Nitro, WV

woay.com

DUI simulator to visit Raleigh County High Schools

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA) has resumed the DUI Simulator program and will visit Woodrow Wilson on Tuesday, September 13, Independence on Wednesday, September 14, and Shady Spring High Schools on Thursday, September 15. The program offers youth the opportunity to safely experience various driving conditions and hazards in an enhanced simulation displaying West Virginia wildlife.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Capito announces Fall 2022 Academy Days

Washington, DC (WOAY) – US Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) will host four Academy Days this fall for West Virginia students interested in learning more about US service academy opportunities and available Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) scholarships. Various service academy admissions and local ROTC scholarship program representatives...
EDUCATION
woay.com

DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases decrease to 2,932; 12 deaths reported

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 12, 2022; there are currently 2,932 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Additionally, there have been 12 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,334 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR...
PUBLIC HEALTH
woay.com

Wytheville man facing felony charges in Fayette County

Fayette County, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County deputies have charged Alfred O. Umberger III, of Wytheville, with possession of a stolen vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving with a revoked license for DUI. Yesterday, deputies within the magistrate court reported a male walking into the building looking for law enforcement. The man was visibly impaired, stating that he had stolen a car and was being chased by men.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
woay.com

West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program announces partnership with housing counseling agencies

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program announces a partnership with housing counseling agencies across the state, offering additional help to struggling homeowners. The agencies provide various services, including credit repair, debt management, mortgage counseling, homeowner education, delinquency/default counseling, and more. The West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program...
ADVOCACY
woay.com

DHHR announces increase in pay rates for home and community based service providers

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announce that the DHHR’s Medicaid program will provide additional federal funds to increase rates for Home and Community-Based Service Providers. The funding stems from a critical need for home health...
HEALTH

