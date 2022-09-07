Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet Baxter and Hero PupsThe Maine WriterHoulton, ME
41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy RunThe Maine WriterMaine State
Representation Needed for Maine US Navy VeteranThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Cruise-In Nights Around MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Solar power in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
The greatness of our community
I just wanted to take an opportunity to recognize the greatness that resides within this quaint and special community of Boothbay Harbor. Greatness reveals itself through those visionaries who are highly driven to give of themselves selflessly and often tirelessly; to create or bestow something that enriches the lives of others. Greatness is born out of pure intent with the highest of inspirations to be of service to others whilst transcending the need for personal fame, power or significant financial gain.
Community Lunches back at Brady’s
Starting Monday, Oct. 17 at 11:30 a.m. Community Lunches will begin at Brady’s, Union Street, Boothbay Harbor. This year the lunches will be every week and will be hosted by a different group or business. Haddock chowder will be on the menu every week with different options and dessert being supplied by the guest host. The opening lunch will be hosted by Brady’s followed the next week by Hallinan’s Catering, and The Rotary Club will be hosting the final Monday of October.
Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club
Congratulations! We, The Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club, received the 2022 Spirit of America award last Thursday. Boothbay Harbor Selectmen presented this award to Laurie, Debbie and Irene on behalf of the entire club for all the work and creativity shown transitioning in 2020 from our yearly big Auction to the weekly Rotary Barn Sales. It sure was a fun night with much laughter and camaraderie. Only Deb, Laurie and Irene got the crowns, but the whole club was honored and thanked for the positive effect the weekly barn sales have had on our community. “The Rotary Barn was transferred from a place to pile up auction items for an annual one-day event into a resounding community center throbbing with life and laughter on weekly Saturday mornings.”
‘Palmer’s Perspectives On Maine’ at BRAF
Nobleboro-based artist Elizabeth Palmer’s new solo show at the Boothbay Region Art Foundation (BRAF). “Palmer’s Perceptions of Maine,” runs through Oct. 2. Elizabeth Palmer is primarily a watercolor artist, who lives in Nobleboro, and recently had another show, “Two Views” with Elaine Abel, at River Arts in Damariscotta. She is also a member of Saltwater Artist Gallery on Pemaquid Point, which was selected as a Top Choice in the 2022 “Best in Maine” magazine. In addition, Elizabeth is a member of the new Gallery Two, in Rockland, owned by Larry Ingram, whose first gallery in Ingram Antiques and Art in Wiscasset, where Elizabeth had also shown her work.
Pauline Gibson
Katherine Pauline Gibson, 96, a summer resident of Southport for 40 years who made Maine her permanent home in 2021, died at her apartment at St. Andrews Village on Sept. 10, 2022. The cause of death was congestive heart failure. She was “Polly” to a wide circle of friends, and...
Grateful to be well represented
Since 2018, I’ve been well represented in the Maine legislature by my Maine House Representative, Holly Stover. If you live in the towns of Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, Southport, South Bristol, or Westport Island, you are well represented too! And we will have a chance to keep a good thing going by re-electing her this Nov. 8.
Skin Twins med-spa opens in Boothbay Harbor
Born and raised in Boothbay, Evie and I are very excited for our new endeavor – opening a small med-spa in the heart of Boothbay Harbor. We have landed on the name The Skin Twin RNs LLC, which fits us both perfectly. Located at 11 Commercial Street, we will be partnering with our cousin Kaitlin of The Skin Place to work expand services to include medical grade products. Our mission is to assist you in your skincare journey. Our focus will always be medical first, then aesthetic. We are so excited to be offering Skinbetter Science products. At Skinbetter, accomplished science represents the deep knowledge and rigorous study of skin and skincare chemistry. This quality, medical grade line offers potent and unique formulas that are dermatologist tested, paraben + fragrance + dye free, and also cruelty free. We will begin to offer very basic services at first until we all get into a rhythm. These services will include neuromodulators such as Botox for fine lines and wrinkles, dermal filler in the lips for an enhanced appearance, Vi Chemical peels for improvement with tone, texture, acne, scarring and discoloration.
Boothbay Harbor presents 2021, 2022 Spirit of America awards
Boothbay Harbor selectmen and Town Manager Julia Latter presented the 2021 and 2022 Spirit of America awards Sept. 8 at Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club. Board Chair Mike Tomko gave introductions and Latter gave two short speeches and handed out the 2021 award to George and Nancy McEvoy and the 2022 award to Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club.
Opera House at Boothbay Harbor: Upcoming performances
Classic blues from a New England legend, high energy folk from Quebec, American roots music, an acclaimed Irish tenor and some hot Western swing are all coming to Boothbay Harbor this fall. Advance discounted tickets currently on sale for all concerts. The James Montgomery Band with Deric Dyer arrives in...
Encore productions of ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, abridged’
What could possibly be better than a good summer Shakespeare production? An encore!. Back by popular demand, The River Company has partnered with both The Waldo Theatre in Waldoboro and the Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta for a mini-tour of the extreme Shakespeare experience, ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, abridged.”
