ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Son’ Venice Review: Hugh Jackman In Florian Zeller’s Gripping Follow-Up To Oscar-Winning ‘The Father’

By Pete Hammond
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago

Writer-director Florian Zeller had such great success with his 2020 film adaptation of his stage play The Father which earned six Oscar nominations including Best Picture — winning for his and co-writer Christopher Hampton’s screenplay, as well as Best Actor for Anthony Hopkins — that he was able to move  quickly in getting a film version going for his next play, 2018’s Le Fils. The result, The Son , premiering Wednesday at the Venice Film Festival in competition, is the second of a three-part stage and film series on stories dealing with mental health; in this case, a troubled 17-year-old boy who has been deeply affected by the divorce of his parents and is suffering severe problems. Of course, The Father dealt with one elderly man’s devastating descent into dementia and the effect that had on his family, and it was an intimate film production for Zeller, largely taking place in the man’s apartment, yet still managed to be cinematic despite its stage origins.

The same goes for The Son, a strong character-driven piece that is opened up a little more, but still has the feeling of an intimate family drama without obvious flashy technique that would sink it. Zeller is a unique new voice in cinema for that reason among others, and this is only his second feature film. Like having an actor of the caliber of Hopkins in The Father, this one contains a hell of a role for Hugh Jackman playing Peter, a lawyer on the precipice of a long-desired political career. He is now married to his second wife, Beth ( Vanessa Kirby ), and they have a baby boy named Theo. Their life however is turned upside down when Peter’s ex-wife Kate ( Laura Dern ) shows up with their teen son Nicholas (Zen McGrath) and basically leaves him there to live with dad for his own good. It is a complicated arrangement to be sure but there is a reason as Kate tells him Nicholas has been AWOL from school, unbeknownst to her, for six months. He is severely depressed still over the breakup of his parents, and a change in living arrangements seems to be needed, especially since Kate herself is having trouble coping with her own life and is a bit lost in how to deal with her son.

Venice Film Festival 2022 Photos

Of course this complicates Peter’s life but he has no choice, convincing Beth it is something he must do even if Nicholas’ arrival comes at an awkward time. Beth as a new mother barely knows Nicholas and this also upends her life to say the least. When Nicholas tries suicide, Peter and Kate face the impossible decision of whether to follow the advice of a hospital psychiatrist and have him institutionalized for the near future until he can get better. The answers for all the characters in Zeller’s story are not simple, and the issue of mental health is one that, in some way or other, affects each of them in their own way, and for that matter affects most families at one time or another. That makes this, just like his The Father and dealing with the vagaries of age, so universal in so many ways. In fact, when seeing the  excruciating detail that goes into this telling, I felt I knew this story on my own level, not just as a critic reviewing a film but a human being experiencing real life.

Venice Film Festival: Deadline’s Full Coverage

It is emotionally powerful stuff, and you can also thank the superb cast Zeller has assembled to tell it. Jackman went after this role when he heard a film version was in development, and for good reason: It is the most impressive dramatic performance of his career, one he jumps into with no movie star filter. He is a father, ex-husband, new husband, new father and ambitious man with political aspirations whose life is seemingly on an upside until it isn’t, and he has to face the reality of having a son with major problems, as well as his own inability to supply an easy fix. There simply isn’t one. He can’t escape his own responsibilities as a father, even if there is the temptation to put them under the rug for the sake of the life he now leads. But life isn’t that easy. His own past comes back to haunt him, and he knows the relationship and damage his own father put on him cannot be repeated with Nicholas. That comes crystal clear in a single scene where Peter visits his demanding dad, played in a cameo by Hopkins that is nothing like the father he played in that Oscar-winning performance a couple of years ago. He is the kind of man who never believed his son could be what he thought he should be, never good enough, and Peter shows the toll of being that son in this single, brilliantly acted scene.

As Nicholas, newcomer McGrath plays him as an extremely moody kid in need of tender loving care, a young man from a broken home who can no longer find himself. In the scene at the hospital where he begs his parents not to admit him, McGrath reaches heartbreaking intensity that pays off the rest of what is largely an understated and effective portrait of a troubled kid crying out for help in silent ways. Dern, as usual, is excellent and hits all the right notes as Kate, and so does Kirby, who is increasingly effective in every role she gets.

