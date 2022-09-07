Ukraine says it has reclaimed an area about the size of Rhode Island in the northeast part of the country in an intense counteroffensive centering around the country's second largest city, Kharkiv. Retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Peter Zwack, a senior fellow at the Wilson Center, joins CBS News to discuss Ukraine's strategy and what it means for the future of the war.

MILITARY ・ 15 HOURS AGO