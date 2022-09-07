Read full article on original website
Related
GE Healthcare Makes Strategic Investment in AliveCor
– AliveCor, the global leader in FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology, recently announced its Series F Financing led by GE Healthcare. – The round also included participation from Pegasus Tech Ventures) and existing investors including Khosla Ventures, Bold Capital Partners, Qualcomm Ventures, and WP Global Partners. Providing End-to-End Cardiological Care...
Digital Senior Care Navigator Fair Square Medicare Raises $15M
– Digital senior care navigator Fair Square Medicare raises 15M in series A funding led by Define Ventures. The company, which is a YCombinator alum, has raised $19M to date. – With 10,000 people turning 65 every day, Fair Square Medicare helps seniors find the right Medicare coverage regardless of...
Medication Intelligence Startup Arine Raises $29M
– Arine, a San Francisco-based next-generation medication intelligence company raises $29M in a Series B round funding composed of equity and debt financing led by 111° West Capital, with participation from new investors MBX Capital and New Leaf Ventures, and continued support from Katalyst Ventures. – Founded in 2017,...
Syapse and Genesis Research Form RWE Partnership in Oncology
– Today, Syapse, a leading real-world evidence company dedicated to extinguishing the fear and burden of serious diseases, announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership with Genesis Research. – This partnership will focus on conducting real-world evidence-based research that supports the development and launch of new and innovative...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Intelerad Acquires PenRad Technologies
– Today, Intelerad, a leading global provider of enterprise medical imaging solutions, announced its acquisition of PenRad, a software provider for enhancing productivity for breast imaging and lung screening. – The acquisition expands Intelerad’s product offerings for mammography and lung analytics, ensuring radiologists, technologists and other healthcare professionals can drive...
MedAllies Selects Lyniate for EMPI & Data Management
– Lyniate, a healthcare data interoperability announced MedAllies, a multimodality connectivity services company, has chosen Lyniate Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) by NextGate to better serve its healthcare clients and partners. – This integration will bolster MedAllies’ identity data management capabilities to increase the accuracy of the data it exchanges...
Modernizing Medical Payments: Why Providers Must Enrich the Patient Financial Experience
Medical billing issues cause many consumers to shop for different providers. Customers expect a simple, automated billing experience. Insider Intelligence’s recent Spotlight on Modernizing Medical Payments looks at what drives consumers away from their medical providers, and what providers can do to modernize their billing processes. Incorrect or Confusing...
Cedars-Sinai Accelerator Adds 10 New Digital Health Startups
– Cedars-Sinai Accelerator, today announced its eighth accelerator class of ten new digital health startups. – From digital health mental health services to wearable devices to manage chronic asthma, these innovative healthcare-focused startups are working to transform health and healthcare delivery as part of the Los Angeles-based accelerator program. Cedars-Sinai...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CareHarmony Secures $15M for AI-Powered Care Coordination
– CareHarmony, an AI-powered care coordination solutions provider, today announced it has closed a $15 million Series A funding round led by Maverick Ventures, with participation from Nashville Capital Network. – The financing comes as CareHarmony continues to experience exponential growth, serving several of the nation’s leading hospitals and health...
How Actionable Data and Expert Analysis Supports Service Providers, Fosters Better Care and Ensures Financial Benefits
Approximately 42% of Medicare beneficiaries are enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans—a segment projected to reach 46% by 2025. Due to rapid growth of the 65-and-older portion of the population, Medicare expenditures are forecast to reach $1,559.4 billion in 2028, with spending per enrollee reaching $20,751. Key trends are influencing...
Solve.Care Unveils Web3.0 Development for Healthcare
– Solve.Care, the healthcare blockchain platform company, has announced their Care.Labs Wallet, the revolutionary Web3.0 development which is set to revitalize the healthcare industry. – This is the most compelling, accessible and user-friendly blockchain use case in the transformation of healthcare across the globe, with practitioners and institutions authoring their...
Power Launches with $7M to Diversify Clinical Trials
– Power, a patient-friendly platform designed to improve access to clinical trial studies emerges from stealth with $7M in seed funding. – The round was led by Footwork and CRV, with additional investments from ARTIS Ventures, South Park Commons, and AirAngels to help Power bring the process of discovering and accessing clinical trials into the future.
Caregility and Eko Integrate to Address Gap in Telehealth
– Caregility, an enterprise telehealth platform company, and Eko, the market leader in stethoscopes for telehealth, today announced an integration partnership. – Caregility’s cloud platform now seamlessly integrates with Eko’s smart stethoscopes and software, enabling users of Caregility’s iConsult application to perform high-quality auscultation (heart, lung, and other body sounds) on patients during a virtual physical exam.
AI Provider Anomaly Launches Tech to Predict Claims Denials with 97% Accuracy
– Anomaly, a precision payments company streamlining healthcare billing and payments for providers and payers, today announced its new offering Anomaly Smart Response. – Smart Response uses AI to enable providers and payers to reduce avoidable claim denials and rework and increase payment transparency, top priorities for healthcare stakeholders. Smart Response complements Anomaly’s planned suite of products powered by its AI claim prediction engine, including overpayment prediction, which enables payers to predict and prevent overpayments by learning from previously overpaid claims, and instant payments, which will enable providers to immediately get paid upon claim submission.
Medtronic-BioIntelliSense Partnership Expands Access to RPM Wearables
– Medtronic announces partnership with BioIntelliSense for exclusive U.S. distribution of multi-parameter wearable for continuous remote patient monitoring from in-hospital to home. – The partnership enables Medtronic to offer access to BioIntellSense’s BioButton® multi-parameter wearable device, which provides scalable personalized patient care, greater workflow automation and proactive clinical interventions for...
KLAS: Imprivata SSO – Benefits & Challenges of Deep Adoption
– Recent KLAS research reveals that Imprivata—whose single sign-on solution has a large healthcare footprint—is currently the only vendor to offer a broad digital identity platform. – Building on that research, a new report explores the potential benefits and challenges of deeply adopting Imprivata’s offerings. Insights come from...
Cardiology: Have We Reached A Tipping Point in Structured Reporting Adoption?
– A new report from KLAS provides not only a much-needed update on the breadth of structured reporting adoption but also a first look at the depth of adoption since actual physician use is the only way to drive outcomes. – While the market hasn’t reached the structured reporting tipping...
How eClinicalWorks Invested $100M in Microsoft Azure
– McKinsey reports that cloud capabilities have the potential to generate a value of $100 billion to $170 billion for healthcare companies in 2030. The cloud enables healthcare companies to innovate, digitize and realize their strategic goals. – eClinicalWorks is currently investing over $100M in Microsoft Azure cloud services to...
Glytec and CPS Integrate to Provide Evidence-Based Glycemic Management
– Glytec recently announced that it has been selected by CPS Solutions, LLC (CPS), a leading provider of enterprise pharmacy solutions to hospitals and health systems, to serve as an insulin management technology resource for CPS’ more than 2,200 pharmacy professionals across 800-plus healthcare facilities nationwide. – Through this...
Clarify Health & Datavant Partner to Integrate Real-World Data
– Clarify Health, a cloud analytics and value-based payments platform company, and Datavant, a provider helping organizations securely connect health data expands their relationship to enable life sciences companies to connect their proprietary, first-party data in Clarify’s AI-powered Atlas analytics platform to improve clinical development and commercial operations. –...
HIT Consultant
Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT
HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.https://hitconsultant.net/
Comments / 0