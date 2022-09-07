Read full article on original website
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friday marked a game between two unbeaten teams as Many visited DeRidder. The Tigers started out the first quarter with two very quick touchdowns, one which was by USC commit Tackett Curtis. The Dragons responded though in the second quarter as they scored a touchdown making it 14-7. Aftr that score though it was all Tigers as Many scored 36 unanswered points to win 50-7 over DeRidder.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Graffiti has been found on LSU’s campus. The Mike the Tiger statue was vandalized along with other areas on the campus. Sometime overnight, “several locations on LSU’s Campus received damage from graffiti, including areas of Tiger Stadium, the Shaquille O’Neal statue and the tiger statue outside Mike the Tiger’s Habitat,” […]
Fans of football in Louisiana may have sent fans of FSU home with a unique souvenir from Sunday's game. Louisiana is known for being a hospitable and giving place and apparently, at last Sunday's game in New Orleans, several thousand Florida State fans left the game with a unique souvenir.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 9, 2022. Reginald Michael Louis, 51, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; resisting an officer. Desmond Jmar Adams, 31, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court;...
We have a Coach O sighting in Lafayette. Mary Galyean, who works with us at Townsquare Media, posted a photo of Coach Ed Orgeron at the UL game this Saturday. Coach O has made his rounds through high school and college stadiums since being released by LSU, but this is the first time he shows up at Cajun Field.
McNeese vs Rice game recap
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s week 2 of the college football season as the McNeese Cowboys headed out west to play the Rice Owls. Both teams were looking for there first win of the season, and it was the Owls that got off to the fast start in this one. The Cowboys would give up 31 unanswered points in the first half as Rice lead 31-0 going into the half. The Cowboys then found some rhythm in the 2nd half as Deonta McMahan took a handoff 62 yards for McNeese’s first touchdown of the game, but that would stop very quickly as Rice would put up another 21 points in the half to win 52-10 over McNeese. Rice QB TJ McMahon had himself a day going 20/29 for 274 yards, and 4 touchdowns. For McNeese, they will have to regroup and hope that they can get back on track when they play Alcorn State next Saturday at 7:00 pm.
ZZ Top Performing In Lake Charles, Louisiana Next Month
Rock 'N Roll Hall of Famers ZZ Top will perform in Lake Charles in October. ZZ Top was formed in 1969 in Houston, TX. The original line-up consisted of Billy Gibbons, bassist/organist Lanier Greig, and drummer Dan Mitchell. The name for the band was Gibbons' idea. They were all fans of Blues music and he noticed that most Blues artists used initials for their name. He wanted to combine B.B. King and Z. Z. Hill into the band name ZZ King. However, he thought that was too close to their names, and he figured that "king" means being at the top, so ZZ Top was born.
Tall grass causes problems for Jennings residents
McNeese State University's new program "Rowdy for Success" is an effort to boost student growth in and out of the classroom.
Texas Disses Alabama Just Like They Did to LSU
The University of Texas did this to LSU a few years ago and now Alabama is getting the same treatment. But Alabama is handling the disrespect a little differently. Back in 2019, when the Tigers traveled to Austin to play the Longhorns, all of the visiting tickets were in the upper deck sections. This even included seating for the Golden Band from Tigerland. Nosebleed seats for the visiting band.
