Chicago, IL

NBC Sports

Sad 49ers fan drenched in hilarious scene after loss to Bears

When it rains, it pours. Just ask this unfortunate 49ers fan on Sunday afternoon at Solider Field. Not only did this fan have to watch his team fail to capitalize on numerous opportunities to put away the Chicago Bears in the 49ers' 19-10 loss, but it appears he might have lost something else during the torrential downpour in Chicago.
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Retiring After Season Would Be A Mistake

The St. Louis Cardinals legend and one of the greatest right-handed hitters in MLB history, is still driving the ball at a high level in his 22nd season. Pujols homered for the 17th time on Saturday night and that got him one step closer to 700 for his career. The...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to flooded Soldier Field for Bears–Niners game

When the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers open their 2022-23 NFL season on Sunday, it looks like they’ll do it in less-than-ideal field conditions as the Soldier Field turf was nearly underwater during warmups ahead of Sunday afternoon’s game. As Stacey Dales of NFL Network reports, heavy...
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: Tigers interested in poaching top St. Louis executive

The Detroit Tigers are interested in poaching top St. Louis Cardinals executive Matt Slater in what would be a huge loss for the front office. Not only do the St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best rosters in baseball, but they also have one of the best front offices in baseball. The jobs that president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and general manager Michael Girsch have done in turning the franchise into an annual postseason contender is impressive.
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Tom Ricketts feels 'really great' about 58-81 Cubs

Two years after “biblical” financial losses led him to make organizational-wide cuts and mandate a big-league payroll purge, Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts said he’s “comfortable” how the club’s second multiyear rebuild in a decade is progressing. “Sitting here today I feel really great, honestly,”...
NBC Sports Chicago

ESPN analyst calls out Ex-Bears coach after upset win

This is the message ESPN analyst Kyle Brandt has for those who doubted the Chicago Bears coming into the 2022 season. He called out one particular doubter, who was the Bears offensive coordinator at one point. "Take that, Mike Martz. Take that," Brandt said on Good Morning Football. "Everyone who's...
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox pursue third straight win over lowly A's

Having scored early and often one night, then late and just enough the next, the Chicago White Sox go for a hat trick Saturday afternoon when they continue their four-game series against the host Oakland Athletics. While the A's haven't had many fans in the stands, the visiting White Sox...
NBC Sports

Red Sox claim infielder off waivers from Rays

The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their infield depth on Monday. The club announced it claimed utility infielder Yu Chang off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. As a corresponding move, outfielder Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment. Chang, 27, spent time with the Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates...
NBC Sports Chicago

ESPN believes Fields has the upper hand over Lance

Justin Fields turned heads during Sunday's regular season opener versus a draft class opponent, Trey Lance. Fields led the Bears offense with 148 total yards and two touchdowns to secure an upset win over the 49ers. Lance, on the other hand, came out of the game completing under 50 percent of his passes for 164 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception.
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

