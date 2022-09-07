ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaquemine, LA

KPLC TV

Many at DeRidder Week 2 Recap

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friday marked a game between two unbeaten teams as Many visited DeRidder. The Tigers started out the first quarter with two very quick touchdowns, one which was by USC commit Tackett Curtis. The Dragons responded though in the second quarter as they scored a touchdown making it 14-7. Aftr that score though it was all Tigers as Many scored 36 unanswered points to win 50-7 over DeRidder.
DERIDDER, LA
theadvocate.com

Wreckin' Rams throw second QB into the mix during rout of Sulphur

SCOTT — Acadiana showed some familiar schemes in its dominant 49-0 win over Sulphur Friday. The Wreckin’ Rams ran out of their traditional veer and it was extremely effective as most Rams fans have grown used to. Acadiana ate up the clock in the first half en route...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WJTV 12

Vandals strike on LSU campus prior to Southern game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Graffiti has been found on LSU’s campus. The Mike the Tiger statue was vandalized along with other areas on the campus. Sometime overnight, “several locations on LSU’s Campus received damage from graffiti, including areas of Tiger Stadium, the Shaquille O’Neal statue and the tiger statue outside Mike the Tiger’s Habitat,” […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana area Week 2 scores, stats and schedules

RUSHING - ACAD: Keven Williams 12-120, 2 TDs; Ezekiel Hypolite 4-92, TD; Caden DiBetta 4-64; Terron Prejean 3-22; Ayden Trahan 6-17; Russell Babineaux 3-6; Cameron Monette 3-5; Jonah Guathier 2-4. PASSING - ACAD: Trahan 2-2-0, 33 yds, TD; DiBetta 1-5-0, 25 yds, TD. RECEIVING - ACAD: Tayvein Lemaire 1-30, TD;...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 9, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 9, 2022. Reginald Michael Louis, 51, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; resisting an officer. Desmond Jmar Adams, 31, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court;...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
brproud.com

Heavy police presence planned for LSU vs. Southern game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Football fans in Baton Rouge are two days away from one of the most significant games to ever be played in the capital region. This Saturday (September 10), as the Southern University Jaguars face off against the LSU Tigers, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) will be on site among the thousands of fans expected to descend upon Death Valley.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Teurlings claims bizarre win; STM, Carencro keep on rolling

Teurlings Catholic coach Dane Charpentier saw the film, so he had a pretty good feeling how the matchup with Avoyelles would go. Once the game was played, it might have been even worse … except of course for the final score with his Rebels rolling to a 41-12 victory over Avoyelles on Friday.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Teurlings awaits unique opponent in Avoyelles with new-age approach to football

Teurlings Catholic will face an unconventional opponent when the Avoyelles Mustangs travel to Lafayette for a nondistrict game at 7 p.m. Friday. The Mustangs have a special approach to special teams — rarely punting, always going for 2-point conversions and almost always trying onside kicks. "Avoyelles has a whole...
KPLC TV

McNeese vs Rice game recap

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s week 2 of the college football season as the McNeese Cowboys headed out west to play the Rice Owls. Both teams were looking for there first win of the season, and it was the Owls that got off to the fast start in this one. The Cowboys would give up 31 unanswered points in the first half as Rice lead 31-0 going into the half. The Cowboys then found some rhythm in the 2nd half as Deonta McMahan took a handoff 62 yards for McNeese’s first touchdown of the game, but that would stop very quickly as Rice would put up another 21 points in the half to win 52-10 over McNeese. Rice QB TJ McMahon had himself a day going 20/29 for 274 yards, and 4 touchdowns. For McNeese, they will have to regroup and hope that they can get back on track when they play Alcorn State next Saturday at 7:00 pm.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

From house dances to the Grammys, this music has its roots in Louisiana

Lena Charles grew up in Opelousas hearing the rhythmic tunes of zydeco, a genre of music that became a big part of her life from a very young age. The unique mixture of rhythm and blues, soul, Cajun, and Creole music, born in the living rooms and back roads of St. Landry Parish has been around for more than half a century.
OPELOUSAS, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

ZZ Top Performing In Lake Charles, Louisiana Next Month

Rock 'N Roll Hall of Famers ZZ Top will perform in Lake Charles in October. ZZ Top was formed in 1969 in Houston, TX. The original line-up consisted of Billy Gibbons, bassist/organist Lanier Greig, and drummer Dan Mitchell. The name for the band was Gibbons' idea. They were all fans of Blues music and he noticed that most Blues artists used initials for their name. He wanted to combine B.B. King and Z. Z. Hill into the band name ZZ King. However, he thought that was too close to their names, and he figured that "king" means being at the top, so ZZ Top was born.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Tall grass causes problems for Jennings residents

McNeese State University's new program "Rowdy for Success" is an effort to boost student growth in and out of the classroom.
JENNINGS, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Texas Disses Alabama Just Like They Did to LSU

The University of Texas did this to LSU a few years ago and now Alabama is getting the same treatment. But Alabama is handling the disrespect a little differently. Back in 2019, when the Tigers traveled to Austin to play the Longhorns, all of the visiting tickets were in the upper deck sections. This even included seating for the Golden Band from Tigerland. Nosebleed seats for the visiting band.
AUSTIN, TX

