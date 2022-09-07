The top of the National League has some ridiculously scary teams. In any other year, the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets would be fighting for the top of the conference. Both teams have been lights out, especially in the second half. However, one team has been consistently great all season long: the Los […] The post ‘Just let me go’: Freddie Freeman gets real about goal for Dave Roberts, Dodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO