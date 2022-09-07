ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 1

Week 1 wasn’t filled with a ton of great quarterback play but these three signal-callers deserve to get benched before Week 2. The NFL regular season is underway and there wasn’t a ton of inspiring quarterback play around the league. On a day where Mitchell Trubisky and Marcus Mariota were among the most efficient passers, there were plenty of bad performances to go around.
Tyreek Hill is going to miss Patrick Mahomes after all

Tyreek Hill is always going to be productive because he’s so talented, but yeah, he’s going to miss Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback. When the Kansas City Chiefs traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins back in March, it was a shock of a blockbuster trade that altered the future for both franchises. For the Fins, it gave them a truly elite wide receiver to pair to help a burgeoning young offense take the next step (or two). For the Chiefs, it was a chance to develop a lot of young depth on both sides of the ball for a franchise constantly picking at the bottom of every round.
Patrick Mahomes had an underrated gesture for rookie’s first TD

Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Isiah Pacheco scored his first NFL touchdown in his first game, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes retrieved the football for him. The Kansas City Chiefs had themselves quite the opening game for the 2022 season, as they cruised to a 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals. There were plenty of great moments, including a rookie making a statement in their very first game.
Peyton Manning lost his mind when Broncos didn’t call a timeout

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was imploring his former team to call a timeout late in the fourth quarter vs. the Seattle Seahawks. It was the start of what was supposed to be an exciting season for the Denver Broncos. They got a superstar quarterback in Russell Wilson after a trade with the Seattle Seahawks to help bring them back to the playoffs. Denver had the chance to defeat Seattle for their first win of the season.
Broncos get roasted for poor showing against Seahawks: Best tweets, memes

The Denver Broncos were expected to make easy work of the Seattle Seahawks. Instead, they struggled mightily on the first Monday Night Football game of the 2022 season. By acquiring quarterback Russell Wilson, the Denver Broncos were expected to finally live up to their expectations and make their first trip to the playoffs since their Super Bowl 50 victory. They had the chance to make an example of the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson’s former team, in the season premiere of Monday Night Football.
Leonard Fournette and Micah Parsons are going at it on Twitter

Leonard Fournette and Micah Parsons squared off on Sunday Night Football and are now squaring off on Twitter. Sunday Night Football featured Leonard Fournette and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys. Tampa Bay got the victory 19-3, but the battle between Parsons and Fournette...
