Cardinals magic number: Predicting when St. Louis will clinch (UPDATED)
The St. Louis Cardinals are close to clinching a playoff spot, as their magic number continues to decrease by the day. The NL Central, it would seem, belongs to St. Louis. The Milwaukee Brewers have faded into the abyss, and appear unlikely to make a serious run at the division crown, let alone the NL Wild Card.
Ron Kulpa ejected Terry Francona and Phil Nevin, then had to leave game himself (Video)
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona went ballistic on the umpire during the team’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. Is there really an MLB game if there is no controversy surrounding the umpire? Well, that is exactly what happened during the Sept. 12 game between the Cleveland Guardians and Los Angeles Angels.
Cardinals: Predicting when Albert Pujols will hit his 700th home run
Once a milestone thought to be out of reach, Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals still has time to reach 700 career home runs. Heading into Tuesday’s home game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Albert Pujols and the St. Louis Cardinals have 21 regular-season games remaining. The Cardinals will enter that matchup with an eight-game lead over the Brewers in the National League Central.
Dave Roberts refused to pitch to Manny Machado, and for good reason
With the game on the line in the 10th inning, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts chose to let someone on the San Diego Padres beat his team other than hot-hitting Manny Machado. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres renewed their I-5 rivalry on Friday night in rainy...
MLB Magic Number tracker: Complete playoff pictures (UPDATED Sep. 12)
After a weekend with multiple head-to-head matchups between playoff contenders, many of the Magic Numbers have dwindled down and one team has already secured their postseason spot. This past weekend featured a number of head-to-head matchups between teams that will or are likely to make the MLB playoffs. The Los...
