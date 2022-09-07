ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford, PA

Third graders get special tour of animals at Waterford Community Fair

By Brian Wilk
YourErie
YourErie
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KsnL1_0hljuvoz00

Waterford Elementary third graders got a special first-hand look at all the animals at the Waterford Community Fair.

They were invited by the Kiwanis Club to come out and see the animals up close. They even got to learn how to milk a cow.

The community shows what it can do at Waterford Community Fair

The goal is to get there before the big crowds show up. Also, the kids took notes so they could discuss the animals when they got back to the classroom.

The Waterford Fair runs until Saturday, Sept. 10.

