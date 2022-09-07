OED rolls out new online portal for Oregon employers

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Oregon employers can now use Frances Online, Oregon Employment Department’s new online portal.

This is the initial phase of OED’s multi-year plan to make their business processes and technology systems more efficient. Through Frances Online, employers and third-party administrators can file payroll reports, view letters, send secure messages and more.

“The launch of the Frances Online employer portal is the first step to simplify and streamline the unemployment insurance process and create a solid system of support for Paid Leave Oregon ,” said David Gerstenfeld, acting director of the Oregon Employment Department. “Frances Online will provide improved, modernized services, such as online self-service and improved data collection, and it will help us integrate services, like payroll reporting, with partner agencies such as the Department of Revenue.”

The portal helps employers who want to submit equivalent plan applications for the new Paid Leave Oregon program. Equivalent plans occur when employers grant paid leave benefits that are equal to or greater than those granted by Paid Leave Oregon. If these applications are approved, employers and employees are not required to pay contributions to Paid Leave Oregon.

OED’S modernization program is projected to be completed in 2024. It will support the functionality for Paid Leave Oregon contributions in January 2023, Paid Leave Oregon benefits in September 2023 and Unemployment Insurance benefits in March 2024.

You can learn more about Frances Online and its resources here . Employers with questions about the portal can call 503-947-1488 or email Contributions.unit@employ.oregon.gov .

