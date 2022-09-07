ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
loyola.edu

Loyola named School of National Service for commitment to AmeriCorps alumni

Loyola University Maryland provides new benefits to incoming graduate students who are AmeriCorps alumni. The University became one of 11 institutions in Maryland to be named as a School of National Service for its commitment to alumni from the national service program. As an AmeriCorps School of National Service, Loyola...
