Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters Serving Lyon County had to make some last-minute adjustments to its second annual Big on the Block event Saturday. Originally set to be an outdoor affair, the event went from the 10 block of West Fourth inside Town Royal — at least in part — because of persistent light rainfall during much of the event. Still, Director Jacque Wellnitz was grateful for the community support at a time when the organization continues to reintroduce itself to the area after the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wellnitz says youngsters — “littles” are showing increasing interest in getting involved.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO