CareArc announces Oct. 7 as date for annual drive-thru flu shot clinic
Flu shots are becoming more prevalent in the area, and county health departments are starting to schedule special clinics to get the public vaccinated. CareArc has its annual drive-thru flu shot clinic Oct. 7 from 7:30 am to 4 pm. The flu shot is free with most insurance providers. For uninsured residents, the flu shot wil cost $30 and is payable by cash or check.
Area, state law enforcement agencies investigating after alleged domestic incident leads to self-inflicted wound in Chase County
Chase County deputies are investigating after an alleged domestic incident led to the discovery of a dead person inside a Cottonwood Falls home. Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh says deputies responded to the 100 block of Maple shortly before 1 am Sunday, along with troopers with the Kansas Highway Patrol. Authorities were trying to make contact with the suspect when they heard a single gunshot inside the home.
Suspects in alleged July shooting incident at Eastgate Plaza complex up for hearings Wednesday
Two men accused of being involved in a shooting in southeast Emporia nearly two months ago have preliminary hearings in Lyon County District Court this week. Shedrick Williams, 27, and Keno Hopkins, 21, will be in court Wednesday. Hopkins’ hearing is at 9 am with Williams’ hearing at 10.
Sunday morning crash in Osage County sends one to hospital
An Augusta woman was hospitalized following an early morning accident in Osage County Sunday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, 44-year-old Teresa Ann Fowler was traveling northbound in a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix when her left front tire blew out at mile marker 164.1 around 6:40 am. Fowler lost control of the vehicle and it struck a barrier wall and guard rail before coming to a stop.
Kansas Crime Index indicates lower property crimes, higher violent index crimes compared to state’s 10-year average
The 2021 Kansas Crime Index as released by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation indicates a lower crime index rate than both last year and the 10-year average, a lower property crime index than the 10-year average and murder or other violent index crimes above the 10-year-average. Overall, the crime index...
Light to moderate rain totals after Saturday showers, thundershowers
There was some much-needed rainfall across the KVOE listening area Saturday. The problem is a lot more is needed than what we got to break the moderate and severe drought in place for weeks. The KVOE studios picked up 0.20 inches of rain Saturday afternoon through mid-evening. The Emporia Municipal...
Repaving work on Emporia’s West Sixth Avenue nearly completed
Barring some late delays, re-paving could well finish by early in the week on parts of West Sixth Avenue. Only the center turn lane remains unpaved after work last week as crews renovate West Sixth between Prairie and Neosho. Permanent striping and other finishing projects are left before everything’s completed. The original timetable has the project ending next month.
New bridge raising begins near Emporia
The latest bridge-raising project in Lyon County began Wednesday. As a result, part of two county roads are now closed. The Kansas Turnpike Authority announced the start of work in the area of Road 210 and Road K, about four miles north of the Emporia interchange.
Home invasion robbery suspect facing Wednesday hearing in Emporia
One defendant in an alleged home invasion robbery incident this past spring has his next court hearing in Lyon County District Court on Wednesday. Jonathon Manzano will be in court for a preliminary hearing at 3 pm. Manzano faces single counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, drug possession...
Big on the Block draws attention to efforts of Big Brothers Big Sisters Serving Lyon County
Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters Serving Lyon County had to make some last-minute adjustments to its second annual Big on the Block event Saturday. Originally set to be an outdoor affair, the event went from the 10 block of West Fourth inside Town Royal — at least in part — because of persistent light rainfall during much of the event. Still, Director Jacque Wellnitz was grateful for the community support at a time when the organization continues to reintroduce itself to the area after the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wellnitz says youngsters — “littles” are showing increasing interest in getting involved.
Great American Market packs Emporia’s Commercial Street with vendors, shoppers
Rain may have wrapped things up a bit early for Emporia’s Great American Market, but it was still a banner event. Main Street Community Engagement Coordinator Jessica Buchholz says there was a fun atmosphere in and amongst all the treasures to be had. Buchholz says over 160 vendors crammed...
Funeral services announced for Sharon Ewing, 65
Funeral services are coming Tuesday for longtime Emporia florist Sharon Ewing, who passed away earlier this month. West Side Baptist Church will host services at 10:30 am, with burial following at Greenwood Cemetery just south of Emporia. Visitation is from 6:30-8 pm Monday at Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo.
Emporia High Gymnastics team 7th at Lawrence Free State
The Emporia High gymnastics team finished in 7th place at the Lawrence Free State Invitational. Individually Laney Cooper placed 5th on the vault and 7th on the floor exercise. Journey Walburn placed 6th on the floor exercise. The Gymnastics team goes to Olathe on Tuesday.
Workshops, panels and awards close out final day of 2022 No Coast Film Festival Sunday
The 2022 No Coast Film Festival is a wrap. The three-day short film festival concluded Sunday with the “best of the fest’ screening and several workshops put on by both local and internationally known filmmaking professionals. Among the panelists was director Katrina Brook Flores whose film Assaman won the Audience Choice award.
Emporia High volleyball takes third at Valley Center
The Emporia High volleyball team’s winning streak ended but managed to take third in the Valley Center Invitational Saturday. EHS started the day with three wins by defeating Wichita East, (28-30, 25-10, 25-17), Liberal (17-25, 25-21, 25-13) and Bishop Carroll, the third-ranked team in Class 5A (25-15, 21-25, 26-24), which extend their winning streak to 11.
Words Save Lives set for Tuesday
Emporia is joining a fast-growing list of cities across Kansas taking part in a new event designed to increase awareness about suicide. Words Save Lives is bringing music, poetry, comedy and the arts to the Lyon County Fairgrounds Bowyer Building on Tuesday with the understanding that communication and art can help people thinking about suicide. Here’s organizer Kery Moyer:
Rain shortens Emporia High girls tennis tournament
Mother Nature showed up at the wrong time as the Emporia High girls’ tennis tournament was beginning to wrap up Saturday afternoon. When rain halted play, Kali Keough was to play for first place against Manhattan’s Jill Harkin, while the doubles team of Lillee Frank and Peyton Chanley were set to play for third.
Emporia State volleyball swept by #7 Nebraska Kearney
The Emporia State volleyball team was swept by Nebraska Kearney Friday night. The 7th ranked Lopers won 25-11, 25-16, and 25-15. Emporia State was led by Shelby Ebert with 10 kills. The Lady Hornets host Fort Hays State Saturday afternoon with the first serve set for 3 pm at White...
Emporia High girls cross country takes 7th, boys 8th at home invitational
Runners from across Kansas had their eyes on the Emporia Invitational Saturday morning at Jones Park. EHS fielded full teams for the meet and had two medalists. Micah Sheffy-Harris led the Spartan girls with a 13th-place finish and a time of 20:22. Allison Curtis missed a medal by one spot...
Emporia State soccer loses to Washburn 2-1
The Emporia State soccer team to Washburn 2-1 Friday night. Washburn scored a goal in the 18th minute of play. Emporia State tied the match in the 81st minute of play when Hannah Woolery scored on a penalty kick. Washburn scored the winning goal in the 83rd minute of play.
