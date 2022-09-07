ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

VIDEO: Kalamazoo police release body cam footage as use of force is investigated

By CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Liarx_0hljuFBp00



KALAMAZOO, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Kalamazoo released body camera footage in which officers are seen punching a resisting man in the face as videos of the incident have been circulating on social media.

Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief David Boysen says he is releasing the footage to remain transparent.

The incident happened on Sept. 4, at about 11:28 p.m. at an apartment building located at 123 N. Sage St. Police responded to reports of a person waiving a firearm outside of the building.

Police say that before officers arrived at the scene, it was reported that the individual with the firearm went into the apartment building and got into a physical altercation with another person.

When officers arrived at the scene, there were three people in the stairwell, and when they tried to secure the firearm, a physical altercation ensued.

The body camera video shows the officers recovering the gun, and arresting the three individuals.

A man and a woman are seen getting arrested in the video, while another one is repeatedly punched in the head and face as officers yell at him to stop resisting.

A video shared on social media shows that after the man is punched in the stairwell, an officer dragged him out and down the steps, where he lay with blood all over his face and the pavement.

Police say after the altercation, all three of the individuals were arrested and taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Here are details on the arrests made:

  • Female, 24, one count of resisting and obstructing arrest.
  • Male, 24, one count of resisting and obstructing arrest, two counts of resisting and obstructing arrest causing injury, and one count of felony firearm.
  • Male, 22, one count of resisting and obstructing arrest and two counts of resisting and obstructing arrest causing injury.

Boysen said that as with all use of force incidents, this incident is being reviewed by the Office of Professional Standards for compliance with policy and the law.

Comments / 0

Related
wkzo.com

Victim of weekend fatal shooting identified by police

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police have released the name of a man fatally shot early Sunday morning, September 11. 53-year-old Antonio Shavanno Labrre of Kalamazoo, was shot around 3 a.m. on Princeton Avenue between Park Street and Westnedge Avenue, according to Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Battle Creek Police Search For Kidnapping Suspect

The search continues for a Battle Creek man who is being sought on multiple charges after allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend from her Battle Creek apartment. Battle Creek Police say that 26-year-old Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings forced the 29-year-old woman at gunpoint, from her apartment on Taft Court. Cummings then forced the victim into a white Chevy Malibu, and drove her to another home. The police then say that she decided to walk to a third home, in the area of Chestnut Street and Sherman Road, where Cummings was sitting in his car. The woman said that Cummings began yelling and fired a gunshot at her, but the victim wasn’t struck by the gunfire.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo man sentenced in Canterbury Apartments shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man was charged Monday in a 2020 homicide case at Canterbury House Apartments. David Lawrence Barnes was sentenced to 18 years to life in the shooting that killed Elijiah Roberson, 30. Roberson was killed in front of his kids, deputies said. Barnes was found...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
wkzo.com

Fatal shooting in Kalamazoo under investigation

KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety authorities are continuing their investigation into a fatal shooting on the city’s Northside. Officers were summoned to the area of Drexel Place and Princeton around 3 am Sunday on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they discovered...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Man killed in Benton Harbor shooting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 900 Block of Columbus Avenue just after 2:50 a.m. to investigate a complaint of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old Benton Harbor man wounded a back yard of 1000 block of Columbus. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Four shot on Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four people are injured after a crowd turned hostile in Grand Rapids, police say. Officers were near the Blue Bridge around 3:15 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. On the bridge, there was a "large disorderly gathering," officials described. Police found four adult victims who...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Body Cam#Use Of Force#Kalamazoo Public Safety
abc57.com

Suspect arrested and charged in attempted Edwardsburg stabbing

Ontwa Township, Mich. -- Police responded to reports of a stabbing at Colonial Acres Mobile Home Park on Saturday at 4:02 p.m., and arrived to find an individual with multiple stab wounds, according to the Ontwa Township Police Department. The stabbing victim was identified as a 63-year-old man from Edwardsburg.
EDWARDSBURG, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WNDU

South Bend man arraigned in Cass County stabbing

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed Saturday afternoon in Cass County. Officers called just after 4 p.m. to the to investigate a stabbing at Colonial Acres Mobile Home Park. When they arrived, they found a 63-year-old George Six with multiple stab wounds. He was airlifted to the hospital.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Police investigate rollover crash on West Main Street

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A vehicle flipped over after crashing into a light pole in Kalamazoo Monday, according to Kalamazoo public safety officers on scene. The crash happened at the intersection of West Main Street and Prairie Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday night: 1 injured in Three Rivers house explosion,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Niles Police investigating after man killed in shooting

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday night in Niles. Niles City Police Officers were called just after 11:10 p.m. to the area of N. 6th Street and Ferry Street. When they arrived, they found evidence of a shooting. A short time...
NILES, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy