Pittsburgh, PA

Cardinals: Predicting when Albert Pujols will hit his 700th home run

Once a milestone thought to be out of reach, Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals still has time to reach 700 career home runs. Heading into Tuesday’s home game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Albert Pujols and the St. Louis Cardinals have 21 regular-season games remaining. The Cardinals will enter that matchup with an eight-game lead over the Brewers in the National League Central.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
MLB Magic Number tracker: Complete playoff pictures (UPDATED Sep. 12)

After a weekend with multiple head-to-head matchups between playoff contenders, many of the Magic Numbers have dwindled down and one team has already secured their postseason spot. This past weekend featured a number of head-to-head matchups between teams that will or are likely to make the MLB playoffs. The Los...
MLB
