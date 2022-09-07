Read full article on original website
Kansas ordinance prohibits furry patrons at Transport Brewery in Shawnee
A local brewery in Shawnee, Kansas, is asking the public for help in changing a state law that is hurting the business.
These five Kansas State Fair foods sustained and entertained Reflector staff this weekend
When I arrived at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson on Saturday morning with the Kansas Reflector crew, I moved backward and forward in time. Backward because every summer my mother would drag my unenthusiastic preteen and teenage self to county fairs. I remembered the pungent smell of sheds overflowing with goats and sheep, cows […] The post These five Kansas State Fair foods sustained and entertained Reflector staff this weekend appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KSU changes Wabash chant, saves tradition ahead of Missouri game
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – The Wabash Cannonball has remained a tradition at Kansas State University events for years, but the tradition could have been lost if changes weren’t made. Before the game Saturday, students chanted ‘K-S-U.’ If students keep this up, the tradition will remain at K-State sporting events. The student section has regularly shouted […]
Topeka cowgirl moves into quarter-finals in nationwide country magazine competition
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Things are looking good for a Topeka cowgirl as she moves closer to her goal of being named country queen by a nationwide magazine. Madison Branham is currently competing in the Ms. Stars and Stripes competition sponsored by STAR Magazine. Last time 27 News spoke with Branham, she was trying to hold […]
KVOE
Great American Market packs Emporia’s Commercial Street with vendors, shoppers
Rain may have wrapped things up a bit early for Emporia’s Great American Market, but it was still a banner event. Main Street Community Engagement Coordinator Jessica Buchholz says there was a fun atmosphere in and amongst all the treasures to be had. Buchholz says over 160 vendors crammed...
WIBW
Augusta woman sent to Topeka hospital after blown tire causes collision
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Augusta woman was sent to a Topeka hospital after the tire on her vehicle blew and caused a collision. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 164.1 on northbound I-335 in Osage Co. with reports of an injury crash.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Missouri
Here's where you can find them.
KVOE
Emporia High boys soccer, girls tennis, girls golf, gymnastics in action Tuesday
Four Emporia High athletic teams are in action on Tuesday. Only one team, the Emporia High boys soccer team, will be competing at home. After playing their first five games on the road, the Spartans will face Topeka-Hayden for their home opener. Coach Victor Ibarra says the Spartans have another...
A Travel Website puts a city in Missouri on their “Worst” List
Missouri is filled with a bunch of great cities to explore with friends and family. So you'll be shocked to find out one of the cities that people absolutely love in Missouri made a travel website list of "The Worst Cities in the United States" ... Kansas City, Missouri ended...
Colorado couple arrested after altercation in Aggieville
RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating an altercation in Manhattan made an arrest. Just after 9p.m. Saturday, police responded to the report of a battery at O'Malley's Bar, 1210 Moro Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. It was reported a 44-year-old man and...
KVOE
Emporia High Gymnastics team 7th at Lawrence Free State
The Emporia High gymnastics team finished in 7th place at the Lawrence Free State Invitational. Individually Laney Cooper placed 5th on the vault and 7th on the floor exercise. Journey Walburn placed 6th on the floor exercise. The Gymnastics team goes to Olathe on Tuesday.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas Regional Weather for 09/10/22
It is still going to be warm across Southeast Kansas but changes arrive by tonight. This could bring a few isolated showers after midnight but this will be gone by Sunday morning. It will be cooler by Sunday though. High temperatures only in the 70s. Cooler weather is already moving...
75-year-old found after night of exposure
TOPEKA (KSNT) – After a night exposed to the elements, a 75-year-old woman has been found by what the Topeka Police Department called an “alert citizen.” The Topeka Police Department issued a Silver Alert Sunday night for Teresa Alvarado, 75, who suffers from dementia and other significant health issues. On Monday morning at 7:50 a.m., […]
What’s new at the Kansas State Fair this year?
The Kansas State Fair runs from Sept. 8-18 at the fairgrounds in Hutchinson, and organizers have several new features coming this year.
KVOE
Rain shortens Emporia High girls tennis tournament
Mother Nature showed up at the wrong time as the Emporia High girls’ tennis tournament was beginning to wrap up Saturday afternoon. When rain halted play, Kali Keough was to play for first place against Manhattan’s Jill Harkin, while the doubles team of Lillee Frank and Peyton Chanley were set to play for third.
Here’s why Kansas sunsets have been so red lately
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sunsets in Kansas have been especially vibrant recently and there’s a simple reason why. Record setting heat and numerous wildfires are plaguing the western half of the United States. A large part of that has to do with our jet stream which glides through our upper atmosphere at roughly 35,000 feet. This […]
KVOE
Emporia High girls cross country takes 7th, boys 8th at home invitational
Runners from across Kansas had their eyes on the Emporia Invitational Saturday morning at Jones Park. EHS fielded full teams for the meet and had two medalists. Micah Sheffy-Harris led the Spartan girls with a 13th-place finish and a time of 20:22. Allison Curtis missed a medal by one spot...
WIBW
Five arrested for robbery on Wanamaker Friday morning
World Impact's first Topeka Women's Retreat, hosted by Shampayne Lloyd Ministries is at the Forest Park Retreat & Conference Center Friday, Sep 9 to Saturday, Sep 10. The Huff n’ Puff hot air balloon launch was a big success this year at the Mount Hope Grounds.
1 lake added to Kansas blue-green algae warning list
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A dozen Kansas lakes and ponds are on the state’s warning list for blue-green algae. One of the lakes is new to the warning list, while one has dropped from “warning” to “watch.” Blue-green algae is toxic to people and pets, and people who visit the lakes should take the precautions […]
