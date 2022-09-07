Third graders get special tour of animals at Waterford Community Fair

Waterford Elementary third graders got a special first-hand look at all the animals at the Waterford Community Fair.

They were invited by the Kiwanis Club to come out and see the animals up close. They even got to learn how to milk a cow.

The goal is to get there before the big crowds show up. Also, the kids took notes so they could discuss the animals when they got back to the classroom.

The Waterford Fair runs until Saturday, Sept. 10.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.