Dec. 12.

This will be the first time an all-Air Force veteran team will be entered to compete.

This story was originally reported by Pheben Kassahun on wkbw.com.