Venice Film Festival: Memorable Moments 1945-1984 Gallery

As with The Father, playwright and screenwriter Hampton takes the French-language text of the play and seamlessly translates the drama, and more importantly its intent , into English. Ben Smithard’s cinematography, Hans Zimmer’s low-key score and the production design of Oliver Holmes don’t bring attention to themselves, and that is as it should be.

Sony Pictures Classics releases The Son this fall. After Venice it will have its North American premiere next week at the Toronto Film Festival. Producers are Joanna Laurie, Iain Canning and Emile Sherman, Zeller and Christophe Spadone.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Venice Review: Paolo Virzi’s ‘Dry’

A disparate group of characters collide in Dry (Siccita), a semi-apocalyptic drama premiering out of competition at the Venice Film Festival. Paolo Virzi directs this glossy portmanteau film that assembles a strong cast for overlapping storylines and satirical social comment.  The setting is urban Rome, where it hasn’t rained for three years. The drought has become a political issue, with commentators queueing up to offer theories and to point the finger of blame. The social divide is increasing, with wealthy citizens finding a way around the water shortage, while others go thirsty. Hospitals are overloaded with patients, many suffering from lethargy,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Toronto Review: Bess Wohl Film ‘Baby Ruby’ Starring Noemie Merlant And Kit Harrington

Did you ever see those videos of women giving birth in high school anatomy class? It’s like watching a David Cronenberg film because childbirth is body horror. The impending task of motherhood is draining, and for some, Postpartum depression is a large part of the terrifying ordeal of being a mom. This is what director/writer Bess Wohl aims to portray in her new feature film Baby Ruby which stars Noemie Merlant and Kit Harrington. Jo (Merlant) is juggling a lot right now. She’s balancing life as a vlogger and influencer with her first child. Her husband Spencer (Harrington) isn’t into any of...
MOVIES
Deadline

Venice Review: Soudade Kaadan’s ‘Nezouh’

A Syrian war film with a difference, Nezouh is a delicate and engrossing entry in Venice’s Horizons Extra section. Director Soudade Kaadan won Lion of the Future for 2018’s The Day I Lost My Shadow, and she continues to impress with this empathetic story of life under siege.  The focus is 14-year-old Zeina (Hala Zein), who lives in Damascus with her mother Hala (Kinda Alloush) and father Motaz (Samir al-Masri). Motaz is trying to keep the family together as the walls crumble around them and their neighbors flee, but his wife would rather become displaced than see him risk his life foraging in the war-torn streets. She...
MOVIES
Deadline

Venice Review: Francesco Carrozzini’s ‘The Hanging Sun’

A reformed criminal goes on the run in The Hanging Sun, an adaptation of Jo Nesbo’s novel Midnight Sun. The author also co-writes the screenplay of this fiction feature debut from Francesco Carrozzini, the photographer who helmed the documentary Franca: Chaos and Creation. The closing film of Venice Film Festival, it’s well performed and gripping enough, though geographically confusing. Filmed in northern Norway, where the novel is set, it stars an international cast, all speaking English with a variety of accents. Given that the conceit of the book revolves around 24-hour daylight at a certain time of year, the location is an...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Iain Canning
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Christopher Hampton
Person
Anthony Hopkins
Person
Florian Zeller
Person
Laura Dern
Person
Hans Zimmer
Person
Vanessa Kirby
Deadline

Neon, Double Agent & Film4 Partner On Genre-Bending Doc ‘2073’ From Oscar Winner Asif Kapadia

Neon, Double Agent and Film4 are partnering to co-finance and exec produce 2073, a new documentary from Academy Award and BAFTA-winning director Asif Kapadia (Amy). 2073 is billed as a genre-bending thriller set in a dystopian future, which will tackle some of the biggest challenges imperiling our future. The project is inspired by Chris Marker’s iconic 1962 featurette La Jetée — about a time traveler who risks his life to change the course of history and save the future of humanity — which previously served as the basis for Terry Gilliam’s sci-fi pic 12 Monkeys, with Bruce Willis and Brad Pitt. Kapadia and George...
MOVIES
Deadline

Marsha Hunt Dies: Hollywood Actress Who Confronted HUAC Was 104

Marsha Hunt, a veteran actress of the Golden Age of film, radio and Broadway who later saw her career wither over her protests against the infamous House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC), died of natural causes on Sept. 7 in Los Angeles. Her caregivers, nephew, actor/director Allan Hunt and Elizabeth Lauritsen, confirmed her death. Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Hunt starred in more than 60 films for Paramount, MGM and Republic, starting her career in 1935. She also appeared in more than 30 staged productions, including six on Broadway. In television’s early days, Hunt appeared as Viola in Twelfth Night, the first...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Sheryl Lee Ralph Sings Her Speech After Winning Supporting Actress Comedy Emmy For ‘Abbott Elementary’ – Watch

