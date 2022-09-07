Read full article on original website
DUI simulator to visit Raleigh County High Schools
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA) has resumed the DUI Simulator program and will visit Woodrow Wilson on Tuesday, September 13, Independence on Wednesday, September 14, and Shady Spring High Schools on Thursday, September 15. The program offers youth the opportunity to safely experience various driving conditions and hazards in an enhanced simulation displaying West Virginia wildlife.
Capito announces Fall 2022 Academy Days
Washington, DC (WOAY) – US Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) will host four Academy Days this fall for West Virginia students interested in learning more about US service academy opportunities and available Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) scholarships. Various service academy admissions and local ROTC scholarship program representatives...
DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases decrease to 2,932; 12 deaths reported
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 12, 2022; there are currently 2,932 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Additionally, there have been 12 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,334 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR...
Wytheville man facing felony charges in Fayette County
Fayette County, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County deputies have charged Alfred O. Umberger III, of Wytheville, with possession of a stolen vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving with a revoked license for DUI. Yesterday, deputies within the magistrate court reported a male walking into the building looking for law enforcement. The man was visibly impaired, stating that he had stolen a car and was being chased by men.
West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program announces partnership with housing counseling agencies
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program announces a partnership with housing counseling agencies across the state, offering additional help to struggling homeowners. The agencies provide various services, including credit repair, debt management, mortgage counseling, homeowner education, delinquency/default counseling, and more. The West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program...
Attorney General Morrisey announces Mingo County vs Man as Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office will feature the Mingo Central High School vs. Man High School matchup as an Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week. Throughout each week, the initiative provides educational materials informing the public on the dangers of...
Manchin and Capito announce $4.9 million for six West Virginia Health Services Programs
$2,000,095 – First Choice Services: Support Navigators. $1,386,669 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant. $750,000 – Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center: Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Projects. $300,000 – West Virginia Department of Health and...
DHHR announces increase in pay rates for home and community based service providers
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announce that the DHHR’s Medicaid program will provide additional federal funds to increase rates for Home and Community-Based Service Providers. The funding stems from a critical need for home health...
