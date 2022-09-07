Read full article on original website
21st Annual Irvine Global Village Festival Returns to Great Park October 8
Orange County’s premier multicultural event returns Saturday, October 8, to Great Park to celebrate Irvine’s diverse community with a special emphasis on supporting and representing Irvine’s local businesses. At the Irvine Global Village Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., enjoy kids’ activities, local and global cuisine, a global marketplace, music, art, and exhibits.
Hispanic Heritage celebration set for Sep. 17 at the MainPlace Mall
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, will host a fun-filled Hispanic Heritage Celebration from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 17th. During the event, live musicians and dancers, including a mariachi band and folklorico dancers, will perform...
Grammy-winning Pacific Chorale presents two holiday programs in December 2022
The Grammy Award-winning Pacific Chorale, led by Artistic Director Robert Istad, presents two holiday programs in December 2022, beginning with Carols by Candlelight, featuring timeless traditional and contemporary seasonal repertoire, including a world premiere by Saunder Choi, and Tis the Season!, a family-friendly program replete with festive carols, holiday favorites and a visit from The Man in Red, Santa Claus. (Details below in chronological order.)
7th Annual Taste of Santa Ana set for Oct. 15 at the MainPlace Mall
Santa Ana and Central Orange County’s favorite all-you-can-eat-and-drink fest is back! The MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, today announced it will host the seventh annual Taste of Santa Ana event on Saturday, October 15th, together with the Santa Ana Chamber of Commerce and the Power of One Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting hunger and poverty among individuals and vulnerable communities in Orange County and beyond.
Support Soroptimist International of Cypress through See’s Candy fundraiser
The Holidays are fast approaching so treat yourself or gift the yummiest candy on earth, AND support our Soroptimist International of Cypress event at the same time!. Shop online here to help us reach our fundraising goals. Last day to shop for holiday delivery is 12/2. Here’s to achieving sweet...
Opening Sept. 15 in L.A.: ‘Veils’ The Musical Takes Center Stage Reminding Us of The Price Paid for The Freedoms Won
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) has teamed with Restoration Stage (Washington, D.C.) to bring the popular musical “Veils” to the Los Angeles area for a short run Thursday, September 15, and Friday, September 16 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, September 17 at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday, September 18 at 8 p.m. at the Nate Holden Performing Art Center in Los Angeles, California. Purchase tickets at https://bherc.org/.
Cypress Soroptimist’s Wine and Jazz Social to take place Thursday, October 6, 2022
Join us after work on Thursday October 6th for a Wine and Jazz Social. It’s at the Cypress College Veterans Resource Center 5-8pm. Music will feature Gary Gopar and students in the music program. $25 includes 4 tastes, appetizers and desserts. Learn more and buy tickets https://www.cypresssoroptimist.org/wine-jazz-social/. This year...
Historical Society, Chamber of Commerce to Host Council Candidate Forums
September Thoroughbred meet begins Friday, September 16, four stakes will be offered during 7-day season
Four stakes worth a combined $300,000 highlight the 2022 September Thoroughbred meet at Los Alamitos. The seven-day season will begin Friday, Sept. 16 and continue through Sunday, Sept. 25. Racing will be conducted Friday-Sunday the first week (Sept. 16-18) and Thursday-Sunday (Sept. 22-25) the final four days. Post time will be 1 p.m on weekdays (Sept. 16, Sept. 22 & 23) and 12:30 p.m. on weekends (Sept. 18-19 and 24-25).
Letter to the Editor: Joe Stapleton has Experience for Newport Beach City Council
As we move toward election day in November with a focus on the Newport Beach City Council candidates, I’m looking at each candidate’s experience and hands down, Joe Stapleton’s experience qualifies him for the position. He’s a person who will not only initiate and lead efforts to...
Newport Chefs Cooking for Charity at Tastemakers of Orange County Sept. 14
Chefs are passionate about their cuisine, but they are also passionate about helping others by coming together for special events to raise funds for important causes. One of those events is Tastemakers of Orange County benefitting the Orange County Asian and Pacific Islander Community Alliance (OCAPICA), which is celebrating its 25th anniversary.
OCTA hits 100,000 daily bus ridership average for the first time since the pandemic began
ORANGE – The Orange County Transportation Authority has reached a positive milestone with OC Bus ridership trending upward and averaging 100,000 average weekday riders for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The OCTA Transit Committee recently reviewed data showing that average weekday ridership on OC...
Beach Boulevard to be resurfaced in Huntington Beach starting September 12
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is scheduled to resurface Beach Boulevard (State Route 39) in Huntington Beach from Pacific Coast Highway (SR-1) to Ellis Avenue/Main Street. The work is schedule to begin September 12 and will take place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. At least...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, September 12, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, September 12, 2022:. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Patchy fog...
Top Ten Stories for September 04 through September 10
Top Ten Stories for September 04 through September 10 include attempted murder in Seal Beach, an in-custody death, and Pietrini Pizza. Top Ten Stories for September 04 through September 10 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the last week (excluding weather forecasts and events):. If it were...
Letter to the Editor: Lauren Kleiman is the Intelligent Choice for City Council
I got to know Lauren Kleiman through our time together on the Airport Working Group Board. She had previously served on the Newport Beach Aviation Committee and wanted to continue her work on airport noise issues after giving up her seat to accept her appointment to Planning Commission. Lauren dedicated...
Senior Mobile Home Rental Assistance Program Coming to Huntington Beach; Is it Enough?
Facing rent increases, senior mobile home owners in Huntington Beach living on tight incomes at Skandia Mobile Home Park have been asking their elected city council members for help, while many fear they will lose the homes they planned to spend the rest of their lives in. They have routinely...
Cal State Long Beach ranked No. 3 Top Performer in Social Mobility according to U.S. News and World Report
U.S. News and World Report’s latest college rankings has placed Cal State Long Beach as the third best national college in social mobility for helping students from low-income households stay in school and graduate. “This measurement by U.S. News really comes as no surprise,” said President Jane Close Conoley....
A teenager was fatally shot outside of a house party in Garden Grove
A large house party in Garden Grove on Saturday ended badly when a 17-year-old boy was shot while he was outside of the party, according to the Garden Grove Police Department’s Gang Suppression Unit. The police were called to the scene at about 10:50 p.m. on Saturday, at the...
Orange County high school teams ranked in this week’s CIF girls volleyball polls
Seven Orange County teams, including Mater Dei, Huntington Beach, San Clemente and Beckman, are ranked in this week’s CIF Division 1-2 girls volleyball polls. Canyon of Anaheim is ranked number 1 in Division 5 and Corona del Mar is third in Division 5. Capistrano Valley is fifth and Crean Lutheran sixth in Division 4.