“I am a woman, I am an artist, and I know where my voice belongs”, Sheryl Lee Ralph sang onstage Monday, performing a few lines from Dianne Reeves’ “Endangered Species” after winning the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Ralph appeared to be in a state of shock when her name was announced as winner for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, needing to be escorted onto the stage by her fellow Abbott castmates. When she got there, she took a few more seconds before she broke into the song to kick off her acceptance speech. After she sang, she...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Venice Film Festival#Maternity#Film Star#Best Picture
Deadline

Oprah Winfrey! Lizzo! Lavender Bath! The Best And Worst Moments Of The 2022 Emmys

Here’s one more For Your Consideration piece before you turn your focus to Oscar season: the best and worst moments from the 2022 Emmys. Would you consider Sheryl Lee Ralph’s time onstage one of the highlights of the night? Were you as puzzled as we were when Lizzo called Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein a really big girl? And where the heck was Marcia Brady? Let’s get more specific. Emmys TV Review: NBC Plays It Too Safe With Lightweight Show BEST Having Oprah Winfrey hand out the first award of the night. You just knew it was the right decision because Michael Keaton, who...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ramsey Lewis Dies: Grammy Winner And NEA Jazz Master Was 87

Ramsey Lewis, a jazz pianist and composer who had a surprise appearance on the pop charts in 1965 with the hit “The In Crowd,” died Monday at 87. No cause of death was given, but his Facebook page indicated he “died peacefully at his home in Chicago” this morning. A three-time Grammy-winner, Lewis was also honored with a 2007 National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master Award. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Lewis, bassist Eldee Young and drummer Redd Holt became the classic Ramsey Lewis Trio. The group met in high school as freshmen. Their instrumental cover of “The In Crowd,” written...
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

Michael Keaton Nets First Emmy For Lead Turn In ‘Dopesick’, Recalls Getting Hooked On TV During Its First Golden Age

Michael Keaton led off the competitive categories at tonight’s Emmys by capturing the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie for his turn in Dopesick. Accepting the statuette from Oprah Winfrey, the lead presenter called upon to highlight the evening’s gravitas, the 71-year-old Keaton reserved his most heartfelt thanks for his family. In particular, he recalled his father winning a raffle when he was a grade-schooler, bringing home the prize of a black-and-white television set. Deadline’s Emmy Awards Live Blog “We kind of lived out in the country” in Pennsylvania, he explained, and the device became his portal to a...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Harry Styles Explored “The Sensuality Of Touch” With Co-Stars For Role In ‘My Policeman’, Says Film’s Director Michael Grandage – Toronto QA

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Grandage gathered the cast of My Policeman for two weeks of rehearsals prior to the start of principal photography. The sessions included choreographing intimate moments involving actors Harry Styles (Don’t Worry Darling), Emma Corrin (Lady Chatterley’s Lover) and David Dawson (The Last Kingdom), and Linus Roache (Homeland ), Gina McKee (Notting Hill) and Rupert Everett (The Happy Prince) who were playing the older versions of the younger actors. Grandage brought on choreographer Ben Wright, a frequent collaborator on Grandage’s theater productions, as intimacy coordinator. He told him he wanted the scenes to reflect something that he felt was “an absolute key theme of...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Shows Off Several Scenes For D23 Crowd; James Cameron Talks “Hectic” Production Cycle On Films

During its presentation at the D23 Expo on Saturday, 20th Century Studios drop a major surprise on fans by revealing several scenes from Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron’s second installment of his epic sci-fi franchise. It also showed a new trailer. The film is set for a Dec. 16 release in theaters. The scenes, which were in 3D, were shown for attendees on two huge screens in the main Anaheim Convention Center room where the studio’s presentations with Disney siblings Marvel and Lucasfilm were held. D23 Expo 2022: Deadline’s Complete Coverage One scene showed the Nav’i swimming underwater. Another is a youngster...
MOVIES
Deadline

Toronto Review: ‘Chevalier’ Written By Stefani Robinson And Directed By Stephen Williams

