ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Dexter’ Star Discovers Massive Spider in Glass of Water She Was About to Drink: PHOTO

By Craig Garrett
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Omu0f_0hljyMwO00

A star of Dexter and Hulu‘s Handmaid’s Tale discovered a terrifying arachnid before taking a refreshing drink. Yvonne Strahovski took to her Instagram to share a picture of the large spider. The pesky critter would’ve ended up in her mouth had she not been cautious before taking a sip.

“Proof that you should never drink blindly from that glass of water on your nightstand in the darrrkkkkkkkkahhhhhh,” the Dexter star captioned the image. She attached a photo of a spider to the base of the glass. Strahovski’s fans and notable followers were likewise revolted.

Actress Alicja Bachleda-Curuś was first to weight in. “All those years of shining light from the bottom of the glass [make] sense now! this is my nightmare,” she commented. Shazam himself admitted the sight terrified him. “Nightmare fuelllllll,” Zachary Levi wrote. Of course, Levi was also her costar on NBC’s Chuck. “Holy S—. This is worse than the baby snake in my shoe,” JoAnna Garcia Swisher exclaimed. One fan pointed out that sometimes water bottles are superior to a glass. “Yep this is why I now use a water bottle instead,” the fan joked.

The Dexter star should be familiar with spiders, since she hails from Austrailia

Yvonne Strahovski was born and raised in Australia. She made her debut on Australian television before landing her breakout Hollywood role as CIA Agent Sarah Walker in the cult hit Chuck. In 2012 and 2013, she played Hannah McKay on Dexter, appearing in 12 episodes of the Showtime series. She also had main parts in 24: Live Another Day and the short-lived The Astronaut Wives Club.

Since 2017, Yvonne Strahovski has portrayed Serena Joy Waterford on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. In 2018 and 2021, she was nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for the part. She will continue to play a major role in Season 5 and is seen throughout the new trailer. Strahovski’s character “attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada,” according to the plot synopsis. The first two episodes of the new season will premier on Wednesday, September 14th.

Yvonne Strahovski and her husband, Tim Loden, welcomed their second child in December. The couple are very private people. The pair have never revealed the child’s name or gender to the public. All that was shared when announcing the birth was a black and white photo of Strahovksi holding the infant. “An angel joined our world this past week. Welcome to the family my love. I love you so very much,” the Dexter star wrote in December. Strahovski and Loden, who are also parents to 3-year-old son William, have been married since at least 2017.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie

When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Criticized by Daughter in New Interview

Yes, that’s Isabella Strahan spilling the tea on her dad, Michael Strahan, the co-host of Good Morning America, game-show guru and NFL Hall of Famer. The father-daughter duo were doing behind-the-scenes interviews for QVC. It was all part of the promotion of Strahan’s ath-leisure clothing line he’s selling through QVC. So why not do a chit-chat with one of Strahan’s twin daughters, then bring on a former NFL teammate.
NFL
Outsider.com

Maria Shriver Is Nearly Unrecognizable in New Photos

Maria Shriver sported a different look but seemed carefree and happy while taking a stroll in Santa Monica over the weekend. The journalist and former spouse of Arnold Schwarzenegger apparently went without make-up in photos published by Page Six. The news outlet snapped candid pictures while Shriver was outside her under-construction home.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Decider.com

‘Selena: The Series’ Star Lindsey Pearlman Died By Suicide, Autopsy Reveals

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has ruled Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death was suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity. In February, the Selena: The Series actress was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance to Runyon Canyon Park in California, per reports obtained by People. According to the outlet, the autopsy also found, “the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine” in her system. Lindsey was first reported missing on Feb. 13. Her cousin, Savannah Pearlman, tweeted on Feb. 17 that her “phone last pinged on Sunset blvd,” adding that the family was offering a reward if someone...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Loden
Person
Joanna Garcia
Person
Joanna Garcia Swisher
Person
Zachary Levi
Person
Yvonne Strahovski
E! News

Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness

Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Dexter' Actress Goes for Drink of Water, Finds Nightmare Fuel

The Handmaid's Tale star Yvonne Strahovski doesn't always post on Instagram, but when she does, she gives her fans a shock. In her latest post, the Dexter star revealed the shocking surprise she had at the bottom of a glass of water she drank. The picture was not for those afraid of spiders.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Anne Heche's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch: Ellen DeGeneres & More Pay Tribute to Anne Heche. Anne Heche's cause of death has been determined by officials. The Six Days, Seven Nights star died from inhalation and thermal injuries stemming from a car crash on Aug. 5, according to records from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed by E! News. Per the coroner's office, other "significant conditions" that contributed to her death included a sternal fracture due to blunt trauma.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The List

Here's How Days Of Our Lives Will Change After Its Move To Peacock

"Days of Our Lives" is one of the longest-running soap operas of all time, per Showbiz CheatSheet. The NBC sudser has been a staple on daytime television for nearly six decades, and fans are still obsessing about the dramatic lives of the residents of the fictional Midwestern town, Salem. Viewers of the show span generations within many families, but things are about to change.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Spiders#Glass Of Water#Nbc#Australian#Cia
extratv

Soap Opera Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

“One Life to Live” actress Robyn Griggs has died at the age of 49. Over the weekend, Griggs’ friend broke the news of her death on Facebook. The friend wrote, “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn's passing. However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories."
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
realitytitbit.com

Did Savannah Chrisley get married to Nic Kerdiles and are they together?

Savannah Chrisley is usually quite private when it comes to her dating life but one relationship she made public was her former engagement to Nic Kerdiles. Chrisley Knows Best fans are now wondering whether they ever got married. The USA Network cameras were allowed to film parts of Savannah’s relationship...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: Why the Producers Tried to Keep Burt Reynolds’ Role Small

Gunsmoke producers were so threatened by Burt Reynolds’ raw charisma that they admitted to holding him back on the classic tv western. According to a recent MeTV article, the producers even openly said they kept Reynolds sidelined. Reynolds played Native American blacksmith Quint Asper. He was introduced to the show in 1963 during season 8. Though a supporting character, he quickly became a breakout fan favorite. Supposedly, acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino was named after Reynolds’ character.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

557K+
Followers
60K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy