Oath Keepers membership: Leaked list includes 550 members from Massachusetts, including 2 elected officials, report claims

BOSTON - The Secretary of the Commonwealth on Friday confirmed that the effort to repeal the state's new law allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver's licenses will be on the ballot this November.During Sunday's "Keller @ Large" segment, WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller said he wondered if the "phenomenal success" of the petition drive to get the question on the ballot would be a boon for the Republican party at the polls."That is exactly what the Mass GOP is hoping for," Politico reporter Lisa Kashinsky said, noting that Republican nominee for governor Geoff Diehl was active in obtaining signatures. "They are hoping that will spur people to come out to vote and hopefully vote Republican."State Sen. Lydia Edwards, a Democrat, does not think it will succeed."I think that at the end of the day, many people are going to reject this initiative and I think that the fire that is behind it is hateful," she said.In the video below, Keller and his guests discuss what the Massachusetts primary results mean for Democrats.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO