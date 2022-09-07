Read full article on original website
Deputy injured, woman arrested, after chase from Westbank to Poydras St.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto says one of his deputies is recovering after a chase that began on Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey and ended at Poydras and S. Galvez streets.
NOLA.com
6 cars wrecked, 2 hospitalized after police chase from Harvey to New Orleans
A police chase that started in a quiet Harvey neighborhood ended downtown Monday afternoon in a pile of wreckage when the driver crashed into multiple vehicles trying to navigate a U-turn near South Galvez and Poydras streets. The woman being pursued was taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries....
Three people arrested after crashing stolen pickup
New Orleans police have taken a woman and two juveniles into custody after the three reportedly crashed a stolen pickup truck involved in a hit and run that happened at the intersection of Napoleon Avenue and Freret Street.
WWL-TV
NOPD: Woman, 2 juveniles arrested for hit-and-run in stolen truck
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police arrested a woman and two juveniles after the three crashed in a reported stolen vehicle. Police say the crash was a hit-and-run that happened at the intersection of Napoleon Avenue and Freret Street. The truck's owner told Eyewitness News the truck was...
Victim taken to police station after 9th Ward shooting, later hospitalized
He was later taken to the hospital by EMS, his condition has not been released.
JPSO investigating Westbank murder
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a killer after a homicide in Marrero. “At around 11:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Westminster Blvd.,” Captain Jason Rivarde said in an email.
One man killed in Algiers crash
NEW ORLEANS — Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B are investigating a single-vehicle accident that claimed the life of 38-year-old Charles Garrett. According to the investigation, Garrett was driving a 2010 Cadillac CTS east on Highway 90B approaching the Crescent City Connection just before 1:30 Saturday morning when he failed to notice a curve, causing him to veer off the road and hit a concrete barrier.
16-year-old shot after alleged carjacking; shootout with JP deputies
A teenager that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office believes was involved in a carjacking was shot in an exchange of gunfire Thursday night. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson and Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said that the shootout occurred in Behrman Park in Algiers around 8:30 p.m. According to Ferguson, JP...
NOPD investigating homicide near Algiers
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating a homicide where a man was shot multiple times in the 2200 block of Westbend Parkway Sunday evening. NOPD arrived on the location at around 6:10 p.m. on Sunday evening and found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a press release.
Woman injured in early morning shooting
Woman injured in early morning shooting. A woman was shot early this morning near the intersection of Tulane Avenue and South Norman C. Francis Parkway.
Fatal hit-and-run victims identified as father and son, suspect still at-large
MARRERO, La. — A father and son died in last Friday’s hit and run accident on the Westbank Expressway near the Ames Boulevard exit in Marrero. According to the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office, Carl January, Sr of Roswell, Georgia. 58 and Carl January, Jr, 37, from Kenosha, Wisconsin were killed. The motorized scooter they were traveling on was hit from behind by a Ford pickup truck.
Carjacking problem now crossing parish lines
NEW ORLEANS — Crime across the city continues to worsen, as multiple agencies work together on a string of carjackings across the region. While New Orleans tries to reduce armed robberies. Friday, an 18-year-old woman was put under arrest, and two young people are being considered as suspects after...
Trial for killer of former Saints star Will Smith delayed
NEW ORLEANS — The long-awaited re-trial of Cardell Hayes in the killing of former Saints star Will Smith will not happen next Monday as scheduled after a judge granted the prosecution's motion to postpone the case. Judge Camille Buras will instead hold a pre-trial hearing that day to determine...
State Police Criminal Investigation Division searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run
MARRERO, La. — A father and son died in a hit-and-run accident last Friday on the Westbank Expressway near the Ames Boulevard exit in Marrero. According to the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office, Carl January, Sr, 58, of Roswell, Georgia and Carl January, Jr, 37, from Kenosha, Wisconsin were killed.
NOLA.com
Actions of JPSO deputy who took woman down by the hair deemed 'reasonable and acceptable'
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has determined that the actions of a deputy captured on video last year grabbing a woman by the hair and slamming her to the ground after responding to reports of a street fight in River Ridge were “both reasonable and acceptable.”. The incident,...
7 carjackings or attempted car armed robberies overnight raises alarm
NEW ORLEANS — In seven separate cases overnight Monday, victims were approached by armed men trying to steal their cars. NOPD is investigating three carjackings, two attempted carjackings, an armed robbery where a car was stolen, and an armed robbery where suspects tried to steal a car, but couldn't start it. It's unknown if the carjackings are connected.
Woman says she tracked down her own stolen car after slow NOPD response
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department’s manpower shortage is well documented. The trickle-down effect is slow response time, particularly when it comes to property crimes where someone’s life is not in imminent danger. Kendra Mack arrived at the NOPD’s 7th District headquarters to get a...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate fatal crash on interstate
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on the interstate Thursday night. According to NOPD, the crash happened around 10:46 p.m. on Interstate 10 near mile marker 251. A Dodge Grand Caravan lost control and drove off the interstate, according to police. One...
One dead after car loses control on I-10, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS — A motorist was found dead inside of their car after driving off of I-10 in New Orleans East Thursday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The NOPD said that officers arriving to the scene found the person dead inside of the vehicle. They said they believe the driver lost control of a Dodge Grand Caravan.
fox8live.com
16-year-old girl missing since leaving school in ride-share vehicle, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 16-year-old girl has been missing since being picked up from school in a ride-share vehicle, according to the NOPD. Police say that the person that reported her missing said Kaniya Hunt has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday (Sept. 7). She is considered...
WWL
