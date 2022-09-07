‘Dexter’ Star Discovers Massive Spider in Glass of Water She Was About to Drink: PHOTO

A star of Dexter and Hulu‘s Handmaid’s Tale discovered a terrifying arachnid before taking a refreshing drink. Yvonne Strahovski took to her Instagram to share a picture of the large spider. The pesky critter would’ve ended up in her mouth had she not been cautious before taking a sip.

“Proof that you should never drink blindly from that glass of water on your nightstand in the darrrkkkkkkkkahhhhhh,” the Dexter star captioned the image. She attached a photo of a spider to the base of the glass. Strahovski’s fans and notable followers were likewise revolted.

Actress Alicja Bachleda-Curuś was first to weight in. “All those years of shining light from the bottom of the glass [make] sense now! this is my nightmare,” she commented. Shazam himself admitted the sight terrified him. “Nightmare fuelllllll,” Zachary Levi wrote. Of course, Levi was also her costar on NBC’s Chuck. “Holy S—. This is worse than the baby snake in my shoe,” JoAnna Garcia Swisher exclaimed. One fan pointed out that sometimes water bottles are superior to a glass. “Yep this is why I now use a water bottle instead,” the fan joked.

The Dexter star should be familiar with spiders, since she hails from Austrailia

Yvonne Strahovski was born and raised in Australia. She made her debut on Australian television before landing her breakout Hollywood role as CIA Agent Sarah Walker in the cult hit Chuck. In 2012 and 2013, she played Hannah McKay on Dexter, appearing in 12 episodes of the Showtime series. She also had main parts in 24: Live Another Day and the short-lived The Astronaut Wives Club.

Since 2017, Yvonne Strahovski has portrayed Serena Joy Waterford on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. In 2018 and 2021, she was nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for the part. She will continue to play a major role in Season 5 and is seen throughout the new trailer. Strahovski’s character “attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada,” according to the plot synopsis. The first two episodes of the new season will premier on Wednesday, September 14th.

Yvonne Strahovski and her husband, Tim Loden, welcomed their second child in December. The couple are very private people. The pair have never revealed the child’s name or gender to the public. All that was shared when announcing the birth was a black and white photo of Strahovksi holding the infant. “An angel joined our world this past week. Welcome to the family my love. I love you so very much,” the Dexter star wrote in December. Strahovski and Loden, who are also parents to 3-year-old son William, have been married since at least 2017.