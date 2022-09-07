Fayette County, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County deputies have charged Alfred O. Umberger III, of Wytheville, with possession of a stolen vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving with a revoked license for DUI. Yesterday, deputies within the magistrate court reported a male walking into the building looking for law enforcement. The man was visibly impaired, stating that he had stolen a car and was being chased by men.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV ・ 20 HOURS AGO