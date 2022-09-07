Read full article on original website
Russian troops forced to retreat in Ukraine were meant to be elite forces tough enough to fight NATO, UK intel says
The retreat in recent days by Russian soldiers has dealt a severe blow to Moscow both in military terms on the ground and by eroding its prestige.
Ukrainian offensive pushes back Russian troops
Ukrainian troops have reclaimed a large swath of territory in the eastern part of the country. The Russian military left behind a trove of equipment as they retreated from Kharkiv. Debora Patta has the latest.
Ukraine says it has reclaimed territory back to Russian border in northeast
Ukraine says it has reclaimed an area about the size of Rhode Island in the northeast part of the country in an intense counteroffensive centering around the country's second largest city, Kharkiv. Retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Peter Zwack, a senior fellow at the Wilson Center, joins CBS News to discuss Ukraine's strategy and what it means for the future of the war.
Ukraine makes gains in war with Russia, reclaims some key territory
Ukrainian forces have made considerable gains, reclaiming territory previously held by the Russians. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta reports on the latest from Ukraine. Then, former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder and retired Marine Corps General James Jones join CBS News' John Dickerson with their analysis.
