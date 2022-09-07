Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Sad 49ers fan drenched in hilarious scene after loss to Bears
When it rains, it pours. Just ask this unfortunate 49ers fan on Sunday afternoon at Solider Field. Not only did this fan have to watch his team fail to capitalize on numerous opportunities to put away the Chicago Bears in the 49ers' 19-10 loss, but it appears he might have lost something else during the torrential downpour in Chicago.
Yardbarker
Albert Pujols Retiring After Season Would Be A Mistake
The St. Louis Cardinals legend and one of the greatest right-handed hitters in MLB history, is still driving the ball at a high level in his 22nd season. Pujols homered for the 17th time on Saturday night and that got him one step closer to 700 for his career. The...
Cubs' Happ Speaks Mind on New MLB Rules
The Chicago Cubs' MLBPA representative spoke to the media today following MLB's announcement of its 2023 rule changes.
Dodgers: New Rule Change Will Affect Fan Experience At Dodger Stadium
With a new limit on how long songs are allowed to be played, the rule could change more things than some fans expect.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Derek Jeter calms immediate speculation about role with Yankees, but adds 'This is home for me'
Derek Jeter fueled some speculation about a possible return to the Yankees in some capacity after his speech Friday night, but quickly calmed those down.
Derek Jeter stands up for Hal Steinbrenner amid boos: 'You better cheer, trust me'
Yankee fans quickly booed Hal Steinbrenner during Derek Jeter’s Hall of Fame induction celebration, and Jeter stood up for the team’s owner.
MLB・
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to flooded Soldier Field for Bears–Niners game
When the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers open their 2022-23 NFL season on Sunday, it looks like they’ll do it in less-than-ideal field conditions as the Soldier Field turf was nearly underwater during warmups ahead of Sunday afternoon’s game. As Stacey Dales of NFL Network reports, heavy...
Cardinals Rumors: Tigers interested in poaching top St. Louis executive
The Detroit Tigers are interested in poaching top St. Louis Cardinals executive Matt Slater in what would be a huge loss for the front office. Not only do the St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best rosters in baseball, but they also have one of the best front offices in baseball. The jobs that president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and general manager Michael Girsch have done in turning the franchise into an annual postseason contender is impressive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cubs: Tom Ricketts sounds cheap as ever in latest offseason comment
The Chicago Cubs have an important offseason ahead of them. While Tom Ricketts acknowledges this, he won’t commit to spending more money. Ricketts gave the media an important lesson on deflecting in his latest comments about the looming offseason. The Cubs chairman was asked about offseason spending, and rather...
Why Tom Ricketts feels 'really great' about 58-81 Cubs
Two years after “biblical” financial losses led him to make organizational-wide cuts and mandate a big-league payroll purge, Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts said he’s “comfortable” how the club’s second multiyear rebuild in a decade is progressing. “Sitting here today I feel really great, honestly,”...
Schrock: Bears' win vs. 49ers filled with bright spots for future
CHICAGO – It has been cringe-worthy at times. The relentless coach speak from Matt Eberflus on the dais at Halas Hall over the last five months. But everything Eberflus has preached since the moment he was introduced as Bears head coach showed up Sunday in their 19-10 Week 1 upset win over the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field.
ESPN analyst calls out Ex-Bears coach after upset win
This is the message ESPN analyst Kyle Brandt has for those who doubted the Chicago Bears coming into the 2022 season. He called out one particular doubter, who was the Bears offensive coordinator at one point. "Take that, Mike Martz. Take that," Brandt said on Good Morning Football. "Everyone who's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rangers stay on the move, return home to face A’s
A hectic travel schedule is testing the Texas Rangers. After splitting a day-night doubleheader at the Miami Marlins on Monday,
White Sox pursue third straight win over lowly A's
Having scored early and often one night, then late and just enough the next, the Chicago White Sox go for a hat trick Saturday afternoon when they continue their four-game series against the host Oakland Athletics. While the A's haven't had many fans in the stands, the visiting White Sox...
Why Madrigal calls this 'biggest offseason' of career
Take all the positives you want out of Nick Madrigal’s performance since returning from the injured list early last month. Until he stays on the field for a full season even he knows it doesn’t mean much. “There are a lot of problems right now,” said Madrigal, whose...
White Sox rout A's again behind red-hot Elvis Andrus
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- Elvis Andrus connected for a three-run homer against the team that cut him last month and the Chicago White Sox got 20 hits, beating the Oakland Athletics 10-2 Saturday for their fourth straight win. A.J. Pollock and Andrew Vaughn each had four hits, helping Lance Lynn...
Cardenal, Hughes, O'Neil inducted into Cubs Hall of Fame
Former Cubs outfielder José Cardenal and broadcaster Pat Hughes were joined by a throng of former Cubs greats Saturday that included Billy Williams, Ryne Sandberg and Andre Dawson for a pregame induction ceremony for the Cubs Hall of Fame. The only thing missing from this band of Cubs brothers...
NBC Sports
Red Sox claim infielder off waivers from Rays
The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their infield depth on Monday. The club announced it claimed utility infielder Yu Chang off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. As a corresponding move, outfielder Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment. Chang, 27, spent time with the Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates...
ESPN believes Fields has the upper hand over Lance
Justin Fields turned heads during Sunday's regular season opener versus a draft class opponent, Trey Lance. Fields led the Bears offense with 148 total yards and two touchdowns to secure an upset win over the 49ers. Lance, on the other hand, came out of the game completing under 50 percent of his passes for 164 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception.
Eberflus hands out awards, loafs for Week 1 win
The honeymoon period for the Bears and their Week 1 win over the 49ers is over. The team was back to Halas Hall on Monday, and they were back to work. That meant going over tape with coaches, and handing out awards and loafs to the players. “Those guys have...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 1