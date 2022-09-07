Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
10th and Greenfield shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Sept. 12 near 10th Street and Greenfield Avenue. It happened at approximately 2:00 a.m. The victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
fox32chicago.com
Officials ID skeletal remains found in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says skeletal remains discovered in a vacant building in Milwaukee have been identified. A YouTuber filming himself for a video found the body on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The subject has been identified as a 32-year-old man from Milwaukee. Family has been notified.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee road rage shooting near 64th and Villard
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 23, was hurt in a road rage shooting near 64th and Villard Monday morning, Sept. 12. Police said shots were fired around 10:15 a.m. The woman was in a vehicle when she was struck. Police said the "several shots" were fired from a separate vehicle.
WISN
Skeletal remains found in abandoned Milwaukee building identified using fingerprint photograph method
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the skeletal remains found in an abandoned building as 32-year-old Michael Christopher Day. Day's body was found on Aug. 10 by a YouTuber filming in the former Genesis Missionary Baptist Church at MLK and Burleigh in Milwaukee. The medical examiner's...
WISN
Mother saves child from carjacking; carjackers caught after police chase, crash
MILWAUKEE — Two stolen cars involved in a carjacking both crashed in Milwaukee on Monday, after police pursuits. From start to finish, the chase of both vehicles lasted less than five miles. It began around 6:00 in a Wauwatosa residential neighborhood at 85th and Stickney. Police said an armed...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee father of 3 fatally shot in car with children
MILWAUKEE - The fiancée of a Milwaukee man shot and killed Friday night, Sept. 9 is pleading for someone to come forward with information. Len Lawson, 27, was killed near 21st and Cherry. Aaliyah McGee said her fiancé talked to her about getting married just hours before he was...
WISN
16-year-old shot & killed in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police say they are investigating a deadly shooting involving a 16-year-old male. According to an incident report, the teenager was shot just after midnight Sunday morning near 65th and Villard. Police said the teen was taken to a hospital where he died. Officers said no one...
Gun MPD officers carry has history of going off without anyone pulling trigger
The guns Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) officers carry are firing with no one pulling the trigger. It is happening across the country and in Milwaukee.
Woman shot during road rage incident near 64th and Villard
A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot during a road rage incident near 64th and Villard on Monday. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings: 6 people wounded in 4 separate incidents
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating four separate non-fatal shooting incidents in which six people were wounded late Friday, Sept. 9 into Saturday, Sept. 10. First, three people were shot and wounded near 86th and Joyce around 8:30 p.m. Friday. The 19, 20, and 22- year-old Milwaukee men were conveyed to a hospital. They are expected to survive. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
65th and Villard shooting; 16-year-old boy dead
MILWUAKEE - A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot and killed early Sunday at 65th and Villard. It happened at approximately 12:00 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any...
Update: Pedestrian dies after car hits him on Brady Street
A 32-year-old Milwaukee man is in 'grave' condition after a car hit him on busy Brady Street Sunday night, police say.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine fatal hit-and-run, man killed
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man, 59, was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night, Sept. 11 near Washington and Taylor. Police said the man had just left a friend's vehicle and made his way around to the other side to cross Washington Avenue. The friend heard the crash and then saw the man in the roadway, watching as the striking driver drove away.
Racine hit-and-run: 59-year-old man dead, police seeking suspect
A man is dead after a hit-and-run accident near Phillips and Washington in Racine on Sunday. The Racine Police Department responded to the scene and found a 59-year-old man dead in the street.
wearegreenbay.com
One shot during fight in Sheboygan, disturbance was ‘between 2 groups’
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two groups of people were involved in a fight on Saturday night in Sheboygan, which resulted in each group ‘discharging firearms.’. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, officers received a report of a disturbance just before 11:30 p.m. on September 10. When officers arrived,...
Milwaukee Police officer accidentally shoots another officer
The Milwaukee Police Department said one officer is hurt and another is on administrative duty after an officer accidentally shot another police officer.
CBS 58
Triple shooting shooting Friday night near 86th & Joyce
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a triple non-fatal shooting that occurred on Friday, Sept. 9 at about 8:30 p.m. near 86th St. and Joyce Ave. The three shooting victims are 19, 20, and 22-year-old Milwaukee men who were taken to a local hospital and are...
WISN
Milwaukee Police Union threatens lawsuit over gun discharge danger
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Association plans to file a lawsuit against the city of Milwaukee after the third incident in two years of a department-issued service weapon firing on its own. The most recent incident happened Saturday night when a Milwaukee police officer accidentally shot another officer near...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Muskego missing teens, Horn Park last known location
MUSKEGO, Wis. - Muskego police are looking for two missing teenagers, last seen Friday afternoon, Sept. 9. Gabbriella Stanley, 17, and Aunnie Way, 15, were last seen riding bikes near Horn Park. The park is in the area near Pioneer Drive and Janesville Road. They are believed to be together.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide, life in prison for man who shot ex-girlfriend
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend in 2020. A jury found Willie Jones, 53, guilty at trial on June 30 of first-degree intentional homicide and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to a criminal complaint, homicide victim Cathy...
