Challenges and Opportunities for At-Home COPD Management
There are an estimated 16 million Americans who suffer from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Patients with COPD are frequently prescribed respiratory medication and given at-home treatment strategies designed to improve general wellness and improve airflow. These strategies may include smoking cessation, air quality control, exercise, and stress management. Unfortunately, despite the use of medication and widespread adoption of lifestyle strategies, COPD continues to represent a serious health burden, with symptomatic exacerbations causing substantial hospital readmission with costs ranging from $7,000 to $39,200 per patient.1 Given the challenge and costs presented by this disease, it is important to understand both the limitations and opportunities inherent to the modern management of COPD, as well as consider new ways to reduce care burdens and streamline the path to effective treatment – including the implementation of novel, truly passive remote monitoring systems.
Bicycle Health, Tele911 Partner to Bring OUD Care to Emergency Patients
– Bicycle Health, a provider of virtual opioid addiction treatment, and Tele911, a telemedicine company specializing in reducing medically unnecessary ambulance transports of stable 911 patients to hospital ERs, today announced a partnership to increase access to opioid use disorder care for patients in emergency situations. – The partnership between...
Get Well Launches Monkeypox Digital Care Management Plan
– Get Well releases a new monkeypox digital care management plan. This is the first digital care plan for monkeypox to be released in the industry. – Get Well’s monkeypox symptom monitoring tool, which is available now, is designed to help manage and slow the spread of the virus. It enables patients or clinicians exposed to the virus to effectively monitor their symptoms from home, allowing providers to triage patients to the right setting of care when and if symptoms escalate.
Realizing the Dream of AI in Clinical Trials—How to Address Key Challenges
The clinical development process is incredibly time consuming and only yields a success rate of about 10%. One way to reduce the time, cost and success of the clinical development process is to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) into clinical trials and implement AI-driven process automation. The dream of AI in...
Ypsomed & Sidekick Health Partner to Improve Therapy Outcomes
– Ypsomed and Sidekick Health today announced a collaboration to extend Ypsomed’s device and SmartServices offering by implementing a self-injection module in Sidekick’s proven digital therapeutics solution. – The combination of Ypsomed’s devices with Sidekick’s digital health, behavioural economics and gamification expertise will form a unique solution delivering...
Withings Unveils New Body Comp Smart Scale & Health+ Service
– Withings is reimagining the use of smart scales and home health optimization with the introduction of Body Comp, a complete body assessment scale measuring multiple biomarkers typically only assessed in a professional clinical setting, and Health+ an enhanced service providing detailed health analysis and tools to help people improve their health by building a health routine.
Hello Heart Launches Cholesterol Management Feature to Tackle Whole-Heart Health
– Hello Heart, the only digital therapeutic that focuses exclusively on heart health, today announced a new cholesterol management feature, designed to empower people to improve their heart health. – The first-of-its-kind, Hello Heart’s ‘My Cholesterol’ allows users to easily track and understand their cholesterol levels, and provides personalized insights...
FundamentalVR Expands into Urology with Teleflex Partnership
– FundamentalVR, a provider of virtual reality (VR) integration for medical simulation is expanding its offering into urology through a partnership with Teleflex Interventional Urology. – Bringing its immersive, haptic VR training solution to urologists, the partnership highlights how FundamentalVR’s advanced technology and high-fidelity graphics will accelerate the learning curve...
HealthTeam Advantage Integrates With Bamboo Health’s Pings Solution
– Bamboo Health™ recently announced that HealthTeam Advantage (HTA), the business name of Care N’ Care Insurance Company of North Carolina, Inc., has integrated Bamboo Health’s Pings™ solution. – The Pings rollout delivers real-time admission, discharge, and transfer (ADT) e-notifications for HTA’s 15,000 North Carolina PPO...
DeliverHealth Exec Talks Combatting Physician Burnout with Automation Tech & Data
Provider burnout has shown no signs of slowing down in the past couple of years – a fact proven by a recent report found that 45% of physicians have been experiencing burnout over the past two years. As providers and healthcare organizations continue to face burnout, staffing shortages and financial pressures, they must find a way to reduce administrative burdens while allowing for more time spent on patient care with an ultimate end goal of reducing burnout.
