Ukraine says it has reclaimed territory back to Russian border in northeast

Ukraine says it has reclaimed an area about the size of Rhode Island in the northeast part of the country in an intense counteroffensive centering around the country's second largest city, Kharkiv. Retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Peter Zwack, a senior fellow at the Wilson Center, joins CBS News to discuss Ukraine's strategy and what it means for the future of the war.
Ukraine makes gains in war with Russia, reclaims some key territory

Ukrainian forces have made considerable gains, reclaiming territory previously held by the Russians. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta reports on the latest from Ukraine. Then, former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder and retired Marine Corps General James Jones join CBS News' John Dickerson with their analysis.
