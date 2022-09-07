Read full article on original website
Related
Emmy Moments: A winner's joy — in song — lifts Emmy night
As a kindergarten teacher on “Abbott Elementary,” she can get an unruly class to sit up and listen. And that’s exactly what Sheryl Lee Ralph did at the Emmys — capturing the attention of a packed theater and a global TV audience with a stirring acceptance speech for the ages. It was the first Emmy (and nomination) for stage and screen veteran Ralph, at 66, and she made the most of it, delivering the ultimate feel-good moment of an Emmy show that sometimes felt flat or uneven, despite the well-known comic talents of host Kenan Thompson and the return of...
Tinybeans
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT
Tinybeans is Where Parents Go. Combining the #1 most trusted private photo-sharing and journaling app, the #1 national and local website for advice on raising amazing kids, and a burgeoning, video-first parenting community, Tinybeans is the inclusive go-to resource for Millennial and GenZ parents.https://www.tinybeans.com
Comments / 0