Harnessing Healthcare Data: How the Right Low-Code Solution Empowers Clinicians & Improves Patient Experience
The healthcare industry has been slowly adopting new technology solutions to improve efficiency and patient care, but it’s still largely known for paper-based processes, and for having massive amounts of data1. To make matters worse, it’s estimated that 80% of the data in the healthcare industry is unstructured, in the form of discharge summaries, medical images, and clinical notes.2.
Caregility and Eko Integrate to Address Gap in Telehealth
– Caregility, an enterprise telehealth platform company, and Eko, the market leader in stethoscopes for telehealth, today announced an integration partnership. – Caregility’s cloud platform now seamlessly integrates with Eko’s smart stethoscopes and software, enabling users of Caregility’s iConsult application to perform high-quality auscultation (heart, lung, and other body sounds) on patients during a virtual physical exam.
Headspace Health Acquires BIPOC Mental Health App, Shine
– Today, Headspace Health, the world’s most comprehensive digital mental health provider, today announced its acquisition of the Shine app, a mental health and wellness platform dedicated to providing a more representative and inclusive mental health experience for the BIPOC community. – Founded in 2016, the Shine app serves...
Using AI to Match Patients with Clinical Trials for Proactive Treatment
We are entering a new era of patient treatment options thanks to cutting-edge technologies that are changing the way life science companies approach and execute pharmaceutical research. One of the more significant solutions that support the faster and more efficient development of new pharmaceutical products – such as the COVID-19 vaccine, which was developed faster than any other vaccine in history – is artificial intelligence (AI)-driven data analysis. Thanks to modern life science technology solutions that employ AI for data analysis, new treatments for various illnesses can be made safer, faster and more focused on specific conditions.
New Report Reveals Behavioural Factors to Treatment Adherence
– Fullscript, the leading care delivery platform for personalized treatment planning, ongoing wellness support and education, and high-quality supplements released a report about behavioral change in integrative medicine as part of its mission to change how health is prescribed and help people get better. The findings indicated that while behavior or lifestyle change is challenging,
Medication Intelligence Startup Arine Raises $29M
– Arine, a San Francisco-based next-generation medication intelligence company raises $29M in a Series B round funding composed of equity and debt financing led by 111° West Capital, with participation from new investors MBX Capital and New Leaf Ventures, and continued support from Katalyst Ventures. – Founded in 2017,...
Cedars-Sinai Accelerator Adds 10 New Digital Health Startups
– Cedars-Sinai Accelerator, today announced its eighth accelerator class of ten new digital health startups. – From digital health mental health services to wearable devices to manage chronic asthma, these innovative healthcare-focused startups are working to transform health and healthcare delivery as part of the Los Angeles-based accelerator program. Cedars-Sinai...
Bicycle Health & Evernorth Partner to Expand Access to Virtual Opioid Use Disorder Treatment￼
– Bicycle Health, today announced that its high-quality, evidence-based virtual opioid use disorder (OUD) treatment is now part of Evernorth’s behavioral health network. – Furthermore, it will be made available to all Evernorth clients, as well as Cigna health plan customers who receive health coverage through their employer or marketplace exchange plans in 24 states. Evernorth is the health services business of Cigna Corporation.
Sharecare Launches SaaS for Independent Decentralized Clinical Research
– Today, Sharecare announced the launch of Smart Omix, Sharecare’s new scalable SaaS-based solution to empower independent researchers, clinicians, and academic institutions to conduct digitally enabled clinical research studies. – Smart Omix is made for researchers by researchers and purpose-built to address technological, economic, and talent barriers to remote...
How Service Line Alignment Can Improve Cost Savings for Health Systems
Healthcare leaders continue to face new and complex challenges in a constantly evolving landscape, including staffing and capacity constraints, product shortages, and rising costs. These shifting demands change the expectations put on hospitals when it comes to both patient care and financial performance. As we’ve observed, this uncertainty was further amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, which shined a light on many opportunities for improved financial and clinical operations across the healthcare industry. As we begin to learn to live with the impacts of the pandemic, hospitals and health systems needed to find a way to improve their service line alignment and decision support models while maintaining – or better yet, increasing – patient satisfaction, quality, and safety. These factors go hand in hand with organizations’ ability to plan, analyze, and perform – all of which require the right data and technology to keep them on track.
