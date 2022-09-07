ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Kansas Reflector

These five Kansas State Fair foods sustained and entertained Reflector staff this weekend

When I arrived at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson on Saturday morning with the Kansas Reflector crew, I moved backward and forward in time. Backward because every summer my mother would drag my unenthusiastic preteen and teenage self to county fairs. I remembered the pungent smell of sheds overflowing with goats and sheep, cows […] The post These five Kansas State Fair foods sustained and entertained Reflector staff this weekend appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KSU changes Wabash chant, saves tradition ahead of Missouri game

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – The Wabash Cannonball has remained a tradition at Kansas State University events for years, but the tradition could have been lost if changes weren’t made. Before the game Saturday, students chanted ‘K-S-U.’ If students keep this up, the tradition will remain at K-State sporting events. The student section has regularly shouted […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Kansas State
Emporia, KS
Kansas Lifestyle
Emporia, KS
Burlington, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Food & Drinks
WIBW

Augusta woman sent to Topeka hospital after blown tire causes collision

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Augusta woman was sent to a Topeka hospital after the tire on her vehicle blew and caused a collision. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 164.1 on northbound I-335 in Osage Co. with reports of an injury crash.
AUGUSTA, KS
JC Post

Colorado couple arrested after altercation in Aggieville

RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating an altercation in Manhattan made an arrest. Just after 9p.m. Saturday, police responded to the report of a battery at O'Malley's Bar, 1210 Moro Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. It was reported a 44-year-old man and...
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Emporia High Gymnastics team 7th at Lawrence Free State

The Emporia High gymnastics team finished in 7th place at the Lawrence Free State Invitational. Individually Laney Cooper placed 5th on the vault and 7th on the floor exercise. Journey Walburn placed 6th on the floor exercise. The Gymnastics team goes to Olathe on Tuesday.
EMPORIA, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas Regional Weather for 09/10/22

It is still going to be warm across Southeast Kansas but changes arrive by tonight. This could bring a few isolated showers after midnight but this will be gone by Sunday morning. It will be cooler by Sunday though. High temperatures only in the 70s. Cooler weather is already moving...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

75-year-old found after night of exposure

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After a night exposed to the elements, a 75-year-old woman has been found by what the Topeka Police Department called an “alert citizen.” The Topeka Police Department issued a Silver Alert Sunday night for Teresa Alvarado, 75, who suffers from dementia and other significant health issues. On Monday morning at 7:50 a.m., […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Rain shortens Emporia High girls tennis tournament

Mother Nature showed up at the wrong time as the Emporia High girls’ tennis tournament was beginning to wrap up Saturday afternoon. When rain halted play, Kali Keough was to play for first place against Manhattan’s Jill Harkin, while the doubles team of Lillee Frank and Peyton Chanley were set to play for third.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Here’s why Kansas sunsets have been so red lately

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sunsets in Kansas have been especially vibrant recently and there’s a simple reason why. Record setting heat and numerous wildfires are plaguing the western half of the United States. A large part of that has to do with our jet stream which glides through our upper atmosphere at roughly 35,000 feet. This […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Five arrested for robbery on Wanamaker Friday morning

World Impact's first Topeka Women's Retreat, hosted by Shampayne Lloyd Ministries is at the Forest Park Retreat & Conference Center Friday, Sep 9 to Saturday, Sep 10. The Huff n’ Puff hot air balloon launch was a big success this year at the Mount Hope Grounds.
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

1 lake added to Kansas blue-green algae warning list

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A dozen Kansas lakes and ponds are on the state’s warning list for blue-green algae. One of the lakes is new to the warning list, while one has dropped from “warning” to “watch.” Blue-green algae is toxic to people and pets, and people who visit the lakes should take the precautions […]
KANSAS STATE