Creative learning and growing opportunities at Merry Barn
Storytree Theatre at the Merry Barn - Ready, Set, PLAY! - $250. This 11-week series begins Tuesday, Sept. 27: Kids in grades 1-4 (Tuesdays, 3:30 to 5 p.m.) and grades 5-8 (Thursdays, 3:30 to 5 p.m.). Performances on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and Thursday, Dec. 15. Join Teralyn Reiter, founder of Storytree Theatre and teaching artist extraordinaire, for an 11-week theatre journey. Under Teralyn's gentle guidance, kids will write, act, create sets, and produce their own play. Teralyn earned her MFA in Acting from the University of Montana. Since then, she’s worked with a variety of theatres including American Conservatory Theatre, and the Montana Repertory Theatre, where she brought professional theatre and theatre education to schools and reservations. Teralyn continues to work as an actor, a playwright, a director, and a Teaching Artist. She most recently produced The Only Woman in the Room: The Francis Perkins Story, receiving rave reviews across the state.
Gardens Aglow returns as a walking tour
At Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, preparations are underway for the eighth annual Gardens Aglow. This year, the seasonal celebration returns to its roots as a walking tour with a new, reimagined design. With more than 650,000 LED lights woven through 14 acres of central gardens, the Gardens is amplifying the brightest light display in Maine. Guests will experience illuminated trails, nature-inspired sculptures, themed areas, and all new energizing designs inspired by the color theory Horticulturist and Gardens Aglow Program Manager Brent McHale uses in his horticultural work. In addition to dramatic lighting, guests can enjoy grab-and-go snacks, hot chocolate, and seasonal wares in Gardenshop.
Re: ‘Another option’ letter
Regarding the letter to the editor, “Another option” written by Patty Minerich; as a member of the board for the Park as well as having lived here my entire life, I read her letter with an open mind and heart. However, I was quite saddened to see that she has been misinformed in regard to the Park on several points.
Another successful Sunrise Cruise, Monhegan Light tour
Another successful Sunrise Lighthouse photography cruise is in the books and again this year the weather did not did not disappoint with some very colorful early morning sunlight casting some truly beautiful light on the area lighthouses. Wildfires out west have put lot of smoke in the upper atmosphere that has blown Eastward and has caused the recent more orange sun and moon rises and sets in Maine. Almost two dozen people came aboard the 6 a.m. cruise aboard the Balmy Days that left Pier 8 before the local sunrise. While lots of people were sporting cameras and cell phone cameras not everyone aboard was a photographer - one person was there to simply see some lights that he had not yet seen in order to fulfill his wish to see all of the lights in Maine from the water. But for those wanting to take pictures most everyone got better than postcard quality results from the cruise. Among the lighthouses we saw were Burnt Island, Ram Island, the Cuckolds and Hendricks Headlight. Hendricks Head actually has more of a westerly exposure and because we saw that one last the sun was high enough to cast some nice light that accentuated shadows making for a more vivid and nice contrasty view that you would not normally see from land.
This week at Harbor Theater
“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song” – (PG-13; 1 hour, 55 minutes) - This film takes a definitive exploration of singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen as seen through the prism of his internationally renowned hymn, Hallelujah. This feature-length documentary weaves together three creative strands: The songwriter and his times. The song's dramatic journey from record label reject to chart-topping hit. And moving testimonies from major recording artists for whom Hallelujah has become a personal touchstone. Last shows at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 and Thursday, Sept. 15.
Dam Rag Scotta Orchestra to play benefit concert
Join Sean Fleming and his eight-piece Dam Rag Scotta Orchestra for the "Real Ragtime Concert," a collection of classic, early 20th century Rag tunes, on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 3 p.m. at the Union Church of South Bristol. The concert will feature compositions by Confrey, Hayden, Joplin, Lamb, Morton, Scott,...
DAFT OLD BAT CORNER
Mainers are a kind, gentle people. We are from ruddy peasant stock and are hard to get riled. I ran into this article by some Dessicated Old Bat from New York City. At first I got riled, but the more I read, the more I thought it was hilarious!. How...
Love trumps lava on the big screen
Melted boots on smoking lava flows and dancing by craters amidst volcanic eruptions are just two of the extraordinary things you’ll witness in “Fire of Love,” rated PG, opening at Lincoln Theater this Friday. This new documentary, from filmmaker Sara Dosa, chronicles the lives and deaths of French scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft. You do not want to miss the film Variety is calling “The most staggering, terrifying, and beautiful imagery of nature ever recorded,” so mark your calendars to catch it while it’s on the big screen.
Sept. 10 update: Midcoast adds 16 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Why we are voting for Mills
I am writing in support of re-electing Janet Mills as Governor of Maine. As a retired school counselor, I am grateful to Governor Mills for proposing and eventually signing into law the first budget in ten years that met the state’s obligation to fund 55% of public education. Governor...
