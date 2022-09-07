ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaquemines Parish, LA

NOLA.com

6 cars wrecked, 2 hospitalized after police chase from Harvey to New Orleans

A police chase that started in a quiet Harvey neighborhood ended downtown Monday afternoon in a pile of wreckage when the driver crashed into multiple vehicles trying to navigate a U-turn near South Galvez and Poydras streets. The woman being pursued was taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries....
HARVEY, LA
WWL-TV

NOPD: Woman, 2 juveniles arrested for hit-and-run in stolen truck

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police arrested a woman and two juveniles after the three crashed in a reported stolen vehicle. Police say the crash was a hit-and-run that happened at the intersection of Napoleon Avenue and Freret Street. The truck's owner told Eyewitness News the truck was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

JPSO investigating Westbank murder

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a killer after a homicide in Marrero. “At around 11:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Westminster Blvd.,” Captain Jason Rivarde said in an email.
MARRERO, LA
WWL

One man killed in Algiers crash

NEW ORLEANS — Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B are investigating a single-vehicle accident that claimed the life of 38-year-old Charles Garrett. According to the investigation, Garrett was driving a 2010 Cadillac CTS east on Highway 90B approaching the Crescent City Connection just before 1:30 Saturday morning when he failed to notice a curve, causing him to veer off the road and hit a concrete barrier.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

NOPD investigating homicide near Algiers

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating a homicide where a man was shot multiple times in the 2200 block of Westbend Parkway Sunday evening. NOPD arrived on the location at around 6:10 p.m. on Sunday evening and found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a press release.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Fatal hit-and-run victims identified as father and son, suspect still at-large

MARRERO, La. — A father and son died in last Friday’s hit and run accident on the Westbank Expressway near the Ames Boulevard exit in Marrero. According to the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office, Carl January, Sr of Roswell, Georgia. 58 and Carl January, Jr, 37, from Kenosha, Wisconsin were killed. The motorized scooter they were traveling on was hit from behind by a Ford pickup truck.
MARRERO, LA
WWL

Carjacking problem now crossing parish lines

NEW ORLEANS — Crime across the city continues to worsen, as multiple agencies work together on a string of carjackings across the region. While New Orleans tries to reduce armed robberies. Friday, an 18-year-old woman was put under arrest, and two young people are being considered as suspects after...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Trial for killer of former Saints star Will Smith delayed

NEW ORLEANS — The long-awaited re-trial of Cardell Hayes in the killing of former Saints star Will Smith will not happen next Monday as scheduled after a judge granted the prosecution's motion to postpone the case. Judge Camille Buras will instead hold a pre-trial hearing that day to determine...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

7 carjackings or attempted car armed robberies overnight raises alarm

NEW ORLEANS — In seven separate cases overnight Monday, victims were approached by armed men trying to steal their cars. NOPD is investigating three carjackings, two attempted carjackings, an armed robbery where a car was stolen, and an armed robbery where suspects tried to steal a car, but couldn't start it. It's unknown if the carjackings are connected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate fatal crash on interstate

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on the interstate Thursday night. According to NOPD, the crash happened around 10:46 p.m. on Interstate 10 near mile marker 251. A Dodge Grand Caravan lost control and drove off the interstate, according to police. One...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

One dead after car loses control on I-10, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS — A motorist was found dead inside of their car after driving off of I-10 in New Orleans East Thursday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The NOPD said that officers arriving to the scene found the person dead inside of the vehicle. They said they believe the driver lost control of a Dodge Grand Caravan.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
New Orleans local news

