ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 10

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

10th and Greenfield shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Sept. 12 near 10th Street and Greenfield Avenue. It happened at approximately 2:00 a.m. The victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox32chicago.com

Officials ID skeletal remains found in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says skeletal remains discovered in a vacant building in Milwaukee have been identified. A YouTuber filming himself for a video found the body on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The subject has been identified as a 32-year-old man from Milwaukee. Family has been notified.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee road rage shooting near 64th and Villard

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 23, was hurt in a road rage shooting near 64th and Villard Monday morning, Sept. 12. Police said shots were fired around 10:15 a.m. The woman was in a vehicle when she was struck. Police said the "several shots" were fired from a separate vehicle.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee father of 3 fatally shot in car with children

MILWAUKEE - The fiancée of a Milwaukee man shot and killed Friday night, Sept. 9 is pleading for someone to come forward with information. Len Lawson, 27, was killed near 21st and Cherry. Aaliyah McGee said her fiancé talked to her about getting married just hours before he was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

16-year-old shot & killed in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police say they are investigating a deadly shooting involving a 16-year-old male. According to an incident report, the teenager was shot just after midnight Sunday morning near 65th and Villard. Police said the teen was taken to a hospital where he died. Officers said no one...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Corner Tap#P3 Tips
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: 6 people wounded in 4 separate incidents

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating four separate non-fatal shooting incidents in which six people were wounded late Friday, Sept. 9 into Saturday, Sept. 10. First, three people were shot and wounded near 86th and Joyce around 8:30 p.m. Friday. The 19, 20, and 22- year-old Milwaukee men were conveyed to a hospital. They are expected to survive. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

65th and Villard shooting; 16-year-old boy dead

MILWUAKEE - A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot and killed early Sunday at 65th and Villard. It happened at approximately 12:00 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine fatal hit-and-run, man killed

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man, 59, was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night, Sept. 11 near Washington and Taylor. Police said the man had just left a friend's vehicle and made his way around to the other side to cross Washington Avenue. The friend heard the crash and then saw the man in the roadway, watching as the striking driver drove away.
RACINE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One shot during fight in Sheboygan, disturbance was ‘between 2 groups’

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two groups of people were involved in a fight on Saturday night in Sheboygan, which resulted in each group ‘discharging firearms.’. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, officers received a report of a disturbance just before 11:30 p.m. on September 10. When officers arrived,...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
CBS 58

Triple shooting shooting Friday night near 86th & Joyce

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a triple non-fatal shooting that occurred on Friday, Sept. 9 at about 8:30 p.m. near 86th St. and Joyce Ave. The three shooting victims are 19, 20, and 22-year-old Milwaukee men who were taken to a local hospital and are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Police Union threatens lawsuit over gun discharge danger

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Association plans to file a lawsuit against the city of Milwaukee after the third incident in two years of a department-issued service weapon firing on its own. The most recent incident happened Saturday night when a Milwaukee police officer accidentally shot another officer near...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Muskego missing teens, Horn Park last known location

MUSKEGO, Wis. - Muskego police are looking for two missing teenagers, last seen Friday afternoon, Sept. 9. Gabbriella Stanley, 17, and Aunnie Way, 15, were last seen riding bikes near Horn Park. The park is in the area near Pioneer Drive and Janesville Road. They are believed to be together.
MUSKEGO, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide, life in prison for man who shot ex-girlfriend

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend in 2020. A jury found Willie Jones, 53, guilty at trial on June 30 of first-degree intentional homicide and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to a criminal complaint, homicide victim Cathy...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy