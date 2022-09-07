ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Brian Aldrich
4d ago

I feel for him he went through a lot to get back to where he was .but let's face it .the Yankees problems run much deeper than losing Matt Carpenter .there's WAY TOO MUCH to list .But Cashman had IGNORED the problems .so what's happening .isn't a complete shock to me and alot of Yankee fans .I've been a fan long before George (RIP)Stienbrenner bought the team

Michael Huffman
5d ago

Matt is an excellent professional player. Praying 🙏 for his full recovery