Chevalier is a biopic about violin virtuoso Joseph Bolonge Chevalier de Saint George directed by Stephen Williams and written by Stefani Robinson. “Play violin concerto #5!” Joseph Bologne (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) shouts as he steps on stage, confident in his abilities, ready to compete against the revered Mozart. Bologne shreds that violin to a standing ovation from the French elite. His origin begins when he is bought from the French colony of Guadeloupe and dumped at a high-class boarding school for boys by his White, slave-owning father. The school is supposed to nurture his talent as a violinist and sword fighter....
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Toronto Review: Mark Mylod’s Psychological Thriller ‘The Menu’

A group of wealthy people arrive on a mysterious island and receive the meal of a lifetime in Mark Mylod’s psychological thriller The Menu. Written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy, the film stars Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor Joy.  A five-star restaurant called Hawthorne is creating a special menu for some high-profile guests. A famed food critic, a “movie” star, some sports stars, affluent couples, and Chef Slowik fans. They received invitations to eat at the five-star eatery and showed up with their egos, arrogance, and money. The outlier, Margo Mills, is Tyler’s (Nicolas Hoult) date. She wasn’t on the...
NFL
Deadline

Toronto Review: ‘Alice, Darling’ Directed By Mary Nighy And Starring Anna Kendrick

Alice, Darling follows an abuse victim as she comes to terms with the end of her relationship. The script was written by  Alanna Francis and directed by Mary Nighy. The film stars Anna Kendrick, Kaniehtiio Horn, Wunmi Mosaku and Charlie Carrick. Alice (Kendrick) has two besties, Tess (Horn) and Sophie (Mosaku). They are a tight trifecta, each at different points in their lives and careers. She is the only one with a boyfriend, Simon (Carrick). When the three friends get together, Alice dissociates because she’s often thinking about her boyfriend, but not in a loving way — more in a “he...
MOVIES
Deadline

Zendaya Again Sets Emmy Record With ‘Euphoria’ As Youngest Two-Time Acting Winner, Thanks “Anyone Who Has Loved A Rue, Or Feels Like A Rue”

Euphoria‘s Zendaya has once again made history at the Emmys, tonight becoming the youngest-ever two-time acting winner, as she claimed her second Drama Actress statuette for her turn on HBO’s acclaimed teen drama series. (Watch her acceptance speech in full above.) When the actress took to the stage, she shared that she was “honored to be beside” the “incredible actresses” in her category, then going on to thank Euphoria‘s cast and crew. “Thank you for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show. I love you all so much,” said Zendaya. “Thank you to the Academy, thank you to...
NFL
Deadline

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ – Footage From Marvel Sequel Shown At D23

Disney and Marvel today unveiled new footage from the highly-anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is slated for release on November 11. It’s the final film in Phase Four of the MCU. The tease came during a D23 panel touting upcoming projects from Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios. The footage has Angela Bassett’s Ramonda in some sort of congressional hearing. The officials there want access to Wakanda’s Vibranium. She, of course, says no because it’s dangerous and because of the potential of the U.S. getting it. Cut to a special ops team attempting to sneak into Wakanda’s Vibranium processing...
MOVIES
Deadline

Marvel’s ‘Werewolf by Night’ Halloween Special Starring Gael Garcia Bernal & Laura Donnelly Gets Premiere Date & Trailer

Marvel Studios took the wraps off its first TV special, the Halloween-themed Werewolf by Night, at Disney’s D23 Expo on Saturday, unveiling a trailer and revealing that the special will premiere October 7. Watch the trailer above and see the key art poster below. Gael Garcia Bernal and Laura Donnelly star in the special, shot in the tradition of the classic black-and-white monster movies. It was directed by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino. Disney D23 Expo 2022 Photo Gallery: Marvel, Star Wars, and More Bernal plays the title character, Jack Russell aka Werewolf by Night, who is capable of transforming into a werewolf while retaining...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Briarcliff Entertainment Lands Historical Drama ‘Kent State’ Starring Dermot Mulroney

EXCLUSIVE: Briarcliff Entertainment has acquired North American distribution rights to the gripping historical drama Kent State from writer, director Karen Slade. The film will star Dermot Mulroney, Clancy Brown, Aksel Hennie, Christopher Backus, Christopher Ammanuel, Andrew Ortenberg and Jacqueline Emerson. Grandave International is handling foreign sales on the film. The pic will begin filming this November in Columbus, GA with a US theatrical release anticipated for 2023. Inspired by true events, the movie tells the story of how a family’s buried past coincides with the brutal truth of one of the most significant events in American history, when the Ohio National Guard fired into...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

121K+
Followers
35K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy