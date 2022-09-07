Read full article on original website
Overreaction Monday: San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears are no longer in contention for an 0-17 season! Ring the bells around Chicago, folks!. The Chicago Bears are no longer tied for the worst record in the NFL. Almost every analyst on Earth painted a picture for their audiences that the Chicago Bears were going to be one of, if not, the worst team in the NFL; and the Bears beat that narrative to a pulp on Sunday afternoon.
2022 Fortinet Championship: Top 10 power rankings at Silverado
The 2022-23 PGA Tour season gets underway this week with the Fortinet Championship. Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course in Napa, California, is the venue. It’s hosted this event, under different names, since 2014. The tournament originated in 2007. Silverado North is a 7,166-yard par-72. It was designed...
Lakers’ Russell Westbrook is in a league of his own in this statistic
The 2021-22 season was the most disappointing in Los Angeles Lakers history. Los Angeles entered the season as championship favorites in the Western Conference and wound up missing the playoffs (and the play-in) entirely. The main reason why this disappointment occurred was the team’s idea to trade for Russell Westbrook....
Kyle Shanahan leaves door open for Jimmy Garoppolo-Cowboys trade
With Dak Prescott sidelined after thumb surgery, did San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan let the Dallas Cowboys know that Jimmy Garoppolo was available?. The Dallas Cowboys Week 1 could not have gone any worse. Not only did they lost 19-3 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but quarterback Dak Prescott left the game with what was revealed to be a fractured right thumb, and will be sidelined for multiple weeks. With the rest of the NFC East winning in Week 1, Cowboys fans are looking at all options.
