ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

River Casino & Resort hosts hiring event

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c2m9o_0hljyDzr00

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Rivers Casino & Resort is holding a hiring event on Tuesday, September 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The casino has nearly 50 openings in a variety of departments.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

The open positions range from entry-level to salaried management positions. The Rivers’ Human Resource team will be on-site interviewing candidates throughout the casino including the Landing Hotel, security and surveillance, gaming, food and beverage, and more. Part-time and full-time jobs in these categories are also available. Candidates have to be at least 18 for some positions and a minimum of 21 for others.

Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes and wear a facemask if not fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Full time positions at Rivers Casino include paid time off, medical, dental, vision plans, a 401(k) plan with company match, tuition reimbursement program and more. All positions also offer complimentary shuttle bus service from the local CDTA blue line stop.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schenectady, NY
Sports
City
Schenectady, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Community help sought on spotted lanternfly watch

An invasive species identified by its telltale wings is flapping up a rampage through parts of New York this summer. The spotted lanternfly has burst in population in parts of New York this year, and the Department of Environmental Conservation is asking for community help - one square at a time.
ALBANY, NY
saratogaliving.com

Look Inside Witt Construction’s 2022 Saratoga Showcase of Homes Home

As soon as Witt Construction was contracted to build a 4,000-square-foot custom home for a client in Saratoga’s Oak Ridge neighborhood, builder John Witt knew the house had to be part of the 2022 Saratoga Showcase of Homes. “We kind of talked her into it,” Witt says of the client who is currently living there with her two young adult children. “It’s just a great house. I’ve done many great homes, and this is right up there in the top 10.”
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Travel Hotelresort#River Casino Resort#Rivers Casino Resort#The Landing Hotel#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Document shred day coming to Aviation Mall

If you have documents in need of disposal, from tax returns and junk mail to old files, you want to make sure they get disposed of thoroughly. This weekend, the Aviation Mall is hosting an event to send those documents on their finely-shredded way to the garbage.
QUEENSBURY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Back-to-School celebration in Albany

New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) is teaming up with Floss Fashions & Fitness Apparel to host a back-to-school community celebration. The event celebrates capital region students, educators, and families.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
spectrumlocalnews.com

Recovery in the Park celebrated in Albany

To celebrate Recovery Month, Second Chance Opportunities held an event at Washington Park in Albany to honor those who have recovered from opioid addictions and other types of substance abuse. Through second chance opportunities, people can find work, housing, learn life skills and participate in recovery communities, which provide resources...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy